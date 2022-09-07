ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymond, WA

discoverourcoast.com

Diva Drag Brunch set for Astoria

ASTORIA – Diva Drag Brunch will be held at Merry Time Bar & Grill at noon on Saturday. The show will feature drag performers, a burlesque show, acrobatics and more. Admission is $20. Doors open at 11 a.m. This event is for those 21 and over only. For more information, visit www.merrytimebar.com.
ASTORIA, OR
nwsportsmanmag.com

Rare Dorado Caught Off Of Ilwaco

Scroll through Washington ocean charter photos on Facebook and you’ll see a whole lot of chrome-, white-, deep blue- and orange-sided fish, but a striking Seahawks-colored one popped up earlier this week. The dorado, or mahi mahi, was caught by Taylor Veary during a pretty productive Labor Day trip...
ILWACO, WA
KXRO.com

56 days of tentative razor clam digs beginning Sept. 22

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that shellfish managers have set 56 tentative dates for razor clam digs at coastal beaches from Sept. 22 through Dec.28. “The 2022-23 razor clam season will mirror the remarkable digging opportunities last season pending marine toxin levels stay below the health...
LONG BEACH, WA
KXRO.com

Grays Harbor Tax Title Sale on Sept. 15

Grays Harbor County will be auctioning off tax title properties this month. On Friday, September 15, 2022 at 9am, the county will place 35 properties up for auction through Bid4assets.com. The auction will be online only. The properties up for auction are spread across the county and are primarily open...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Individual Threatening Self-Harm Safely Taken into Custody for Medical Evaluation Following Multi-Hour Standoff at Washington State Capitol

OLYMPIA - On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, an individual was safely taken into custody for medical evaluation following a multi-hour standoff at the Washington State Capitol building. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, the WSP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was able to safely resolve a...
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

WDFW 2022 Hunting Prospects now available

To help hunters have a successful hunting season, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has released its annual Hunting Prospects, which provide guidance and hunting information for each district. Grays Harbor and Pacific County are part of District 17, and the prospects note that the area is best...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA

