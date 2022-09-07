ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratton, CO

Comments / 0

Related
chsaanow.com

Softball rankings: Strasburg jumps to No. 1 in 3A

In this week's rankings, Strasburg jumped into the top spot in 3A. The rankings, voted upon by coaches, are the official polls of the Association. Polls are released each Monday. Complete rankings for all classes are below. CHSAANow.com Softball Polls. Voted upon by coaches around the state. New voters can...
STRASBURG, CO
9NEWS

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granada, CO
City
Cheyenne Wells, CO
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
City
Stratton, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Coaching#American Football
thewestsidegazette.com

A Denver woman died after falling 900 feet while climbing one of Colorado’s most treacherous mountains

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. A Denver woman died after falling 900 feet while climbing one of Colorado’s most treacherous mountains on Saturday. Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, authorities received a call from a man who said he and a hiking party saw the woman hiking alone on Capital Peak, which is about 14 miles west of Aspen. The woman fell when a rock she was attempting to grab onto gave way. The sheriff’s office contacted Mountain Rescue Aspen after being notified. The witness of the accident was able to provide the rescue group with the exact location of the woman’s body. The woman’s body was found and transferred to the Pitkin County coroner.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

3 shot in Denver overnight

DENVER — Police are looking for the person who shot three people in Denver Saturday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., the Denver Police Department (DPD) was called to the 300 block of North Federal Boulevard on a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they located three...
DENVER, CO
K99

Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death

Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and, without a doubt, is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park or scaling one of the world-famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Westword

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers' Top Ten Unsolved Cases

Last year, 96 homicides took place in Denver — the highest number in forty years — and many have yet to result in arrests or charges. But then, plenty of older cases involving murders and other violent offenses in the metro area remain open; Metro Denver Crime Stoppers highlights thirty of them dating back to 1981 on a web page devoted to unsolved cases.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Student falls from second story John F. Kennedy High window

Denver Public Schools is launching an investigation into why a student fell from a second story window at John F. Kennedy High School on Monday, August 29th. The student suffered non-life threatening injuries to his lower extremities and was taken to the hospital. DPS spokesperson Scott Pribble said the district is investigating what led to the fall but can confirm that he did not jump. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Arvada police help clean up homeless camp along Clear Creek

A trail just outside of Arvada was a favorite for Ed Tombs and his wife."It's one of our joys now that we are both retired to ride our bikes along the creek," he said.Tombs says after homeless camps started popping up along their route, and a threat by one of the people living there, that's no longer the case."My wife's afraid to go down there now," he said.That kind of safety concern about the Clear Creek area near Gold Strike Park prompted Arvada police to step in, despite the area, which runs along I-76 and Sheridan Boulevard, being outside of...
ARVADA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy