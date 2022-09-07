Read full article on original website
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
Level 3 ‘GO!’ evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas surrounding the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County.
KTVZ
Pacific Power sends shutoff notices to customers in six counties over Friday, Saturday fire danger
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pacific Power has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of predicted gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said Wednesday that it has notified about 12,000 customers in Linn,...
kptv.com
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while picking up water for Kalama Fire
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A helicopter being used to fight the Kalama Fire in Washington crashed into Merrill lake on Wednesday, fire officials say. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on the north end of Merrill lake, roughly 2.5 miles from the town of Cougar. According to fire...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Pleads Not Guilty to Charges From Oregon Catalytic Converter Trafficking Ring Investigation
The Chehalis man arrested last month for alleged involvement in an organized catalytic converter trafficking ring was released two days after he was extradited to Oregon, The Chronicle confirmed this week. Cole C. Miller, 24, pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree aggravated theft and one count of racketeering...
Big fire wipes out large quonset hut in Tillamook
Officials say a Sunday evening fire wipe out a 77-year-old quonset hut in Tillamook, Oregon.
Jurors Convict Oregon Man of Murdering Doctor and Drug Financier After Appeals Court Threw Out Original Verdict and Ordered New Trial
An Oregon man was again convicted of the 2010 murder of a doctor after his first conviction was tossed by a state appellate court. In 2012, Brian Daniel Bement, 54, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 46-year-old David Greenspan. But key pieces of evidence were disallowed by the trial judge and Bement won a new trial on appeal in 2017. The new evidence didn’t impress jurors much.
