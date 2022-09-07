Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
x1071.com
Summer Coding Camp Concludes At UW-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently wrapped up its inaugural summer coding camps and hackathon, introducing nearly 60 high school students to the rapidly expanding computer science and cybersecurity fields. The camps – focusing on computer games programming, esports, and cyber defense – were the first of their kind to be offered in the region. The camps culminated with a hackathon event, during which students competed for scholarships of up to $5,000.
x1071.com
Madison College holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College held its 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday ahead of the 21st anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack. The ceremony at the college’s Truax campus included remarks from guest speaker and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, who urged people to remember not just those who died in the 2001 attack but also those who died from diseases caused by extended exposure to Ground Zero.
x1071.com
Classes begin Wednesday at UW-Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Classes began Wednesday for the start of the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Enrollment numbers from the university’s official census are not yet available, but officials expect the incoming freshman class of around 8,600 to be the university’s largest ever class. As...
x1071.com
Collective to help UW student-athletes capitalize on likeness announces leadership, lays out effort details
MADISON, Wis. — Some big names from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s past are looking to support Wisconsin student-athletes so they can maximize their name, image and likeness opportunities. On Thursday, members of The Varsity Collective, an NIL collective led by donors and alumni on behalf of athletes, laid...
x1071.com
‘Mistrust, disrespect’: Staffing crisis at county-run nursing home exposes deep divisions among Dane County leaders
VERONA, Wis. — A crisis of staffing at the Dane County-run nursing home in Verona has further exposed deepening divisions between the county’s elected officials and some of its key department heads and division administrators. “We can’t keep heading down this path where there’s such mistrust and lack...
x1071.com
State agency leaders tour updated corrections facility farm, dairy in Waupun
WAUPUN, Wis. — The leaders of Wisconsin’s Departments of Corrections and Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection got a firsthand look Thursday at the corrections department’s upgraded farm and dairy in Waupun. The leaders toured the farm’s milking parlor to get a closer look at the facility’s new...
x1071.com
UW-Madison leaders condemn anti-Semitic chalk writings found around campus
MADISON, Wis. — Leaders at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are condemning anti-Semitic messages written in chalk at locations around campus on Wednesday. The messages, according to a statement from Vice Chancellor Lori Reesor and Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston, targeted Jewish student groups and called them racist and genocidal.
x1071.com
In the 608: Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival preview
JEFFERSON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival is back in Jefferson County this weekend. The festival is celebrating 20 years as the Midwest’s premier sheep and fiber festival. You’ll find 100 fiber classes with instructors from eleven states, sheep shearing demonstrations, and a newborn lamb display,...
x1071.com
IRONMAN triathlon to return to Madison in September 2023
MADISON, Wis. — This year’s IRONMAN Wisconsin race is less than a week away, but competitors can now start preparing for next year’s race. The IRONMAN triathlon will return to Madison on September 10, 2023, IRONMAN announced Wednesday. The event will serve as the North American TriClub Championship race.
x1071.com
Verona edges Middleton 13-7 for third straight win
x1071.com
Madison alder releases new statement on reports of Oath Keepers membership
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison alder whose name appeared in the membership rolls of the far-right Oath Keepers has released a new statement offering more details on what happened after facing criticism by several city leaders. Gary Halverson, who represents Madison’s 17th district located on the city’s north side,...
x1071.com
Belleville dominates SWAL showdown, beats Southwestern/East Dubuque 41-8
x1071.com
Schuster’s Farm, Little John’s Kitchens partner to highlight food insecurity this season
MADISON, Wis. — Schuster’s Farm and a local non-profit are partnering this year to take on food insecurity with a specially designed corn maze. The partnership between Schuster’s and Little John’s Kitchens aims to raise awareness about decreasing food access. On Sept. 17 and 18 — Schuster’s opening weekend — $1 from each admission ticket will be donated to Little John’s to put toward their new facility on Verona Road.
x1071.com
Columbia Co. Economic Development Corporation gets nearly $335K grant to help businesses
PORTAGE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Administration has awarded the Columbia County Economic Development Corporation a nearly $335,000 grant to help diverse small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a news release, the Department of Administration said the grant will help Columbia County officials increase outreach...
x1071.com
Evers pushes for education funding at Janesville campaign stop
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers continued to push for his $2 billion education funding package during a campaign stop in Janesville Wednesday. “It’s a large ask, it’s $2 billion, but we’ve — before my time as governor — cut funding and our schools need it,” Evers said at a media availability at Van Buren Elementary School in Janesville.
x1071.com
Badger men’s basketball team releases 2022-2023 season schedule
MADISON, Wis. — The road to repeat as Big Ten regular season champions officially starts for the Badgers men’s basketball team against Maryland on Dec. 6. The team released its conference schedule Thursday morning, and the month of January could make or break its chances. UW has a...
x1071.com
Janesville’s launch of Bird scooters has some residents concerned
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The electric scooter company Bird has now flown to Janesville, but some residents say there have been some issues with its launch. Erin Davis is the assistant to the city manager in Janesville. She says since bringing Bird to the city, people have enjoyed riding the electric scooters.
x1071.com
Badgers women’s basketball schedule now set after Big Ten announcement
MADISON, Wis. — The Badger women’s basketball team now knows who they will play this year, and when. The Big Ten announced this season’s conference game schedule, the last unknown dates for Wisconsin, meaning the countdown to basketball season can finally begin in earnest. Of course, Wisconsin...
x1071.com
Arrest warrants filed for Madison brothers stemming from October 2021 shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Arrest warrants have been filed for two brothers in connection to an October 2021 shooting at a Madison gas station. Lavar Reed, Jr., 26, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime involving the use of a dangerous weapon and armed robbery as a party to a crime. His brother, Varshon Reed, 24, faces a charge of armed robbery as a party to a crime.
x1071.com
Wildcats focused on bringing home gold ball
VERONA, Wis. — Verona boys soccer always seems to have a target on their back and this year is no different. The Wildcats are undefeated and currently ranked number 1 in division 1. And as Jordyn Reed found out, for this group being at the top is just the expectation.
