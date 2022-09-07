#1 Clemson (1-0) Next Game: 9/10 vs Furman, 3:30 PM ACC Network. I mean yeah, it was tight for a while, but I think anyone would be content with a 31-point win over a conference rival on the road in week 1. Ugly at times, but fortunately we have two good weeks at home with non-conference games that can be used to clean some stuff up before heading into the Wake Forest game. Cade Klubnik’s drive was super impressive. I definitely want to see him get at least a full quarter against Furman. Not ready to count out DJ yet. He had some solid moments and showed improvement over last year. All in all, a lot to build on.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO