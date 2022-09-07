An Oregon man was again convicted of the 2010 murder of a doctor after his first conviction was tossed by a state appellate court. In 2012, Brian Daniel Bement, 54, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 46-year-old David Greenspan. But key pieces of evidence were disallowed by the trial judge and Bement won a new trial on appeal in 2017. The new evidence didn’t impress jurors much.

