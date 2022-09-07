ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Bellingham hospital rolls back COVID visitor restrictions

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s hospital is once again allowing patients to have visitors. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital says Whatcom County has a sustained level of COVID-19 transmission of “substantial,” which is its benchmark for easing restrictions. Starting on Wednesday, September 7th, patients will be allowed one...
Skagit County Permanently Protects 190th Farmland Property-Bringing Total to More than 14,000 Acres Protected

Farming has always had an important cultural impact in Skagit County, with the county maintaining one of the largest and most diverse agricultural communities west of the Cascades. With over 90 different crops harvested in the county, local farmers produce around 300 million dollars’ worth of crops, livestock, and dairy products. With that being said, the county announced that they will be adding 57 acres of prime farmland to the County Farmland Preservation Program.
KING 5

DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
whatcomcounty.us

Wildlife Advisory Committee

Whatcom County PDS is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Monthly: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/tJMvduurj0iE9J3bmZ0DgatNu9CBNiumhU8/. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/97202606896?pwd=OHdtN2xpTTY2M2tqTW55U1RFTVI2QT09. Meeting ID: 972 0260 6896. Passcode: Wildlife. One tap mobile. +12532158782,,97202606896#,,,,*67616231# US (Tacoma) +13462487799,,97202606896#,,,,*67616231# US (Houston) Dial by your location. +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 669 900 9128...
KGMI

Parent company of Bellingham’s Regal Cinemas declares bankruptcy

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – It’s official. The company that owns Bellingham’s Regal Cinemas has declared bankruptcy. Cineworld has filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. to help it recover from billions of dollars of debt. The British-based company operates in ten countries and has been battered by...
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)

Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
KING 5

Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
salish-current.org

Diesel oil from sunken Aleutian Isle ‘nonrecoverable’

More than 200 feet below the surface of Haro Strait — a major shipway for British Columbia — a fishing vessel has settled on the sea floor near Sunset Point off the west coast of San Juan Island. The 49-foot purse seiner Aleutian Isle began sinking on Aug....
whatcom-news.com

False report of armed robbery sends officers to a Lynden bank branch

LYNDEN, Wash. — Law enforcement were dispatched to a bank branch in Lynden about 9:30am, Friday, September 9th, due to a report of an armed robbery. According to unconfirmed law enforcement radio reports at the time, a staff member inside the branch called 911 to report a subject with a weapon in the branch.
LYNDEN, WA

