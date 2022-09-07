Read full article on original website
Related
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
New study improves monoclonal antibody analysis
A recent Notre Dame study conducted by the College of Engineering has developed an improved method of analyzing monoclonal antibodies, which can be used to treat various diseases. Monoclonal antibodies are often used to treat cancers and arthritis because of their ability to boost the immune system. Merlin Bruening, a...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Alumni association announces retirement of Google services
The University of Notre Dame alumni association began notifying alumni of the termination of their Google services on Friday. John Prette, the alumni association’s director of information technology, explained that Google announced in 2021 that their free storage service would no longer include unlimited storage. “While Google initially announced...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Yes to more intentional living
The independent newspaper serving Notre Dame, Saint Mary's and Holy Cross. This past summer, I had the chance to live in Washington, D.C. as I completed my internship. And while there is so much to learn from living alone in a big city in your twenties, one lesson that really stuck with me was undertaking living with more intention. This lifestyle entails practicing deliberate intention every day; it starts with a calculated, conscious choice to pursue a specific course of action or direction.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame Tailgating for Dummies
Three years ago, bright-eyed me came into Notre Dame with no expectations for tailgating. I grew up in the suburbs of New York, aka no good high school football and absolutely no real tailgating. Well, unless you count Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville. I had no one to guide me through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
The Observer grades each position and selects players to improve
Editor’s Note: Sports Editor Aidan Thomas contributed to this report. With almost a week in the books since Notre Dame fell in the season opener, sports editor Aidan Thomas and associate sports editor Emily DeFazio handed out grades to each position group and discussed which players need to break out for the Irish in the coming weeks.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish offense stays red-hot, torches Boilermakers
The undefeated Notre Dame women’s soccer team trotted into West Lafayette, Indiana on a humid Thursday evening to face off against in-state rival, Purdue. It was a rematch of last year’s Round of 32 matchup, which the Irish won in penalty kicks. They left tonight with a still unblemished record (6-0-0) after a 3-1 victory over the Boilermakers.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame vs. Marshall: Keys to Victory
Notre Dame proved to be a worthy opponent against the favored Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend. However, a scoreless second half was the nail in the coffin for the Irish to ultimately lose the matchup. Nevertheless, they beat the brutal 17.5-point spread and showcased the team’s potential. Next for the Irish is this weekend’s home opener against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Though the Irish are overwhelmingly favored in this matchup by the national press (also ranked the second-easiest game on the schedule by Observer Sports Staff), they must not be complacent and look past this game. They will need to execute what was learned from the loss last weekend. Here are three key points for Notre Dame to capture a secure win and work on some of its shortcomings.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Former walk-on Matt Salerno primed for bigger role in Irish offense
The pass was tipped once, twice and then three times before Matt Salerno, on his back, brought the ball in for a 31-yard gain. The improbable catch extended a Notre Dame drive early in the second quarter and led to their only touchdown of the game. “It’s probably the biggest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Key moments in Notre Dame’s home opener loss to Marshall
At the end of a scoreless first quarter, Marshall was mid-drive. From their own 21, Henry Colombi led the Herd 79 yards over 10 plays in four minutes. Caleb McMillan snagged two first downs, pushing into Irish territory before the quarter ended. The Irish failed to make several tackles — a trend that persisted throughout the game — giving up what looked like a touchdown, only for it to be called back due to illegal motion on the Herd’s side. Jayden Harrison reels in another first down from Colombi, this time to put Marshall in the red zone to start the second. From the Irish 4, Laborn takes it up the middle to break the scoreless tie. Up 6, Marshall kicker Rece Verhoff missed the PAT wide right, but this initial lead ends up more than enough to bring the Herd a win.
Comments / 0