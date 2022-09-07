Read full article on original website
discoverourcoast.com
Diva Drag Brunch set for Astoria
ASTORIA – Diva Drag Brunch will be held at Merry Time Bar & Grill at noon on Saturday. The show will feature drag performers, a burlesque show, acrobatics and more. Admission is $20. Doors open at 11 a.m. This event is for those 21 and over only. For more information, visit www.merrytimebar.com.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Rare Dorado Caught Off Of Ilwaco
Scroll through Washington ocean charter photos on Facebook and you’ll see a whole lot of chrome-, white-, deep blue- and orange-sided fish, but a striking Seahawks-colored one popped up earlier this week. The dorado, or mahi mahi, was caught by Taylor Veary during a pretty productive Labor Day trip...
KXRO.com
56 days of tentative razor clam digs beginning Sept. 22
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that shellfish managers have set 56 tentative dates for razor clam digs at coastal beaches from Sept. 22 through Dec.28. “The 2022-23 razor clam season will mirror the remarkable digging opportunities last season pending marine toxin levels stay below the health...
KXRO.com
Grays Harbor Tax Title Sale on Sept. 15
Grays Harbor County will be auctioning off tax title properties this month. On Friday, September 15, 2022 at 9am, the county will place 35 properties up for auction through Bid4assets.com. The auction will be online only. The properties up for auction are spread across the county and are primarily open...
Level 3 ‘GO!’ evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas surrounding the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County.
Individual Threatening Self-Harm Safely Taken into Custody for Medical Evaluation Following Multi-Hour Standoff at Washington State Capitol
OLYMPIA - On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, an individual was safely taken into custody for medical evaluation following a multi-hour standoff at the Washington State Capitol building. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, the WSP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was able to safely resolve a...
‘Multiple fatalities, serious injuries’ in crash on US 101 near Shelton
SHELTON, Wash. — A crash involving “multiple fatalities and serious injuries” blocked US 101 near Shelton on Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The crash involved a dump truck and two passenger vehicles on US 101 near Wallace...
Homeless people race to move out of Longview encampment after city declares public health emergency
LONGVIEW, Wash. — The homeless residents of a large campsite in Longview, Wash. raced to clear out their belongings and animals Monday morning. It was 11 a.m., and they were hastening to complete the move after the city declared the camp, located off Alabama Street, the source of a public health emergency.
KXRO.com
WDFW 2022 Hunting Prospects now available
To help hunters have a successful hunting season, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has released its annual Hunting Prospects, which provide guidance and hunting information for each district. Grays Harbor and Pacific County are part of District 17, and the prospects note that the area is best...
Washington state leads country in car fatalities, according to study
Washington has the highest number of car fatalities than any other state this year, according to a recent study by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This week, two DUI fatalities closed down State Route 101 and I-5 during morning rush hours. With the fatal crashes and DUI arrests on...
Chronicle
State Says It Finds No Wrongdoing in Agency’s Handling of Oakley Carlson’s Case
A state agency responsible for investigating complaints against the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) has determined the department properly handled missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson’s case. Oakley’s former foster parents and members of the Oakville community have been calling for an investigation into DCYF’s handling of Oakley’s case...
$100K Bail Set for Controlled Substance Homicide Suspect After Officer Finds Heroin, Meth and Fentanyl in Her Car
Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Centralia woman who was allegedly found in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl last month while she was out on unsecured bail for a controlled substances homicide case. In that case, the defendant, Latasha Joyce Burleson, 27, is accused of selling heroin...
