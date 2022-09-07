The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently wrapped up its inaugural summer coding camps and hackathon, introducing nearly 60 high school students to the rapidly expanding computer science and cybersecurity fields. The camps – focusing on computer games programming, esports, and cyber defense – were the first of their kind to be offered in the region. The camps culminated with a hackathon event, during which students competed for scholarships of up to $5,000.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO