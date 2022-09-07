ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

CBS Sports

Clemson vs. Furman: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Clemson Tigers will take on the Furman Paladins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games. If there were any doubts why the Tigers were heavy favorites Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a sharp 41-10 win. Clemson's RB Will Shipley filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.
CLEMSON, SC
athleticbusiness.com

Clemson Unveils $65M Renovation of Memorial Stadium

Clemson athletic director Graham Neff this week discussed how the school's $65 million renovation of Memorial Stadium will improve the fan experience on football game days. The improvements include a new 127-foot wide, 56-foot tall video board that includes a state-of-the-art sound system and LED ribbons surround the stadium. "The...
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson

Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
shakinthesouthland.com

ACC Power Rankings: Welcome Back

#1 Clemson (1-0) Next Game: 9/10 vs Furman, 3:30 PM ACC Network. I mean yeah, it was tight for a while, but I think anyone would be content with a 31-point win over a conference rival on the road in week 1. Ugly at times, but fortunately we have two good weeks at home with non-conference games that can be used to clean some stuff up before heading into the Wake Forest game. Cade Klubnik’s drive was super impressive. I definitely want to see him get at least a full quarter against Furman. Not ready to count out DJ yet. He had some solid moments and showed improvement over last year. All in all, a lot to build on.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban

The Clemson football program just made head coach Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban, agreeing to pay him a monster contract extension, as reported by Matt Connolly of On3.com. The Sabo Swinney contract details are… a lot to take in. Dabo Swinney contract: 10 years, $115 million BREAKING: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney receives a new […] The post Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
gsabusiness.com

Hotel with ties to Dabo Swinney opens in downtown Clemson

The Shepherd Hotel has opened its doors in downtown Clemson. The six-story white brick building at 110 Sloan St., which is located between College Avenue and Sloan Street, features a restaurant called Delish Sisters and a lobby with a grand spiral staircase, according to a news release. The hotel also...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Week 3: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights

GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the third week of the 2022 high school football season. The St. Joe's Knights defeated Seneca 45-35 in a back-and-forth Game of the Week, while the Byrnes Rebels, Hillcrest Rams and Powdersville Patriots all improved to 4-0 to begin the season.
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Former Clemson football standout joins the Laurens Police Department

Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell and the City of Laurens announced on Friday that Tayquon Johnson has joined the Laurens Police Department as an officer. Johnson is a former Clemson football standout, a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021 ACC Service Hours award and two-time ACC Champion (2019, 2020).
LAURENS, SC
gwinnettprepsports.com

PHOTOS: Spartanburg (S.C.) at Grayson Football

Scenes from the Spartanburg (S.C.) at Grayson High School Football Game on September 9, 2022. (Photos: Katie's Images) Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
GRAYSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
greenvillejournal.com

Lewis Barbecue Greenville announces grand opening

Upstate barbecue lovers have another eatery to check out. Lewis Barbecue, a central-Texas style barbecue restaurant based in Charleston, will host its Greenville location’s grand opening on Sept. 14. The eatery, which took over the former Tommy’s Ham House building at 214 Rutherford St., features a large bar, and...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing man in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department have found a missing man who was last seen in August. According to police, 38-year-old Johnny Mattison was last seen on August 21 on Patio Road.
EASLEY, SC

