Newtown, PA

buckscountyherald.com

Bucks Catholic schools recognized for growth, exceeding potential

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office of Catholic Education will recognize 62 parish and regional elementary schools as 2022 Archdiocesan Schools of Distinguished Instruction on Sept. 8. Thirty schools will be recognized for growth and exceeding potential. Recognition for growth was determined by comparing the Normal Curve Equivalent (NCE) score...
NEWTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Raffle’s Big Winners from Pottstown, Royersford

POTTSTOWN PA – Two residents of Pottstown, and a third from Royersford, were announced Thursday (Sept. 8, 2022) as this year’s largest prizes winners in the 25th annual cash raffle fund-raiser conducted by the TriCounty Active Adult Center (at top), 288 Moser Rd, Ste 1. The event “raises money to provide meals and programs that help older adults stay active and independent,” center Executive Director Brian Parkes said.
POTTSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day

Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
BOYERTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

School Opens After Suspected DWI Driver Crashed Into Classroom

A suspected drunken driver crashed into a Bucks County school overnight, police said, leaving a hole in the wall of a classroom, but not doing enough damage to close school. The driver slammed into the brick façade of Lenape Middle School on West State Street in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, a public safety officer and the school said.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Full-Time Pickleball Instructor Hired at the Upper Main Line YMCA

In August, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine welcomed Tim Irwin to the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn to lead its pickleball program. Irwin has previously worked for the organization in a part-time capacity and will now transition into a full-time role, as requests for programming and private lessons have continued to skyrocket.
BERWYN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Upcoming PA Turnpike closings, I-476 Northeast extension

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- The PA Turnpike's Northeast Extension (I-476) will be closed northbound from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th to 4:30 a.m. to Sunday, September 11th between the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44, Bucks County, and the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, Lehigh County. Then, the Northeast Extension (I-476)...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

