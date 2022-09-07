Read full article on original website
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
CBS Sports
Clemson vs. Furman: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Clemson Tigers will take on the Furman Paladins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games. If there were any doubts why the Tigers were heavy favorites Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a sharp 41-10 win. Clemson's RB Will Shipley filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.
sicemdawgs.com
How to watch the Georgia vs. Samford football game: Kickoff time, TV channel
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. It’s the first home game of the season for UGA. Bulldog fans looking to watch the Georgia-Samford football game will find it on traditional television this...
athleticbusiness.com
Clemson Unveils $65M Renovation of Memorial Stadium
Clemson athletic director Graham Neff this week discussed how the school's $65 million renovation of Memorial Stadium will improve the fan experience on football game days. The improvements include a new 127-foot wide, 56-foot tall video board that includes a state-of-the-art sound system and LED ribbons surround the stadium. "The...
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson
Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
shakinthesouthland.com
ACC Power Rankings: Welcome Back
#1 Clemson (1-0) Next Game: 9/10 vs Furman, 3:30 PM ACC Network. I mean yeah, it was tight for a while, but I think anyone would be content with a 31-point win over a conference rival on the road in week 1. Ugly at times, but fortunately we have two good weeks at home with non-conference games that can be used to clean some stuff up before heading into the Wake Forest game. Cade Klubnik’s drive was super impressive. I definitely want to see him get at least a full quarter against Furman. Not ready to count out DJ yet. He had some solid moments and showed improvement over last year. All in all, a lot to build on.
Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban
The Clemson football program just made head coach Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban, agreeing to pay him a monster contract extension, as reported by Matt Connolly of On3.com. The Sabo Swinney contract details are… a lot to take in. Dabo Swinney contract: 10 years, $115 million BREAKING: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney receives a new […] The post Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Vince Dooley believes Kirby Smart will be Georgia's all-time greatest head coach
Legendary former UGA Head Coach Vince Dooley joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly appearance on the show and talked about what Kirby has built at UGA and why he could be an all-time great among coaches in College Football.
gsabusiness.com
Hotel with ties to Dabo Swinney opens in downtown Clemson
The Shepherd Hotel has opened its doors in downtown Clemson. The six-story white brick building at 110 Sloan St., which is located between College Avenue and Sloan Street, features a restaurant called Delish Sisters and a lobby with a grand spiral staircase, according to a news release. The hotel also...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
WYFF4.com
Week 3: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the third week of the 2022 high school football season. The St. Joe's Knights defeated Seneca 45-35 in a back-and-forth Game of the Week, while the Byrnes Rebels, Hillcrest Rams and Powdersville Patriots all improved to 4-0 to begin the season.
golaurens.com
Former Clemson football standout joins the Laurens Police Department
Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell and the City of Laurens announced on Friday that Tayquon Johnson has joined the Laurens Police Department as an officer. Johnson is a former Clemson football standout, a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021 ACC Service Hours award and two-time ACC Champion (2019, 2020).
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Spartanburg (S.C.) at Grayson Football
Scenes from the Spartanburg (S.C.) at Grayson High School Football Game on September 9, 2022. (Photos: Katie's Images) Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
accesswdun.com
Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
greenvillejournal.com
Lewis Barbecue Greenville announces grand opening
Upstate barbecue lovers have another eatery to check out. Lewis Barbecue, a central-Texas style barbecue restaurant based in Charleston, will host its Greenville location’s grand opening on Sept. 14. The eatery, which took over the former Tommy’s Ham House building at 214 Rutherford St., features a large bar, and...
FOX Carolina
Police find missing man in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department have found a missing man who was last seen in August. According to police, 38-year-old Johnny Mattison was last seen on August 21 on Patio Road.
1 dead, multiple others injured in Georgia nightclub shooting
HART COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and multiple others were injured in a shooting at a Hart County nightclub. Hartwell police were called to Jack’s, a local nightclub within the Hartwell city limits, at 2:14 a.m. when several people were shot in the parking lot. [DOWNLOAD:...
Troopers cracking down on Greenville Co. roads this week
More state troopers and local law enforcement officers will be out on the roads in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Pickens Co. Deputies searching for missing man who recently had knee surgery
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 83-year-old Billy Morris, a missing man who went missing this afternoon. Deputies said Morris was last seen walking along Ripplelake Drive toward Highway 135 in Easley at 4:00 p.m. on September 6, 2022....
FOX Carolina
120-year-old beloved Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive tree that’s over 120 years old was destroyed by storms this weekend in Greenville County. The property owners say the tree was located at Sassafras flowers at Reedy River Farms and has since been removed from the land. The property owners say...
my40.tv
Cleanup underway after heavy rains cause mudslides, road washouts in WNC
LAKE LURE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rain Monday led to road washouts and mudslides in Henderson and Rutherford counties. A road washout on U.S. 74A in Bat Cave near Freeman Knolls left a portion of the road closed for the majority of Monday afternoon and evening. “I just never...
