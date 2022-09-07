Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
nbc15.com
Hilldale to welcome new store this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
x1071.com
In the 608: Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival preview
JEFFERSON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival is back in Jefferson County this weekend. The festival is celebrating 20 years as the Midwest’s premier sheep and fiber festival. You’ll find 100 fiber classes with instructors from eleven states, sheep shearing demonstrations, and a newborn lamb display,...
x1071.com
Madison College holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College held its 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday ahead of the 21st anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack. The ceremony at the college’s Truax campus included remarks from guest speaker and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, who urged people to remember not just those who died in the 2001 attack but also those who died from diseases caused by extended exposure to Ground Zero.
discoverhometown.com
Football Friday results: Germantown, Hartford win
Germantown jumped out to big lead against Menomonee Falls on Sept. 9 and then held on to win 33-27. The teams were tied a 7-7 after the first quarter. Germantown scored four touchdowns in the second quarter, including a touchdown on a blocked punt that returned by Cooper Catalano. Germantown’s last touchdown came with less than 20 seconds before halftime. Germantown missed two extra point attempts and entered halftime with a 33-7 lead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Radio Ink
Two Additions For Big Radio
Big Radio based in Janesville, Wisconsin has added to its News and Sports Staff. Big Radio owns ten local radio stations throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. Sean Maloney will be part of the news team across the group and will also be part of local high school sports broadcasts. He joins Big Radio from Magnum Media stations in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin John Barry joins the staff from the Janesville Gazette, where he was a sports writer and editor.
wiproud.com
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
F-16 pilots planning Camp Randall flyover
MADISON, Wis. — F-16 jets with the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will perform a low-level fly-over at Camp Randall ahead of the Badgers’ upcoming game against Washington State University. The fly-over is scheduled to happen at roughly 2:15 p.m., roughly 15 minutes before the game’s kick-off. Last week, the Badgers beat Illinois State University 38-0...
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Edgewood College acquires land for new athletics and wellness complex in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Edgewood College is acquiring 40 acres of farmland in Fitchburg as the future site of a new sports and student wellness complex, the college announced Wednesday. The land, which is located near the intersection of Lacy Road and Seminole Highway just west of the Badger State...
x1071.com
Summer Coding Camp Concludes At UW-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently wrapped up its inaugural summer coding camps and hackathon, introducing nearly 60 high school students to the rapidly expanding computer science and cybersecurity fields. The camps – focusing on computer games programming, esports, and cyber defense – were the first of their kind to be offered in the region. The camps culminated with a hackathon event, during which students competed for scholarships of up to $5,000.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
CBS 58
Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Janesville’s launch of Bird scooters has some residents concerned
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The electric scooter company Bird has now flown to Janesville, but some residents say there have been some issues with its launch. Erin Davis is the assistant to the city manager in Janesville. She says since bringing Bird to the city, people have enjoyed riding the electric scooters.
x1071.com
In the 608: Verona Area School District looking forward
VERONA, Wis. – The 2022/23 school year is now underway for the Verona Area School District, which kicked off the fall schedule late last week. News 3 Now This Morning’s Josh Spreiter stopped by to see some of the excitment of kids and teachers being back in the classroom.
x1071.com
Collective to help UW student-athletes capitalize on likeness announces leadership, lays out effort details
MADISON, Wis. — Some big names from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s past are looking to support Wisconsin student-athletes so they can maximize their name, image and likeness opportunities. On Thursday, members of The Varsity Collective, an NIL collective led by donors and alumni on behalf of athletes, laid...
x1071.com
Badger Blueprint: Wisconsin 1-0, but not satisfied with week 1 performance
In this week’s Badger Blueprint, News 3 Now Sports Director Zach Hanley and Wisconsin State Journal and BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin look back at Wisconsin’s 38-0 drubbing of Illinois State and break down John Torchio’s pick-six spark and Graham Mertz’s big night through the air. They...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
x1071.com
Badgers women’s basketball schedule now set after Big Ten announcement
MADISON, Wis. — The Badger women’s basketball team now knows who they will play this year, and when. The Big Ten announced this season’s conference game schedule, the last unknown dates for Wisconsin, meaning the countdown to basketball season can finally begin in earnest. Of course, Wisconsin...
nbc15.com
Mercyhealth doctor donates hair to charity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In addition to providing medical care during a global pandemic, one Mercyhealth doctor continues to give, this time in the form of hair. Dr. Christopher Wistrom, emergency medicine doctor and EMS Medical Director at Mercyhealth, said he had gone without a haircut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
x1071.com
Verona edges Middleton 13-7 for third straight win
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0