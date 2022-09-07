Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
Pocono Park Opens | Ahead of Next Week's Cowboy Luau Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert and Brett YoungStroudsburg HeraldLehman Township, PA
Popular regional grocery store chain opens new supermarket location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Times News
Filmmaker plans Tamaqua studio
A Pennsylvania filmmaker and actor is eyeing land in Tamaqua for a $30 million film studio complex complete with an on-site hotel, catering facility and day care. “We anticipate being very competitive with comparable film studios in New York City, New Jersey, Hudson Valley and Atlanta, Georgia. We believe that we will rapidly become the go-to film studio in the Northeast region,” said Robert J. Morgalo.
The Poconos Welcomes 10K Person Event Center
Poconos Park, located on the former unity house property, held its grand opening Thursday. Owner John Oakes spoke with Pocono Update about the new 10K person event center. BUSHKILL, PA | On Thursday, September 8, Poconos Park held its grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony. Starting at 12:00 PM, guests arrived at the Bushkill location in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 12:30 PM, giving them time to talk and take in the atmosphere of the 10,000-person event center. WATCH VIDEO.
Festival weekend in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Thousands of people will flock to Danville this weekend for crafts and history. The 43rd annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival and Danville Heritage Festival will run all weekend long. "A celebration of all things Danville; it is all about the history of our area," said...
First responders come together in memory of paramedic
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders showed up on Saturday to remember Ed Hayes, an EMT who passed away earlier this month. For 35 years, Hayes worked in his community as an EMT with several volunteer and full-time ambulance associations. On September 3, 2022, Ed Hayes was tragically stricken ill and died while in […]
Ceremonial opening held for Luzerne County tourism office inside historic train station
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Approximately 70 past and present community and government leaders attended a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for Luzerne County’s tourism office in the historic former train station in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The county tourism bureau, known as Visit Luzerne County, has been...
wkok.com
Danville Heritage Returns This Weekend, With Arts & Crafts Fest
DANVILLE – A big community celebration of all things Danville is back this weekend. The Danville Heritage Festival has been a tradition since the late 1990’s, and this year’s festival will be in conjunction with this Saturday’s Fall Arts & Crafts Festival. Organizer Van Wagner says...
All aboard the Lakeland Express!
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Before it occupied a mile's worth of track around the Lakeland Orchard & Cidery, this train occupied a lot of space in the Roba family's mind. "It was literally seven days a week, 10 to 12 hour days, the entire time," said Jeff Roba. The...
Scranton School District starts new year with big changes
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students and staff headed back to school this morning in the Scranton School District. And the new school year means some big changes for the district. Students throughout the Electric City are back in class and eager to learn. It’s going really well. Our students are excited. You can see […]
WNEP-TV 16
Luzerne County business printing the queen
The love for the monarch has made quite the workload for a business in Luzerne County. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us what's hot off the press.
Special needs playground vandalized at Kirby Park
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shock and anger are the best ways to describe the public’s reaction to damage at a special needs playground that’s yet to officially open. The playground was awaiting the finishing touches when someone vandalized it. Eyewitness News has covered the construction of this special needs playground at Kirby Park ever […]
Times News
REO tribute in Tamaqua
Richrath Project 3:13 will bring a personal connection to its REO Speedwagon tribute Saturday at the West Penn Rod & Gun Pavillion, located on Clamtown Road in Tamaqua. From the late 1980s to late 1990s, Michael Jahnz, Richrath Project 3:13 lead singer, worked with Gary Richrath. An East Peoria, Illinois, native, Richrath - REO’s lead guitarist from 1970 to 1989 and co-producer from 1978 to 1987 - passed away in 2015.
Construction finally begins on Vision Home Builders houses
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a sight that a local family thought they would never see, their new home under construction. The company hired to do the work, Vision Home Builders, near Berwick, abruptly closed in April, leaving customers with unfinished homes or homes that were never started. Marr Development, near Bloomsburg, offered to help […]
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
WOLF
D-Day WWII airplane rides available this weekend in Lycoming Co.
HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING CO. (WOLF) — The Balloonfest Airshow and So Much More kicks off in Lycoming County this weekend, and this year they have a special new addition, a vintage WWII airplane called Whiskey 7. Whiskey 7 was the lead airplane in the second wave on D-Day in Normandy...
scranton.edu
Carlos Avila and Vincent Grana Perform Sept. 17
Performance Music at The University of Scranton will welcome pianist Carlos Avila and bass vocalist Vincent Grana for a recital scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17. The recital begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue. Admission is free, with seating on a first-come, first-seated basis.
New purpose for historic Schuylkill County building
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A building on West Market Street in Orwigsburg has served as an orphanage, an assisted living home, and an adult day care over the past century. Now it's being turned into an apartment building to help ease the shortage of rental properties in Schuylkill County. "This...
Several area counties receive DCNR recreation and conservation grants
Three north central Pa. counties—Bradford, Lycoming, Union—have received grant funding from DCNR to further recreation and conservation efforts in the region. Eleven projects across the region will expand parks and open spaces, improve trails, address environmental concerns and conserve watersheds. The projects include: Bradford County Canton Borough: $70,000 to construct pedestrian walkways and a comfort...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire broke out in mixed-use building in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. -- A fire broke out in a mixed-use building in Hazleton Friday night. The building housed a pawn shop and other businesses on the ground floor. There were apartments on the top floor. No injuries have been reported. Stay tuned to WFMZ for more developments.
Editorial: Critiques of story about Black officer miss bigger picture
There are doubtless many who think the swearing in of Donnell Allen as a Kingston police officer did not merit as much attention as this paper
Harrisburg halfway house resident charged with robbing Lycoming County bank
JERSEY SHORE – A Harrisburg halfway house resident who claims to have robbed 24 banks since the 1990s is being charged with holding up the Jersey Shore State Bank branch in that borough on Tuesday. Robert A. Jones, 59, formerly of Lackawanna County, was arrested Wednesday evening at a...
