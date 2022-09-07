Germantown jumped out to big lead against Menomonee Falls on Sept. 9 and then held on to win 33-27. The teams were tied a 7-7 after the first quarter. Germantown scored four touchdowns in the second quarter, including a touchdown on a blocked punt that returned by Cooper Catalano. Germantown’s last touchdown came with less than 20 seconds before halftime. Germantown missed two extra point attempts and entered halftime with a 33-7 lead.

GERMANTOWN, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO