Telemedicine for abortion access
Unsafe abortions cause preventable deaths; telemedicine could improve access to safe abortions, particularly in low-resource settings. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Women who do not have access to safe abortions may resort to unlicensed providers, which puts them at risk of preventable complications...
Parent and child characteristics associated with treatment non-response to a short- versus long-term lifestyle intervention in pediatric obesity
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This study aimed to identify the factors associated with short- or long-term non-response to an obesity intervention in children and adolescents. Subjects/Methods. In this observational study, a total of 242 children and adolescents (sex- and age-specific body mass index (BMI)"‰â‰¥"‰85th percentile) were...
Plerixafor as a preemptive or salvage therapy for healthy donors with poor mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells
The CD34+ cell number is the most important factor for successful engraftment after either autologous or allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) [1, 2]. The minimal CD34+ cell number needed for HSCT is widely accepted to be 2.0"‰Ã—"‰106/kg [3]. Poor mobilization is related to delayed engraftment, prolonged hospitalization, infection or even early death [1]. Unlike conventional strategies, such as priming chemotherapy and avoiding myelotoxic agent exposure, plerixafor effectively increases the hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) yield by an average of 2.7-fold by selectively competing with SDF-1, a major molecule for HSCs homing at CXC chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR-4) expressed on stromal cells in the hematopoietic microenvironment [4]. Patients who failed previous mobilization were able to achieve the minimum requirement for HSCT after salvage treatment with plerixafor. Plerixafor also improved the mobilization efficiency in patients at high risk of mobilization failure. According to the ASBMT guidelines, plerixafor is recommended for preemptive purposes for low CD34+ numbers (10/Î¼l) in peripheral blood before harvest [3].
Prognostic value of myosteatosis and systemic inflammation in patients with resectable gastric cancer: A retrospective study
Bruna Karoline da Silva MoraesÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7309-17731Â na1,. JosÃ© Barreto Campello CarvalheiraÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0136-09431Â. European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Abstract. Background/Objectives. The association between systemic inflammation and myosteatosis upon diagnosis of gastric cancer (GC) and whether these factors could predict survival outcomes...
Are methods of estimating fat-free mass loss with energy-restricted diets accurate?
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Fat-free mass (FFM) often serves as a body composition outcome variable in weight loss studies. An important assumption is that the proportions of components that make up FFM remain stable following weight loss; some body composition models rely on these "constants". This exploratory study examined key FFM component proportions before and following weight loss in two studies of participants with overweight and obesity.
ADHD and its neurocognitive substrates: A two sample Mendelian randomization study
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is associated with a wide array of neural and cognitive features, and other psychiatric disorders, identified mainly through cross-sectional associations studies. However, it is unclear if the disorder is causally associated with these neurocognitive features. Here, we applied a two-sample bidirectional Mendelian randomization (MR) study to summary GWAS data to explore the presence and direction of a causal effect between ADHD and a range of neurocognitive features and other psychiatric disorders. The inverse variance weighted method was used in the main analysis, and two MR methods (MR-Egger, weighted median) were used for robustness checks. We found that genetic risk for ADHD was causally associated with a decreased area of lateral orbitofrontal cortex. Conversely, we found that brain volume and some features of intrinsic functional connectivity had causal effects on ADHD risk. Bidirectional causal links were found between ADHD and adult general intelligence, as well as depression and autistic spectrum disorders. Such work highlights the important ties between ADHD and general cognitive ability, and suggest some neural features, previously merely associated with the disorder, may play a causal role in its pathogenesis.
Breaking point
Alex was wheeled into the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at two o'clock in the morning. I read about him as I was getting ready for work, my coffee growing cold in the glow of the computer screen. "Thirteen-year-old boy, severe asthma exacerbation at home and became unresponsive. Arrested at...
