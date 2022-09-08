Read full article on original website
10000% not a demoral
25d ago
disturbing the level of stupidity our country has sunk into
Group of high school students sing the N-word on crowded Washington DC train
Troubling video shows a group of American high school students singing a racial slur on a crowded train in Washington DC.The teenagers were singing along to the song “Freestyle”, by rapper Lil Baby, and singing the N-word before someone is heard shouting “Yo, yo” and they erupt into laughter.Some of the youths can be seen wearing tops from Landon - a private, college preparatory school for boys in Bethesda, Maryland.Another video shows the group hitting the Metro car as they yell “F*** Gonzaga” - in reference to a rival private college preparatory high school.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kenan Thompson reunites with his ‘Good Burger’ co-star Kel Mitchell at the EmmysArcheologists in Georgia discover 1.8-million-year old toothRepublic confirm they will carry out more protests against royals following arrests
School responds to outrage after girls kicked out of dance for dress code
Students and parents are demanding answers after girls were kicked out of a homecoming dance for allegedly violating the Utah charter school's dress code.
Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’
A teacher was placed on leave after a group of middle school students who thought him “creepy” kept a “pedo database” about his interaction with girls in their class.The teacher at the Rhode Island school is now on administrative leave and under investigation, according to The Boston Globe.Eight boys at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown began keeping the log after the teacher allegedly gave the girls nicknames such as “sunshine” and “sweetheart” and asked them to dance for him.One boy, who is now 15, told The Globe that the group had tried reporting the situation but that the students had...
Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event
The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
Christian street preacher, 41, who harassed a transgender woman calling her a 'man in woman's clothing' is given a community order and fined £715
A Christian preacher who harassed a transgender woman by repeatedly calling her a 'man in woman's clothing' has been sentenced to a community order and fined. David McConnell, 41, was preaching with a microphone in front of a small crowd in Leeds city centre when he made comments about 'adulterers, drunkards and homosexuals' in June last year.
Teacher Refusing to Use Student's Chosen Pronouns Jailed for Ignoring Order
Teacher Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was suspended after saying that using they/them pronouns for a transitional student was against his beliefs.
School system to change how it trains staff after settling lawsuit with transgender teacher who says she suffered abuse and harassment
The Prince George's County school system in Maryland will change how it trains staff and administrators after it settled a lawsuit with a transgender teacher who says she suffered years of abuse and harassment in the district.
intheknow.com
High school student confronts principal over ‘completely sexist’ dress code
A teenager is being celebrated on TikTok for calling out her school’s dress code during an assembly. High school student @anastasiaskits took the opportunity to voice her opinion to the school’s principal. While she received praise from her classmates and on social media, the male staff members at her school weren’t as responsive.
A Florida teacher was removed from the school after a viral TikTok shows him berating a student for not standing during the Pledge of Allegiance
The teacher can be heard in the video asking the student, who appears to be Latino, where he is from: "Mexico or Guatemala? Where?" the teacher asks.
Students stage walkouts across Virginia over governor's transgender school policies
Students across Virginia protested Tuesday in response to new guidelines putting restrictions on transgender students in the state’s public schools. Walkouts are set to take place throughout the day at more than 90 middle and high schools in the state, according to student-run advocacy group Pride Liberation Project, which organized the statewide effort. As of noon on Tuesday, students in Woodbridge, Springfield, Manassas, McLean and other Virginia cities were waving rainbow picket signs and shouting, "Trans rights are human rights!"
Essence
My (Vice) President Is Black: These Black Women Are Shaking Up Politics In Latin America
Afro Latinos face immense challenges to be represented in politics. These Black women in Latin America have been breaking the mold. In Latin America, White Latinos continue to dominate politics, despite the number of Afro Latinos throughout the region. Brazil, for instance, has the highest population of Black people after Nigeria, and Afro-Brazilians make up half of the country’s population, yet its Congress is only 4% Black.
Students rally in support of MeToo movement, Students gather for the rally
Following the court ruling on Nancy Roe v. Purdue as well as the response from Purdue admini…
Essence
Two Australian Sisters Were Kicked Out Of Their High School For Not Tying Back Their Braids
The mother filed a complaint to the Australian Human Rights Commission. Sisters Amayah and Safhira Rowe, young sisters of Ghanian descent, were kicked their high school in rural Victoria, Australia after being suspended from Maryborough’s Highview College for not tying back their hair earlier this year. On September 20,...
Vox
The Supreme Court fight over whether religious schools can discriminate against LGBTQ people
An Orthodox Jewish university in New York City is the latest to join the war over when religious faith provides an exemption to anti-discrimination laws — especially when those laws benefit LGBTQ people. On Friday, Justice Sonia Sotomayor handed down a brief and unexplained order, which temporarily allows Yeshiva...
‘Girls Who Code’ books now banned in schools thanks to conservative moms organization
The popular children's book series about a group of young girls and their adventures in their after-school coding club, "Girls Who Code," has been added to the ever-growing list of banned books in schools. And now the series founder is speaking out against the move and its direct impact on young girls.
Opinion: White American Christianity Has a Disturbing History of Anti-Black Racism
There have been many discussions lately about bringing mandatory prayer to public schools. As a parent, I think this is a terrible idea. I believe that our media and our politicians too often assume that there is general public support for prayer in school. This is a misconception.
With anti-LGBTQ laws proliferating, older activists say history is repeating itself
NEW YORK — Despite major progress in recent years in the fight for LGBTQ equality, older LGBTQ activists say the country is seeing increased political pushback against the LGBTQ communities, reminiscent of past anti-LGBTQ movements they lived through during the 20th century. History repeating itself, is something of which...
Opinion: All White Christians Should Be Judged Together As a Group
To have a productive, non-divided society, I believe we must evaluate every entity that influences our community. There can be no groups that are “above criticism” because nefarious entities will use the cover of those groups for malicious purposes.
Opinion: The American "Christian Agenda" Does Not Follow the Teachings of Christ
Everybody should be allowed to believe whatever they want provided those beliefs don’t cause harm to anyone. Unfortunately, the United States of America has become a hostile and divided country. The “Christian agenda” is only furthering this hostility and division.
