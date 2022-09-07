Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
drexel.edu
Current Drexel Students Attest to the Importance of Getting Involved
The first few days of college can feel a bit like the first few days of kindergarten, when you can strike up a friendship with someone just by being in the same class. But how can you go deeper and make the most of college with long-lasting friendships? Since 2020, getting out of the house can feel like a huge ordeal, but it doesn’t have to be. Drexel University has plenty of ways to get involved, from social groups to academic networks and more in between. Several current students shared how they got involved in their extracurriculars and how it’s affected their college careers so far.
drexel.edu
The A.J. Drexel Autism Institute Awarded $10 Million for Advancing Equitable Strategies and Reducing Barriers for Autistic Individuals of All Ages
Drexel University’s A.J. Drexel Autism Institute was awarded a 5-year, $10 million Autism Centers of Excellence (ACE) award from the National Institutes of Health to understand and reduce barriers to good health and health care access for people with autism. Led by Diana Robins, PhD, director of the Autism Institute, and Diana Schendel, PhD, professor and leader of the Modifiable Autism Risk Factors research program in the Autism Institute, the project titled “Public Health and Autism Science advancing Equitable Strategies across the life course” (PHASES) will employ a public health research framework to examine health determinants, health services delivery and health inequity – especially in under-represented diverse populations – and the impact of these forces on autistic people’s health outcomes.
drexel.edu
What's It Like Being a New Dragon This Fall?
With the start of the 2022–2023 academic year comes the arrival of students who will be starting at Drexel for the first time — and, also, beginning their new lives at a new school in a new home and a totally new way of life. Shaina Banerjee. Computer...
drexel.edu
Feeling Lost? Resources for Finding Your Way On and Off Campus
First things first: as a Drexel student, you definitely need to know about the Resources for Students page with information and guidance pointing you in the right direction to find everything you need to know about academics, crises, financial services, technology and software, health and wellness centers, co-ops and more. Drexel Public Safety put together safety tips for staying safe and aware on campus. The University’s most recent COVID-19 guidance for the academic year has been released, with recommendations that you could follow off campus too. Those lists, tips and advice could change your life, enhance your Drexel experience and help you when you need it most. Read them! Remember them!
drexel.edu
Top 5 Quintessentially Philly Experiences
Welcome to Drexel, and congratulations on your excellent taste. You’ve chosen a university formed by an adventurer who traveled the world but chose this as his home, in the heart of a neighborhood with history and soul. You could spend a lifetime exploring what makes this city great and many do. But where to begin? Here to guide you is fellow Dragon and Point Breeze resident Angela Val (BS hotel and restaurant management ’94), who cut her teeth in hospitality at Drexel 31 years ago and has become the city’s ablest booster through her long career in tourism marketing. In June she became the new President & CEO of Visit Philadelphia, and whether you’re a longtime local or arriving from a distant hometown, she has the lowdown on what to see and do around here. Just for you, Val has compiled her Top 5 must-do Philly moments to help you feel at home.
