Linn County, OR

kqennewsradio.com

PACIFIC POWER MONITORING WIND CONDITIONS, ANTICIPATES SHUT OFF

Pacific Power is continuing to monitor wind conditions in parts of its service area and anticipates Public Safety Power Shutoffs at some point Friday. Drew Hanson from the utility said forecast easterly winds are beginning to develop as of mid-morning. Hanson said they will provide advance notification to affected customers when possible before turning off the power.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
County
Linn County, OR
City
Mill City, OR
City
Detroit, OR
KVAL

Pacific Power begins power shutoff to residents in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Pacific Power begins to shutoff power in Linn county. Power will be shutoff to certain customers in high impact areas due to the danger of wild fires near the area. Pacific Power says they've been making efforts to alert effected customers via customer contact information....
LINN COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Linn County residents: Expect power outages this weekend

Pacific Power and Consumers Power customers in Linn County may experience power outages this weekend due to hot weather and possible high winds. Weather conditions may result in an extreme risk of fire danger beginning Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Pacific Power and CPI may take a preventative measure and execute a power shutoff in high-risk areas if they deem it necessary. This could help mitigate wildfires in the area.
LINN COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event

With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
OREGON STATE
lebanonlocalnews.com

Smoke test to be conducted Monday, Tuesday

The City of Lebanon will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system in the area of 6th to 9th streets from Oak to F streets on Monday, Sept. 12. Testing will include opening and entering manholes in the streets and public utility. easements. This will allow the city...
LEBANON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PACIFIC POWER ISSUES PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF NOTICE

Pacific Power has notified approximately 12,000 customers in Douglas, Linn, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday. Steve Vanderburg, meteorology manager said, “Our advanced modeling is indicating...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PACIFIC POWER UPDATES ESTIMATED SHUT OFF TIMES

As Pacific Power continues to prepare for Public Safety Shut Offs ahead of Friday’s wind event, the utility has updated its estimates of when the power will be shut off to specific communities. In Douglas County, the estimate is 6:00 a.m. for an area between Toketee Falls east to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update

The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
OAKRIDGE, OR
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
iheart.com

Pacific Power Warns Of Possible Power Shutoffs

Pacific Power notified approximately 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday. “Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a potential for dangerous fire...
STAYTON, OR
Lake Oswego Review

PGE shuts off power in five more areas

UPDATE: 37,000 customers without power to prevent wildfires as of Saturday.UPDATED 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Portland General Electric shut off power in five more areas Friday, brining the total number of customers to 37,000 on Sept. 9. The five new preventive power outages occurred in limited portions of Southwest Scotts Mills, South Molalla, George, Colton and Sandy. PGE has implemented what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By...
PORTLAND, OR

