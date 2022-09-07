Read full article on original website
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Scholarship announced in honor of journalist killed in Norfolk, VAKnowGoodWriterNorfolk, VA
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In SeptemberTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in NorfolkChannelocityNorfolk, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com
Hometown Med of Moyock and OBX, PLLC launches new medical practice
A new medical practice has opened in Moyock to serve the local community and surrounding area. They will provide preventive, secondary and tertiary care for adult and pediatric population of Moyock and its surrounding communities. The office will also accommodate a wellness/aesthetic component to include IV hydration, Botox and dermal fillers.
Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
The animal was discovered in the 3700 block of Pine Grove Lane on Sept. 9.
flathatnews.com
Amy Sebring announces departure from College, named executive vice president, chief operating officer at Virginia Tech
Oct. 11, Amy Sebring M.P.P. ’95 will serve her last day as the Chief Operating Officer of the College of William and Mary after being named Executive Vice President and CBO of Virginia Tech. Associate Vice President for Business Services and Organizational Excellence Jackie Ferree will serve as the interim COO of the College while President Katherine Rowe conducts a national search for Sebring’s permanent successor.
Mark Solesky named Chesapeake police chief
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake City Manager Christopher Price appointed Mark Solesky as the permanent police chief after serving in an acting role, the city announced Friday morning. Solesky brings over 35 years of service to the city, having served as acting chief since Kelvin Wright's retirement in July and,...
peninsulachronicle.com
Plum & Post Opening Soon In Williamsburg
YORK-A new home and garden popup outlet is opening in Greater Williamsburg this fall. The Plum & Post Home & Garden Outlet is set to hold its grand opening the weekend of September 23 in The Marquis shopping center off Route 199 in York County. Want to read the rest...
Culture closes after Norfolk revokes restaurant zoning certificate
Culture Lounge & Restaurant has closed after the City of Norfolk delivered a Notice of Revocation on Friday.
Hopeful educators enroll in career switcher program to help with teacher shortage
Some schools in the area are starting the school year without enough teachers to fill classrooms. Now, one program is working to help fill those gaps.
Squirrel caused more than 10,000 homes, businesses to lose power in Virginia
More than 10,000 people lost power Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach after a squirrel got into a substation, Dominion Energy says.
Man searches for birth parents from Newport News: 'I hope they're doing well, and I want them to know that I'm doing well'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Wilmington, North Carolina man who is looking for birth parents from Newport News is getting a wave of support online. He knows this: He was born in the Virginia city on Aug. 16, 1992, and was adopted through Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia about two weeks later.
Deadly crash involving Amtrak train in Virginia
Charles City County Sheriff's Office is currently at the scene of a reportedly fatal accident involving a vehicle and a passenger train.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Oceanfront Hotels in Virginia Beach You Must Visit
Are you on the hunt for the best oceanfront hotels in Virginia Beach? You have come to the right place because here you will be able to pick from the best 15 that VB has to offer. If you are still thinking about where to stay in Virginia Beach the...
peninsulachronicle.com
Aberdeen Gardens Celebrated In Documentary
HAMPTON—Aberdeen Gardens began as the first New Deal Planned Resettlement Community for African Americans under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Subsistence Homestead Project during the early 1930s following the Great Depression. Its development was initiated by Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) in 1934. It was the only New Deal community designed by a Black architect, Hillyard R. Robertson from Howard University, overseen by a Black supervisor, and built by Black laborers. Charles Duke, a Black architect, was named architect-in-charge to design and manage the construction of 158 brick houses on large lots and the Aberdeen Elementary School.
Norfolk restaurant accused of leaking sewage into Knitting Mill Creek
Norfolk's Department of Public Works- Storm Water Environmental Division notified the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) about the spill on September 1
peninsulachronicle.com
TNCC Changes Name, But Stays On Course
HAMPTON—Thomas Nelson Community College (TNCC) recently went through a name change to Virginia Peninsula Community College (VPCC), technically making Dr. Towuanna Porter Brannon the first president of the newly branded school. Brannon was selected as the ninth president of TNCC on January 1, 2021 and has more than 20...
The funny thing Queen Elizabeth asked this Virginia middle school student
Ainslie Jamerson was an 8th-grade student at Manchester Middle School when the Queen came to Richmond, Virginia.
Virginia Zoo announces name of new siamang infant
Lovejoy was the name chosen for the siamang baby that was born on June 26.
peninsulachronicle.com
Three-Property Portfolio Sold In Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS-Three apartment complexes were collectively sold recently, including two in Newport News. On September 7, Berkadia announced the sale of the Ashton Portfolio, a three-property multifamily portfolio in the region. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create...
thenewjournalandguide.com
Labor Day With Congressman Scott
After a two-year break due to COVID, the Labor Day Cookout hosted annually by U.S. Congressman Bobby Scott returned to his waterfront estate in Newport News. Over the years, the Cookout has become one of the premier political events in Virginia, serving as an unofficial kickoff for political campaigns leading up to November general elections. This year’s event was no different as hundreds of guests gathered on the lawn to cheer on Virginia’s political candidates and incumbents at the local, state and national levels.
Crews respond to sewage spill at Norfolk creek
The City of Norfolk, Virginia Department of Health (VDH), Norfolk Department of Public Health (NDPH) and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) responded to the spill Thursday afternoon.
Virginia Zoo guests 'experienced the unexpected' Friday when giraffe gave birth to calf
NORFOLK, Va. — The stork dropped off a new baby at the Virginia Zoo on Friday: a little giraffe!. A post on the zoo's Facebook page said visitors "experienced the unexpected" this morning when Imara gave birth to her ninth calf. Veterinarians haven't been able to get a close...
