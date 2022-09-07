ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Major Retailer Holding Massive Hiring Event in Poughkeepsie

Looking for a job? Mark your calendars. A huge retail store is hiring for multiple positions in Poughkeepsie, NY in just a few weeks. Here's what you need to know. The opinion that "no one wants to work these days" seems to be rising in popularity, but based on the reaction to a recent post advertising the upcoming hiring event, that sentiment doesn't apply to the Hudson Valley. Comments came rolling in expressing interest in the wide array of employment opportunities. Here's who's hiring.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

School Bus Issues in the Hudson Valley Have Many Parents Angry

Almost every school district in the Hudson Valley is dealing with some sort of problem with their kids getting to school this year. It's been well documented over the last few years that there is a widespread shortage of school bus drivers. The shortage is being felt in many of the Hudson Valley school districts and parents are looking for answers.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

4 Awesome and Authentic Hudson Valley Oktoberfests

No doubt there is something sad about saying goodbye to summer. Trading in lazy days for school days. But fall here in the Hudson Valley is pretty festive. We know how to celebrate the harvest and the change of seasons. Not only is time for apples and pumpkins, it’s time for Oktoberfest celebrations. And we have a few exceptional ones right here in and around the Hudson Valley.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Spring Valley Marketplace Continues Makeover to Better Accommodate the Monsey Community's Retail Needs

Construction on the biggest Heimishe retail mall in Rockland County is proceeding at full pace this summer as the Spring Valley Marketplace continues to undergo long-anticipated renovations. The center, right off the NYS Thruway and Rt. 59 has recently begun attracting a growing number of frum shoppers, with business establishments from the community following in Bingo's footsteps and setting up shop there.
MONSEY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Line Dancing, Food & Fireworks Coming to Popular Wappingers Falls Park

A great day of fun is set in Dutchess County. As we approach the fall season in the Hudson Valley, we are getting ready to have some country fun at one of our favorite parks. If you haven't noticed in the last year or so the folks at the Dutchess County Parks Department have started to really try and boost awareness and availability at some of the great parks in Dutchess County. They have added new playgrounds at some, they've added book-sharing boxes at others, and now it looks like they are set to offer a full day of country entertainment.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
peekskillherald.com

Group seeks to ‘Make Good Trouble, Peekskill’

Make Good Trouble, Peekskill, a newly organized citizens group with the goal of engaging people in a number of critical issues facing the country will have its second meeting on Saturday, September 10 at 2 p.m at Esther Place. In the event of rain, the group will gather inside the BeanRunner Cafe. This meeting is open to members of the public who are interested in taking action on issues.
PEEKSKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Yay! My Favorite Store is About to Open in Newburgh

I’m kind of oblivious. So much so that my boyfriend has given me the nickname of Oblivia. I try to be more observant, but I guess it’s just not in my genes. Anyway, I may be the last to know this news, but I was in Newburgh earlier this week and discovered that one of my all time favorite stores is about to open there. Yay!
NEWBURGH, NY
The Associated Press

Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Chappaqua Crossing Carriages Luxury Community in Westchester County, New York

Chappaqua, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TollBrothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Chappaqua Crossing Carriages, a new luxury home community offering five carriage-style townhome designs and future onsite amenities in Westchester County, New York. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center located at 480 North Bedford Road in Chappaqua.
CHAPPAQUA, NY
Elizabeth Bradley
94.3 Lite FM

HEY IKEA! We Need You in the Hudson Valley, 3 Perfect Locations

We found three perfect locations on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill, New York for an IKEA. If you've lived in the Hudson Valley for a while, you already know that every few months rumors start to float around about certain stores or restaurants coming to the area. We've heard them a thousand times, on the restaurant side...COMING SOON: Chick-fil-a, and White Castle! On the grocery store side, COMING SOON: Trader Joe's, Wegman's, and Whole Foods.
FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Another Massive Retailer Opening First Hudson Valley Location

A popular national retail chain is finally opening its first Hudson Valley outpost. Work is currently underway at the former location of Modell's Sporting Goods in the Poughkeepsie Plaza on Route 9. A complete remodel of the store is being done to accommodate the latest tenant in one of the Hudson Valley's fastest-growing shopping destinations.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Music director at Saugerties United Methodist Church retires

After more than 30 years of service to the Saugerties United Methodist Church as music director, Matthew Jones is retiring. Jones’s musical calling started with the flute in the fourth grade in the Rondout Valley School District. He added piano and keyboard in the seventh grade. Originally pursuing a career in support for the theater at SUNY Purchase and at Ulster County Community College, Jones eventually focused on music. He performed several times on the pipe organ at concerts at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston.
SAUGERTIES, NY
94.3 Lite FM

I Think I Found the Best Gyro in the Hudson Valley

If you like greek food and are looking for a new place to try out, I've found a great spot. There is no better feeling than when you plan to eat at one place and have a last-minute change of plans and come to find out you struck food gold! That's exactly what happened to me last weekend in Poughkeepsie and I thought I would share it so you can possibly give this place a try.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Hudson Valley Post

Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County

There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular HV Orchard Will Host Large Community Harvest Fest

It will be a fun way to spend the weekend. It's hard to believe that it's already September and fall is right around the corner. The Hudson Valley is filled with a ton of cool places that let you enjoy it and one very popular orchard is going to be hosting a special community event that will be filled with fun.
WALDEN, NY

