Fairview Fire continues 'burning in all directions on all flanks,' scorching nearly 20,000 acres, fire officials say

OK Suzanne I was a FIRE FIGHTER for over 25 years. If CA allowed PREVENTIVE BURNS to GET RID of the FUEL for these fires ( the DEAD.brush on the ground) they might not be happening EVERY YEAR out there. Oh yeah I HATED BRUSH FIRES!
looks tome California is just going to burn up!!! every year thousands and thousands of acres are destroyed by fire, and that's not counting all the homes, businesses, and other structures are destroyed as well!!!! Newsom doesn't have a clue to what he's doing!!!!
if David learned to quit that ridiculous Environmental nonsense to keep going all the time do what they do in Nevada going there and remove all the dead on a Diane trees and brush and what I forget about the stupid bugs and rodents they wouldn't have all these wildfires but they won't be stupid don't worry about some damn bugs or rolling and they keep having the fires back when the Indians were around only they would really go into the forest and start fires so clear off all those dead crap so if there was a lightning strike or something you and happy albatro Fighters and the Indians are more smarter than it comes that kind of stuff then these idiot Democrats
