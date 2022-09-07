WAREHAM - Lillian Rinta passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 97, at the Life Care Center in Plymouth after a long and otherwise healthy life. She would like her family and friends to know, that she leaves us to join her beloved husband and son with no regrets. She was able to live independently in the home that she loved until the end of 2020 at the wise old age of 95 and is grateful for a love-filled life.

