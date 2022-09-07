Read full article on original website
sarasotamagazine.com
Pacific Counter Is Coming to The Landings
St. Petersburg-based poke bowl and sushi burrito restaurant Pacific Counter will soon be making a home at The Landings in Sarasota. Co-owners Tanner Loebel, Eric Bialik and Chitthasack Noythanongsay (a.k.a. Chef Tock) noticed that many patrons were making the drive from as far south as Venice to enjoy the restaurant's fresh fare at its Lakewood Ranch location, so they set out to find their next great spot.
floridaweekly.com
The Happy Thrifter tours turn shopping into a popular attraction
A Florida company has put “thrift shopping tourism” on the map with its destination resale adventures via bus tour or car road trip. In a state known primarily as a vacation destination, that’s no small feat. The Happy Thrifter is a 6-year-old business that publishes an annual...
Longboat Observer
Cancer awareness soars during Real Men Wear Pink fashion show in Sarasota
Other than seeing MLB players wear pink during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Summerfield’s Jeff Young never gave much thought to breast cancer or the American Cancer Society. That all changed in August 2021 when Young’s wife, Betsy, was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, which is considered an aggressive cancer...
Mysuncoast.com
Flood Advisory for the Suncoast until 4:30pm
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Advisory is in effect until 430 pm Saturday, for the following counties, in southwest Florida: Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota. Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing urban and small stream flooding. Sarasota PD has reported flooding in the St Armand’s Circle area where roads have been closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
sarasotamagazine.com
Yes, Sarasota Has a Rap Scene, and It's Loaded With Talent
Driving on 15th Street, west of Tuttle Avenue, you wouldn't know you were passing by one of the focal points of the Sarasota hip hop scene: Sota Studios, a hub for a collective of artists, producers, photographers, videographers and more. Located in an unadorned strip in the city's industrial area, among little-used warehouses, car part graveyards and swaths of yet-to-be-developed land, Sota is hidden behind a series of nondescript doors that resemble a roadside motel.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24
A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
Tips sought after body found in water near Sarasota’s Bayfront Park
Authorities have recovered a body that was seen floating in the water off Sarasota's Bayfront Park Thursday evening
Tampa Bay News Wire
Local Caregiver Nominated for National Award
September 8, 2022 (Bradenton, FL) – Home Helpers Home Care of Bradenton announced today that Ramona Standing was nominated for the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) 2022 Caregiver of the Year Award. Ms. Standing is among the top 300 home caregivers nominated from home care agencies all across the country.
srqmagazine.com
Foxy Lady Turns Fifty!
Lorry Eible and her two sons, Edward and Bryan, moved to Sarasota in 1972 where she raised her boys and decided to open a boutique with unique and unusual items...and it worked! It all started on Siesta Key in a small, white cottage near the beach, which later grew into the boutique’s current location on Siesta Key. Ten years later, with the love and support of Lorry’s husband John Walter, who had built the first Foxy Lady store that had been in business over the years, they built the St. Armands store—a.k.a Foxy Lady West—and it all fell into place. Fifty years later, with the training and devotion of loyal staff, they are all still excited to be lucky enough to do something that they love and are fortunate enough to have so many loyal clients that love their boutiques. And they love them!
wfla.com
Free Eye Exams and Glasses for Kids in Tampa Bay
The Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research, a nonprofit organization that transforms lives by restoring sight for those with visual impairments and improves quality-of-life for tissue recipients is hosting its annual Eye Ball, Saturday September 10th, 2022 at Tampa Marriott Water Street. Funds raise will support Lion’s Eye which...
30 dogs and cats rescued from Plant City home
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa-based animal rescue called Mercy Full Project saved 30 cats and dogs from a house in Plant City. The dogs and cats were living outside without food, water and a safe shelter. The owner of the rescue Heydi Acuna says the animals were covered in fleas and ticks.
Bay News 9
Linger Lodge cooks up frog legs and other Old Florida fare
BRADENTON, Fla. — If you did not grow up near a swamp, then this delicacy might be something you’ve never experienced, but there’s a place in Bradenton serving up a taste of Old Florida. And after a two-year hiatus, Linger Lodge will make all of your frog...
businessobserverfl.com
Population surge leads to developers shifting approach to mixed-use projects
Key takeaway: The retail real estate sector continues to evolve, with the latest trend being projects that mix multifamily with retail in new ways. Core challenge: In a shift from the early days of the pandemic, several retailers report landlords are using newfound leverage to hold out for higher rents and tougher terms.
Tampa couple left without power for 1 week
Emilio Urrutia Jr. and Saisha Jerome have been living with little to no power for a week because their main panel box keeps tripping.
Mysuncoast.com
Southside Baptist Church gives thousands of free clothing items
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first months of school can be an exciting, but challenging time for families. Kids are off to class soaking in a wealth of new knowledge, but the season can be draining for families trying to afford the new clothes for the year. So, Southside Baptist...
stpetecatalyst.com
City officials respond to volley of pickleball complaints
A growing and vocal group of pickleball enthusiasts believe St. Petersburg is unaccommodating to their sport; however, city officials say that could not be further from the case. Mike Jefferis, leisure services administrator and director of parks and recreation, has the difficult task of ensuring equitable access to all sports...
macaronikid.com
Mom & Me Clay Day at the Firehouse Cultural Center
Kids can get dirty and not be in trouble! Make several projects that will be fired and be introduced to the wheel. All materials included. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, 1:00 – 2:00 pm. Fee: $20 each person. Limited Class Size CALL 813-645-7651 to register. Click here for more info.
Southwest Florida man injured after being bitten by alligator
A man’s been seriously injured after he was bit by an alligator at a Southwest Florida fish camp.
Bayshore Boulevard art piece in danger of being discarded
The sculptures were created by artist Bud Oleson and they have an interesting history.
Mysuncoast.com
Body found in water at Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
