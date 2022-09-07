ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

Summer Coding Camp Concludes At UW-Platteville

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently wrapped up its inaugural summer coding camps and hackathon, introducing nearly 60 high school students to the rapidly expanding computer science and cybersecurity fields. The camps – focusing on computer games programming, esports, and cyber defense – were the first of their kind to be offered in the region. The camps culminated with a hackathon event, during which students competed for scholarships of up to $5,000.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Madison College holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College held its 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday ahead of the 21st anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack. The ceremony at the college’s Truax campus included remarks from guest speaker and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, who urged people to remember not just those who died in the 2001 attack but also those who died from diseases caused by extended exposure to Ground Zero.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Classes begin Wednesday at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Classes began Wednesday for the start of the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Enrollment numbers from the university’s official census are not yet available, but officials expect the incoming freshman class of around 8,600 to be the university’s largest ever class. As...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Madison, WI
City
Verona, WI
City
Fitchburg, WI
Madison, WI
Sports
x1071.com

State agency leaders tour updated corrections facility farm, dairy in Waupun

WAUPUN, Wis. — The leaders of Wisconsin’s Departments of Corrections and Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection got a firsthand look Thursday at the corrections department’s upgraded farm and dairy in Waupun. The leaders toured the farm’s milking parlor to get a closer look at the facility’s new...
WAUPUN, WI
x1071.com

UW-Madison leaders condemn anti-Semitic chalk writings found around campus

MADISON, Wis. — Leaders at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are condemning anti-Semitic messages written in chalk at locations around campus on Wednesday. The messages, according to a statement from Vice Chancellor Lori Reesor and Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston, targeted Jewish student groups and called them racist and genocidal.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

In the 608: Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival preview

JEFFERSON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival is back in Jefferson County this weekend. The festival is celebrating 20 years as the Midwest’s premier sheep and fiber festival. You’ll find 100 fiber classes with instructors from eleven states, sheep shearing demonstrations, and a newborn lamb display,...
JEFFERSON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Edgewood College#Edgewood College Field#Fitchbur
x1071.com

IRONMAN triathlon to return to Madison in September 2023

MADISON, Wis. — This year’s IRONMAN Wisconsin race is less than a week away, but competitors can now start preparing for next year’s race. The IRONMAN triathlon will return to Madison on September 10, 2023, IRONMAN announced Wednesday. The event will serve as the North American TriClub Championship race.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison alder releases new statement on reports of Oath Keepers membership

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison alder whose name appeared in the membership rolls of the far-right Oath Keepers has released a new statement offering more details on what happened after facing criticism by several city leaders. Gary Halverson, who represents Madison’s 17th district located on the city’s north side,...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
x1071.com

Schuster’s Farm, Little John’s Kitchens partner to highlight food insecurity this season

MADISON, Wis. — Schuster’s Farm and a local non-profit are partnering this year to take on food insecurity with a specially designed corn maze. The partnership between Schuster’s and Little John’s Kitchens aims to raise awareness about decreasing food access. On Sept. 17 and 18 — Schuster’s opening weekend — $1 from each admission ticket will be donated to Little John’s to put toward their new facility on Verona Road.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Evers pushes for education funding at Janesville campaign stop

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers continued to push for his $2 billion education funding package during a campaign stop in Janesville Wednesday. “It’s a large ask, it’s $2 billion, but we’ve — before my time as governor — cut funding and our schools need it,” Evers said at a media availability at Van Buren Elementary School in Janesville.
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Badger men’s basketball team releases 2022-2023 season schedule

MADISON, Wis. — The road to repeat as Big Ten regular season champions officially starts for the Badgers men’s basketball team against Maryland on Dec. 6. The team released its conference schedule Thursday morning, and the month of January could make or break its chances. UW has a...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Janesville’s launch of Bird scooters has some residents concerned

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The electric scooter company Bird has now flown to Janesville, but some residents say there have been some issues with its launch. Erin Davis is the assistant to the city manager in Janesville. She says since bringing Bird to the city, people have enjoyed riding the electric scooters.
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Badgers women’s basketball schedule now set after Big Ten announcement

MADISON, Wis. — The Badger women’s basketball team now knows who they will play this year, and when. The Big Ten announced this season’s conference game schedule, the last unknown dates for Wisconsin, meaning the countdown to basketball season can finally begin in earnest. Of course, Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Arrest warrants filed for Madison brothers stemming from October 2021 shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Arrest warrants have been filed for two brothers in connection to an October 2021 shooting at a Madison gas station. Lavar Reed, Jr., 26, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime involving the use of a dangerous weapon and armed robbery as a party to a crime. His brother, Varshon Reed, 24, faces a charge of armed robbery as a party to a crime.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Wildcats focused on bringing home gold ball

VERONA, Wis. — Verona boys soccer always seems to have a target on their back and this year is no different. The Wildcats are undefeated and currently ranked number 1 in division 1. And as Jordyn Reed found out, for this group being at the top is just the expectation.
VERONA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy