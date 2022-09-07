Unapproved Record – The Board of County Commissioners, Platte County, Wyoming, met on the 6th day of September 2022 in the county seat of Wheatland. Those present for the meeting were Steve Shockley, Commission Chairman; Ian Jolovich, Commissioner; Kayla Mantle, Commissioner; and Malcolm Ervin, County Clerk. Chairman Shockley called the meeting to order at 9:00 AM. Commissioner Jolovich motioned, seconded by Commissioner Mantle, to approve the agenda as presented. The motion carried. Commissioner Mantle motioned, seconded by Commissioner Jolovich, to approve the August 23rd meeting minutes. The motion carried. Commissioner Jolovich motioned, seconded by Commissioner Mantle, to approve the vouchers as presented. The motion carried. Vouchers Approved for Payment: PAYROLL GROSS, 345,318.38 TAX ACCOUNT, 25,675.94 WY DEPT OF WORKFORCE SVCS, 6,765.10 WY RETIREMENT, 55,595.11 911 Phones CENTURY LINK - PHOENIX 341.16 CENTURY LINK - SEATTLE 1,748.98 Ag. Ext. Supplies PLATTE COUNTY EXTENSION 97.16 Travel Expenses PLATTE COUNTY EXTENSION 550.00 STACY BUCHHOLZ 360.79 WEX 131.37 Utilities BLACK HILLS ENERGY 33.44 TOWN OF WHEATLAND 260.64 Clerk of Court Court Costs BARNES LAW LLC 350.00 KENNETH BROWN 560.00 PALEN LAW OFFICES LLP 2,450.00 Supplies FIRST STATE BANK 68.21 Clerk Postage GENEVA WITHROW 11.28 Commissioner Dues & Continuing Ed. WCCA 200.00 Supplies ODP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LLC 19.72 Coroner Facility Rent GORMAN FUNERAL HOME 1,050.00 County Road Fund (SCRF) KNIFE RIVER MATERIALS 3,139.78 Courthouse Renovation FRONTIER IRONWORKS 4,942.50 MALONE BELTON ABEL 9,306.30 SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION CO INC 486,128.00 Covid 19 Surveillance & Testing BMO 627.99 Detention Board of Prisoners COOK’S DIRECT 367.27 FARMER BROTHERS CO 1,597.32 GENE DAVIS DISTRIBUTING 514.30 Election Supplies AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 27.48 ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE 653.95 Emergency Mgt. Facility Rent PLATTE COUNTY 700.00 Emergency Preparedness Grant BLACK HILLS ENERGY 32.12 PLATTE COUNTY 350.00 STEVE P PEASLEY MD 800.00 VERIZON WIRELESS 40.01 Facilities & Maint. Supplies BMO 73.60 Utilities BLACK HILLS ENERGY 834.98 TOWN OF WHEATLAND 6,963.44 WYOPOTS 297.00 Vehicle Repair BMO 278.10 Building Maintenance BLOEDORN LUMBER 90.19 BMO 26.50 BOMGAARS SUPPLY 290.49 CAPITOL ROOFING INC 550.00 DRUBE SUPPLY 7.74 HOBART SERVICE; ITW FOOD EQUIP GROUP LLC 1,281.16 PRODUCTIVITY PLUS ACCOUNT 24.69 SUMMIT FIRE & SECURITY 25.00 TERMINIX OF WYOMING 39.00 WYOMING STATE SAFE LOCK CO 1,782.02 Fair Discretionary Fund BILLY EVANS CONSTRUCTION 13,943.00 IT Repair & Maint. WYOLOGIC INC 11,800.00 Software SYSTEMS CONSULTING INC 5,880.00 WYOLOGIC INC 1,299.00 Technical Support WYOLOGIC INC 7,961.50 Leased Equipment CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC 1,833.36 QUADIENT LEASING USA INC 1,404.00 Library Postage BECKY BOLINGER 133.99 JULIE HENION 199.52 Travel Expenses BECKY BOLINGER 67.50 Utilities BLACK HILLS ENERGY 38.74 Maternal & Child Health (SGF) PLATTE COUNTY 350.00 VERIZON WIRELESS 170.71 PH Health Officer STEVE P PEASLEY MD 365.00 Supplies CENTURY LINK - SEATTLE 51.00 VERIZON WIRELESS 90.71 Printing, Publishing & Advertising CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC 628.17 MIDWEST CONNECT 305.00 ODP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LLC 348.35 R & B Fuel BMO 190.20 Materials, Culverts & Bridges DRUBE SUPPLY 140.99 Supplies BOMGAARS SUPPLY 89.91 Utilities BLACK HILLS ENERGY 38.74 TDS COLLECTION SERVICE INC 30.00 Y-O INVESTMENTS INC 113.19 Vehicle Repair BMO 859.00 BOMGAARS SUPPLY 16.99 LAWSON PRODUCTS 466.41 WHEATLAND AUTOMOTIVE 2,126.65 Sheriff Extradition E-470 PUBLIC HIGHWAY AUTHORITY 26.75 K9 Operations LARAMIE PEAK VETERINARY ASSOCIATES 27.39 WHEATLAND COUNTRY STORE 52.99 Special Investigations AT&T MOBILITY 609.62 TANF Grant BMO 330.00 Treasurer Supplies WYOMING ASSOCIATION OF COUNTY OFFICERS 250.00 Vaccine Campaign Grant UINTA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH 73.89 TOTAL 1,690,690.48. SPET Requisition: Commissioner Jolovich motioned, seconded by Commissioner Mantle, to approve Requisition #31 from the Courthouse Improvement Fund in the sum of $555,286.76. The motion carried. Collections Before the Board: The Board reviewed the daily receipts of Kristi Rietz, County Treasurer, from August 18 through August 31, 2022, which totaled $995,880.33. Agreements for Consideration: Commissioner Mantle motioned, seconded by Commissioner Jolovich, to approve an agreement between the State of Wyoming and Platte County regarding dispatch and paging services. The motion carried. Resolution #2022-13: Commissioner Mantle motioned, seconded by Commissioner Jolovich, to approve Resolution #2022-13 Amending the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget. The motion carried. The full resolution is available for inspection in the Office of the County Clerk or online at www.plattecountywyoming.com. Department Updates: Road & Bridge Superintendent Beal Angle and Maintenance Supervisor Jim DeWitt provided department updates for the Board. Harris Park Road: Commissioner Jolovich motioned, seconded by Commissioner Mantle, to approve the design-build agreement between Earth Work Solutions and Platte County. The motion carried. Commissioner Mantle motioned, seconded by Commissioner Jolovich, to approve the escrow agreement between Hoskinson Ranch, Platte County and Premier Title Company and allow Clerk Ervin to sign on behalf of the board. The motion carried. Executive Session: At 10:24 AM, Commissioner Jolovich motioned, seconded by Commissioner Mantle, to call for an executive session for personnel matters pursuant to Wyoming State Statute §16-4-405(a)(ii). The motion carried. At 10:53 AM, Commissioner Mantle motioned, seconded by Commissioner Jolovich, to adjourn the executive session where no decisions were made. The motion carried. There being no further business for board consideration, the meeting adjourned at approximately 11:20 AM.

