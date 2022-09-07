Pacific Power and Consumers Power customers in Linn County may experience power outages this weekend due to hot weather and possible high winds. Weather conditions may result in an extreme risk of fire danger beginning Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Pacific Power and CPI may take a preventative measure and execute a power shutoff in high-risk areas if they deem it necessary. This could help mitigate wildfires in the area.

LINN COUNTY, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO