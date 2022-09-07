Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks ShowDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Local Airport is Hosting "Girls in Aviation Day" to Inspire Future Female PilotsDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Free Fall Fun: Trick or Treating, Pumpkin Carving, & More at Marshfield's Festive Family EventDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
theweektoday.com
Dungeons and Dragons and college prep for Mattapoisett library teens
MATTAPOISETT – For teens visiting the Mattapoisett library, there will be a wide array of youth programs, bringing brand new programs and bringing back popular ones from previous years. Craft Tuesdays return weekly on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. where visitors will create popsicle stick pencils. The following...
theweektoday.com
Mattapoisett Council on Aging celebrates golden anniversary
MATTAPOISETT – If the Mattapoisett Council on Aging were a person, they would be nearly old enough to join the Council on Aging themselves. On Saturday, Sept. 10, the organization celebrated 50 years of supporting Mattapoisett’s elderly residents. Jackie Seney, the council’s executive director, shared a letter from...
belmontonian.com
Belmont Police Chief To Parents: Don’t Drive Those Kids To School!
Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac has something to say to parents of school-age children: Tell your kids to take a walk! As in take a walk to school each day. With vehicle trips returning to pre-pandemic levels and changing traffic patterns and street repairs leading to congested roadways during weekday mornings and afternoons, MacIsaac is asking parents to consider NOT driving the kids to school.
theweektoday.com
Council on Aging director to step down, replacement to be named
When Missy Dziczek took on a six-month stint as the Wareham Council on Aging’s full-time director in 2017, one of her charges was to determine a better space for the council to move to. Five years later, as she looks to step down from her now part-time position, Dziczek...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PC student falls from 5th floor dorm window
The student was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.
theweektoday.com
Rochester resident honored by Buzzards Bay Coalition
On Sept. 8, the Buzzards Bay Coalition held its 34th Annual Meeting at Cisco Brewers on New Bedford’s Outer Harbor. The highlight of the gathering was the presentation of the 2022 Guardian Awards. Russ Keeler of Rochester was among the three recipients of the award, considered the Coalition’s highest...
theweektoday.com
New volleyball coach looks to make Wareham’s program competitive
Wareham High School’s varsity volleyball team won their first match in two seasons last week. In the team’s first two matchups this season, the Wareham Vikings won a set against a highly competitive Greater New Bedford team and beat Seekonk in their second showdown. “It was really exciting,”...
theweektoday.com
Police Building Study Committee members express frustration with recent town plans
Members of the Police Building Study Committee, long tasked with finding a new home for public safety agencies in Wareham, were clear in their exasperation at the Board of Selectmen during the committee’s meeting Thursday. “They took a vote, and they voted in favor of the Town Administrator’s plan,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theweektoday.com
Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride set for Oct. 2
Raise money to support the Buzzards Bay Coalition by cycling from Rhode Island to Woods Hole during the Watershed Ride on Sunday, Oct. 2. The ride has three route options for cyclists: a 100-mile route, a 75-mile route and a 35-mile route. The 100-mile start line begins at Sakonnet Point...
theweektoday.com
Rochester to host flu shot clinics
ROCHESTER – Starting in October, Rochester will host flu shot clinics. The first will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Rochester Memorial Elementary School. This clinic will have state supplied flu vaccines for children and those without health insurance. The standard dose will...
newbedfordguide.com
Massive brawl between high schools breaks out at New Bedford’s Walsh Field
Last night at approximately 8:00pm all available New Bedford Police Department units were called to respond to a reported brawl between hundreds of people at New Bedford High School’s Walsh Field. The game between the New Bedford Whalers and Taunton Tigers was in the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7.
theweektoday.com
Lillian Rinta, 97
WAREHAM - Lillian Rinta passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 97, at the Life Care Center in Plymouth after a long and otherwise healthy life. She would like her family and friends to know, that she leaves us to join her beloved husband and son with no regrets. She was able to live independently in the home that she loved until the end of 2020 at the wise old age of 95 and is grateful for a love-filled life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theweektoday.com
Walter M. Thomas, 82
Walter M. Thomas, 82, of Swifts Beach passed away Monday September 5, 2022 in the comfort of his home. He has left us to join his late wife Debrah on a warm sunny beach to walk hand in hand looking for sea glass. He grew up in Presque Isle, Maine...
Fairhaven Business Owner Banned From Town Hall
Wayne Oliveira is lifetime resident and a small business owner in Fairhaven. He was a firefighter in the seaside town for 40 years. He spent two years planning the town's bicentennial and chairs Fairhaven's Historical Commission. So why has Oliveira been banned from Fairhaven Town Hall?. Here's the story. Oliveira's...
theweektoday.com
Motorcycle ride to raise money for ALS treatment
One Wareham family is putting on a motorcycle ride from Middleboro to Wareham to help raise money for ALS treatment. The ride will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Middleboro VFW, 12 Station St. and end at Elks Lodge, 2855 Cranberry Highway, Wareham. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 25.
theweektoday.com
Jean M. (Iannone) Cerulli
Jean M. (Iannone) Cerulli, the beloved matriarch of the Cerulli family, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. Jean, or "Nonna" to her family, was born on March 28, 1937 in Isernia, Italy, daugher of the late Liberato and Angelina (Avicolli) Iannone. The town of about 20,000 people, located in the Molise region of central Italy, is where Jean survived the Allied bombing of her home, an attack meant to drive out German forces during World War II.
theweektoday.com
Hope L. Vieira, 48
Hope L. Vieira, 48, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022 unexpectedly at her home. Born in Wareham, she was the daughter of Ronald A. Vieira of Lady Lake, FL and Faith (Barros) Goodine of Wareham. Hope graduated from Wareham High School, Class of 1993 and worked as a certified nurses assistant at several area nursing homes. She moved to Florida six months ago.
Providence College student falls from fifth-floor dorm window
The student “became very uncooperative” when police asked him what happened. A Providence College student was injured Thursday after falling about 50 feet from a campus dormitory. The 19-year-old student was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with severe leg injuries, the college confirmed in a statement. The Providence...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
Valley Breeze
Nexus closes on sale of former Sacred Heart Church building
WOONSOCKET – Nexus Property Management has officially closed on the purchase of Sacred Heart Church at 415 Olo Street in Woonsocket. The company has acquired the entire property, which includes the rectory center, the rectory, and the church itself that are all connected to one another. The property will be used for 32 residential apartments, with part of the parish already set up in preparation for apartments. The rectory includes bathrooms with plumbing and living quarters where the priest used to live.
Comments / 0