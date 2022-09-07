Read full article on original website
This specialty medical office will open in Bellingham later this month
Two local doctors will operate the medical center.
Bellingham hospital rolls back COVID visitor restrictions
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s hospital is once again allowing patients to have visitors. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital says Whatcom County has a sustained level of COVID-19 transmission of “substantial,” which is its benchmark for easing restrictions. Starting on Wednesday, September 7th, patients will be allowed one...
NWCAA: Some Whatcom County areas could be spared the worse of the wildfire smoke
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) issued an air quality forecast this morning, Saturday, September 10th, in line with their current Stage 1 air quality burn ban in Island, Skagit and Whatcom Counties. Air quality is forecast Saturday to be UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY...
Skagit County Permanently Protects 190th Farmland Property-Bringing Total to More than 14,000 Acres Protected
Farming has always had an important cultural impact in Skagit County, with the county maintaining one of the largest and most diverse agricultural communities west of the Cascades. With over 90 different crops harvested in the county, local farmers produce around 300 million dollars’ worth of crops, livestock, and dairy products. With that being said, the county announced that they will be adding 57 acres of prime farmland to the County Farmland Preservation Program.
DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
This is the best poutine in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best poutine is also known for its beer, burgers, appetizers and more.
Whatcom County housing market prices climb again, here are updates and recent trends
Washington state is now the third most expensive state to purchase a home, and Whatcom County is also seeing increases in home prices.
Whatcom County home sales slowed down. But what about prices?
August sales marked the third straight month of year-over-year sales declines.
Wildlife Advisory Committee
Whatcom County PDS is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Monthly: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/tJMvduurj0iE9J3bmZ0DgatNu9CBNiumhU8/. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/97202606896?pwd=OHdtN2xpTTY2M2tqTW55U1RFTVI2QT09. Meeting ID: 972 0260 6896. Passcode: Wildlife. One tap mobile. +12532158782,,97202606896#,,,,*67616231# US (Tacoma) +13462487799,,97202606896#,,,,*67616231# US (Houston) Dial by your location. +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 669 900 9128...
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish prompts evacuations, road closures
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 5,000 acres, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents north of Highway 2, from...
Parent company of Bellingham’s Regal Cinemas declares bankruptcy
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – It’s official. The company that owns Bellingham’s Regal Cinemas has declared bankruptcy. Cineworld has filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. to help it recover from billions of dollars of debt. The British-based company operates in ten countries and has been battered by...
Here are the stores with the most affordable staple grocery prices in the Bellingham area
We checked the prices at area stores for milk, eggs, chicken and more to show you where you can find the cheapest prices.
Who makes the best mac and cheese in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Boundary Bay Brewery, Bantam, La Fiamma Woodfire Pizza and other restaurants, we’re seeking the best mac and cheese in Whatcom County.
Wildfires near Baker mean smoky skies for Whatcom. Here’s where air is unhealthful Saturday
Extreme fire weather and poor air quality prompt burn ban.
1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)
Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
As Gas Prices Drop, Here Are the Areas in Washington You Can Save at the Pump
Washington state is seeing gas prices decrease, although some counties still are dealing with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has gone down in the last month, now averaging $3.76 a gallon instead of $4.21 in August, according to the American Automobile Association. Washington's state...
Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
Diesel oil from sunken Aleutian Isle ‘nonrecoverable’
More than 200 feet below the surface of Haro Strait — a major shipway for British Columbia — a fishing vessel has settled on the sea floor near Sunset Point off the west coast of San Juan Island. The 49-foot purse seiner Aleutian Isle began sinking on Aug....
False report of armed robbery sends officers to a Lynden bank branch
LYNDEN, Wash. — Law enforcement were dispatched to a bank branch in Lynden about 9:30am, Friday, September 9th, due to a report of an armed robbery. According to unconfirmed law enforcement radio reports at the time, a staff member inside the branch called 911 to report a subject with a weapon in the branch.
