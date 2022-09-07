ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

thecoastlandtimes.com

Hometown Med of Moyock and OBX, PLLC launches new medical practice

A new medical practice has opened in Moyock to serve the local community and surrounding area. They will provide preventive, secondary and tertiary care for adult and pediatric population of Moyock and its surrounding communities. The office will also accommodate a wellness/aesthetic component to include IV hydration, Botox and dermal fillers.
MOYOCK, NC
flathatnews.com

Amy Sebring announces departure from College, named executive vice president, chief operating officer at Virginia Tech

Oct. 11, Amy Sebring M.P.P. ’95 will serve her last day as the Chief Operating Officer of the College of William and Mary after being named Executive Vice President and CBO of Virginia Tech. Associate Vice President for Business Services and Organizational Excellence Jackie Ferree will serve as the interim COO of the College while President Katherine Rowe conducts a national search for Sebring’s permanent successor.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Mark Solesky named Chesapeake police chief

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake City Manager Christopher Price appointed Mark Solesky as the permanent police chief after serving in an acting role, the city announced Friday morning. Solesky brings over 35 years of service to the city, having served as acting chief since Kelvin Wright's retirement in July and,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Plum & Post Opening Soon In Williamsburg

YORK-A new home and garden popup outlet is opening in Greater Williamsburg this fall. The Plum & Post Home & Garden Outlet is set to hold its grand opening the weekend of September 23 in The Marquis shopping center off Route 199 in York County. Want to read the rest...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Aberdeen Gardens Celebrated In Documentary

HAMPTON—Aberdeen Gardens began as the first New Deal Planned Resettlement Community for African Americans under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Subsistence Homestead Project during the early 1930s following the Great Depression. Its development was initiated by Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) in 1934. It was the only New Deal community designed by a Black architect, Hillyard R. Robertson from Howard University, overseen by a Black supervisor, and built by Black laborers. Charles Duke, a Black architect, was named architect-in-charge to design and manage the construction of 158 brick houses on large lots and the Aberdeen Elementary School.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

TNCC Changes Name, But Stays On Course

HAMPTON—Thomas Nelson Community College (TNCC) recently went through a name change to Virginia Peninsula Community College (VPCC), technically making Dr. Towuanna Porter Brannon the first president of the newly branded school. Brannon was selected as the ninth president of TNCC on January 1, 2021 and has more than 20...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Three-Property Portfolio Sold In Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS-Three apartment complexes were collectively sold recently, including two in Newport News. On September 7, Berkadia announced the sale of the Ashton Portfolio, a three-property multifamily portfolio in the region. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create...
thenewjournalandguide.com

Labor Day With Congressman Scott

After a two-year break due to COVID, the Labor Day Cookout hosted annually by U.S. Congressman Bobby Scott returned to his waterfront estate in Newport News. Over the years, the Cookout has become one of the premier political events in Virginia, serving as an unofficial kickoff for political campaigns leading up to November general elections. This year’s event was no different as hundreds of guests gathered on the lawn to cheer on Virginia’s political candidates and incumbents at the local, state and national levels.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

