Week 3 high school football scores in Texoma
Week 3 of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.
newschannel6now.com
HIGHLIGHTS - Blitz on 6 - week 3
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the highlights and scores from high school football!. Wichita Christian 1 @ Bethesda Christian 0 (Forfeit)
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
The Top 10 Oklahoma Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes to Visit This Fall!
It's that time of year again, Fall is almost here and Halloween is just around the corner. If you're looking for something to do with the family why not hit the pumpkin patches and corn mazes for some fall family fun? Oklahoma has several corn mazes and pumpkin patches and a lot of them are only a short drive away.
Wichita Falls PD welcomes 13 new officers
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls now has 13 new officers on the force but they say getting here today wasn’t easy. “The most interesting experience I’d have to say was getting tased. I’ve never experienced something like that so knowing I actually had to do that and talk myself through making it,” Lewanda Chatman […]
2022’s Top 10 Bars in Wichita Falls According to Yelp
Looking for a good watering hole here in The Falls? Here’s a great place to start. Whether you’re looking for a place to just sit back and have a few drinks in a quiet environment or you want to cut loose and get loud with a rowdy crowd, there are plenty of options here in town.
kswo.com
One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon
COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A deadly crash killed one person in Cotton County Friday. One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened before 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 36 in...
newschannel6now.com
A cold front will arrive Sunday morning
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 64 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 91 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 64 with partly cloudy skies.
One killed in Cotton County rollover wreck
One person was killed in a rollover wreck on Highway 36 in Cotton County Friday evening.
KOCO
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
Chase ends in car, grass fire near Bacon Switch Road
After running over fences and trying to hit multiple people, a driver led Wichita Falls Police into Burkburnett in a chase that ended near Bacon Switch Road.
News On 6
Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway
Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
Wild Pig Workshop held to combat growing population of wild hogs
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the biggest threats to farmers across the state is wild hogs, and over the years, the population has continued to grow. That’s why the Wichita County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension decided to partner up with Texas A&M Natural Resource Institue and held a Wild Pig Workshop today. “You know, […]
Mohawk hair leads to arrest of porch pirate suspect
Police say the arrest of a man accused of multiple thefts of packages off of Wichita Falls porches has cleared at least 4 thefts in August, recorded on door Ring cameras.
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Police welcome new officer as staff adjusts to reorganization
Michael Fonner is the newest member of the Bowie Police Department as he comes to the city from two years at the Van Alstyne Police Department. Police Chief Guy Green said Fonner recently moved to Montague where he has family. “He has experience and wants to become part of the...
newschannel6now.com
Meals On Wheels of Wichita County causes confusion
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Meals On Wheels has expanded its services and rebranded to Meals On Wheels of Wichita County, which caused some confusion for other existing and similar programs within the county. This specific Meals On Wheels is not associated with other service areas such as...
kswo.com
Update on Deadly Crash at Flowermound and Cache
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three MacArthur High School students were in the car that struck a power pole that caused it to fall and ignite a grassfire at the intersection of Flowermound and Cache road. Lawton Police say Mason Mulvaney was the driver of one of two cars involved in...
newschannel6now.com
Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were arrested on Monday after a Dollar Saver in Burkburnett was burglarized. Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the Dollar Saver on Sheppard Road on Aug. 23, Sept. 2 and Sept. 4. After two of the alarms, officers reportedly discovered a window had been broken and multiple items had been taken.
Walmart PA Codes That Mean You Should Probably Leave Immediately
When you're walking through Walmart grabbing what little groceries you can afford in this time of rampant inflation, it's not uncommon to hear announcements over the PA system. It's usually harmless requests for prices or the ultra-rare request for additional cashiers, but sometimes you hear random codes being tossed out...
