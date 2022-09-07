Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD: Expulsion rate two times as high as target
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During the CCSD Trustees’ bi-weekly meeting Thursday night, student discipline and district compliance with state law were main topics of discussion. As FOX5 has been reporting for more than a year now, the district has been out of compliance with state law. At the...
pvhsnews.com
A New Drama Teacher
PVHS has a new drama teacher with a new look at the theater class. This year, our Pahrump Valley High School has a new drama teacher– Dr. Duvall. She is here in place of Mrs. Unthank for this school year. Duvall was a Drama teacher and English teacher for Rosemary Clark Middle School last year. Their drama troupe did Phantom of the Toll Booth and had an outstanding performance. Duvall is packing the house this year and bringing a fresh play to our high school. The comedy-murder mystery play is titled A Dark And Stormy Night by Craig Sodaro, a well-appreciated play in many places. The cast has already been chosen after the auditions, and soon the production will start. The play will begin sometime in March and run for six performances that all are welcome to attend!
Former law school classmate recalls Robert Telles
Former Law School classmate Carlos Morales recalls Robert Telles. He shares allegations of sexual misconduct against Telles.
pvtimes.com
PHOTOS: Nationwide bus tour devoted to aiding recovery from addiction stops in Pahrump
This Labor Day, Mobilize Recovery Across America launched its 2022 bus tour and its second stop along its route across the nation was right here in the Pahrump Valley, where Living Free Health and Fitness acted as host site. Pulling into the parking lot of Living Free around 7:30 a.m....
Are you prepared for an emergency?
September is Emergency Preparedness Month and Clark County wants families to be prepared for emergencies. The county said that includes having an emergency kit, an emergency plan, and doing safety drills so everyone is on the same page.
Photos: No. 5 Bishop Gorman throttles Hamilton (Ariz.) football in interstate battle between traditional heavy-hitters
Bishop Gorman (Nev.), No. 5 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings, blasted Hamilton (Ariz.) in the Polynesian Football Classic 45-0 on Friday night at Bishop Gorman High School.
Fox5 KVVU
City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday. According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Homeless population biggest concern for east Las Vegas neighbors, survey says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors and businesses across east Las Vegas told the city their biggest concern is homelessness in the area. In Aug. 2021, the city released a citizen survey called the Rafael Rivera Plan for Ward 3 to address needs. The study area included parts of Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
SPECIAL REPORT: Las Vegas teacher brings bulletproof vest to class, fears for their safety
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Valley teacher tells FOX5 that they fear for their safety daily after the Uvalde school shooting, and brings a bulletproof vest to class to protect themselves and children from a threat. The teacher asked FOX5 to keep their identity hidden. FOX5 is...
Fox5 KVVU
History of Rob Telles, Clark County’s Public Administrator
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We are learning new information about Rob Telles, a lawyer, whose property is being searched by police in connection to the stabbing death of veteran journalist, Jeff German. Telles, 45, has been a resident of Clark County for more than 20 years, according to Clark...
Who is Robert Telles?
Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
cwlasvegas.com
Nevada's Clown Motel featured in new road trip-themed board game
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An infamous point of interest in rural Nevada is featured in a new road trip-themed board game. The Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada is one of the featured landmarks in "Zillionaires: Road Trip USA," a new auction family game from the company Big Potato Games.
Fox5 KVVU
Lights out in Henderson neighborhood raises safety concerns for residents
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The streetlights located at the roundabout on Cadence Vista near Sunset and Ella Ashmond have not been working for weeks, according to residents. People living in the area said this is raising safety concerns, specifically for one man in particular. “The basic lowdown is we...
news3lv.com
The Animal Foundation in need of supplies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation needs your help taking care of some of our local rescue pets. The shelter says they are running low on linens and newspapers for their kennels. They invite the public to drop off items at 655 North Mojave Road. Help a pet...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Clark County allocates $120 million to low-income housing projects
(The Center Square) – Clark County, Nevada’s Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to award nearly $120 million to the construction or rehabilitation of around 3,100 low-income housing units. Awards will draw on the recently established Community Housing Fund, which includes revenue from state and federal grants, the...
Benefits of Lymphatic Drainage
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Who wouldn’t like to have more energy, reduced swelling, improved immune function, better sleep? Those are just a few benefits from manual lymphatic drainage treatment and Mercedes Martinez learns more about the amazing technique with owner of Lymphatic Organic Raena O’neil and COO Heidi Ottero.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Las Vegas and All Around Nevada
Nevada, also known as the Silver State, is home to many famous landmarks and gorgeous desert landscapes. From Lake Tahoe to the vibrant nightlife of Las Vegas, Nevada is a state for those who seek natural beauty and culturally diverse fun. Although many think of Nevada as a tourist destination, make no mistake, there are some great small-town treasures within its borders, perfect for retirement! Here are some of my favorite small towns in Nevada!
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nevada politician in custody for alleged killing of journalist
(The Center Square) – A Clark County politician is in police custody for allegedly stabbing to death an investigative journalist largely credited with the Democrat’s primary loss. Las Vegas Police announced Wednesday night they had taken a suspect into custody in connection to the stabbing death of Las...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Air Quality Leads To Dust Alert
If you have been driving around the Las Vegas roads today, you probably noticed a lot of haze in the sky. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability says this is dust in the air due to high winds. The dust blew in Thursday night from a storm in the northwest Arizona area. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust warning for Friday, September 9, and cautions anyone with respiratory issues to stay indoors. Fox5Vegas reported “According to a news release, airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases. Under windy conditions, the release states, “people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.”
Prison officer used excessive force on 4 inmates after riot, prosecutors allege
A Nevada corrections officer facing charges with three others in connection with a prison riot last December is accused of using unnecessary force four times, documents obtained Tuesday said.
Comments / 0