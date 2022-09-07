Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a domestic disturbance at an address on Brown Street in Arena Thursday around 7pm. Arena Police and an Iowa County Deputy responded to the scene. As a result, 35 year old Dennis Gleichauf of Arena was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and 5 counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, as well as 4 Iowa County Warrants and an out of county warrant. Gleichauf was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.

ARENA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO