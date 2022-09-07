ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurors Convict Oregon Man of Murdering Doctor and Drug Financier After Appeals Court Threw Out Original Verdict and Ordered New Trial

An Oregon man was again convicted of the 2010 murder of a doctor after his first conviction was tossed by a state appellate court. In 2012, Brian Daniel Bement, 54, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 46-year-old David Greenspan. But key pieces of evidence were disallowed by the trial judge and Bement won a new trial on appeal in 2017. The new evidence didn’t impress jurors much.
