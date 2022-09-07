Read full article on original website
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER MONITORING WIND CONDITIONS, ANTICIPATES SHUT OFF
Pacific Power is continuing to monitor wind conditions in parts of its service area and anticipates Public Safety Power Shutoffs at some point Friday. Drew Hanson from the utility said forecast easterly winds are beginning to develop as of mid-morning. Hanson said they will provide advance notification to affected customers when possible before turning off the power.
High winds lead to massive spread for Cedar Creek Fire.
The Cedar Creek Fire grew over 18,000 acres Friday due to high winds and dry conditions in the Willamette Valley.
Cedar Creek Fire jumps fire lines, explodes to over 85,000 total acres
The Cedar Creek fire breached containment lines Saturday leading to another massive growth for the already huge blaze.
KVAL
Pacific Power begins power shutoff to residents in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Pacific Power begins to shutoff power in Linn county. Power will be shutoff to certain customers in high impact areas due to the danger of wild fires near the area. Pacific Power says they've been making efforts to alert effected customers via customer contact information....
Lebanon-Express
Linn County residents: Expect power outages this weekend
Pacific Power and Consumers Power customers in Linn County may experience power outages this weekend due to hot weather and possible high winds. Weather conditions may result in an extreme risk of fire danger beginning Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Pacific Power and CPI may take a preventative measure and execute a power shutoff in high-risk areas if they deem it necessary. This could help mitigate wildfires in the area.
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
klcc.org
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event
With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Smoke test to be conducted Monday, Tuesday
The City of Lebanon will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system in the area of 6th to 9th streets from Oak to F streets on Monday, Sept. 12. Testing will include opening and entering manholes in the streets and public utility. easements. This will allow the city...
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER ISSUES PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF NOTICE
Pacific Power has notified approximately 12,000 customers in Douglas, Linn, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday. Steve Vanderburg, meteorology manager said, “Our advanced modeling is indicating...
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER UPDATES ESTIMATED SHUT OFF TIMES
As Pacific Power continues to prepare for Public Safety Shut Offs ahead of Friday’s wind event, the utility has updated its estimates of when the power will be shut off to specific communities. In Douglas County, the estimate is 6:00 a.m. for an area between Toketee Falls east to...
KVAL
NEED TO KNOW: Cedar Creek Fire evacuation notices, fire closures, forecasts, and more
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Sign up here for AlertSense to receive public safety alerts and severe weather warnings in your area. The Cedar Creek Fire is now 33,099 acres and 12% containment. The fire is burning 15 miles east of Oakridge and 20 miles west of LaPine. Officials are asking...
eugeneweekly.com
Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update
The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
Salem’s Vitae Springs Fire is 100% contained, evacuations still in place
The Vitae Springs Fire which started yesterday in Salem is now fully contained, but that doesn't mean it's safe to return home.
McIver State Park fire contained, Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations remain
Though hundred of homes remain under a Level 3 "Go Now!" evacuation order from the Milo McIver State Park Fire, some evacuation levels have been downgraded and some people forced to leave their homes were allowed to return Saturday night.
iheart.com
Pacific Power Warns Of Possible Power Shutoffs
Pacific Power notified approximately 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday. “Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a potential for dangerous fire...
Cedar Creek Fire: Level 3 ‘Go’ evacuation orders for Oakridge, Westfir
New Level 3 "Go" evacuation orders were issued in the massive and growing Cedar Creek Fire for Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas in city limits and surrounding unincorporated areas on Friday evening hours after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act as the inferno burns more than 33,000 acres in Lane County.
nbc16.com
Pacific Power to shut down power across 6 counties for 12,000 residents starting Friday
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Important information for Pacific Power customers. More than 12,000 people spanning six counties will see their power shut down as early as midnight Friday and lasting through Saturday. The power company says the shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during the dangerous...
PGE shuts off power in five more areas
UPDATE: 37,000 customers without power to prevent wildfires as of Saturday.UPDATED 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Portland General Electric shut off power in five more areas Friday, brining the total number of customers to 37,000 on Sept. 9. The five new preventive power outages occurred in limited portions of Southwest Scotts Mills, South Molalla, George, Colton and Sandy. PGE has implemented what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By...
