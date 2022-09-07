Read full article on original website
MPD: Occupied business struck during shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers found that a nearby occupied business was struck by gunshots Friday night when they responded to multiple calls for shots fired. Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, officers on scene discovered that the nearby business in the 300 block of Kent Lane was struck...
Middleton man arrested for alleged fourth felony OWI
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Middleton man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly obstructed an officer and drove a motorcycle intoxicated. A Middleton Police Department officer noticed the man pulled over on his motorcycle near University Avenue and Hickory Hollow Drive. The officer approached the man and noted his slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath. The man said he drank two alcoholic beverages, officials said.
Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
Columbia County opens handgun shooting range to public
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that updates and repairs are now complete at the Columbia County Shooting Range. Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public. The repairs on the range started earlier...
Arrest warrants filed for Madison brothers stemming from October 2021 shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Arrest warrants have been filed for two brothers in connection to an October 2021 shooting at a Madison gas station. Lavar Reed, Jr., 26, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime involving the use of a dangerous weapon and armed robbery as a party to a crime. His brother, Varshon Reed, 24, faces a charge of armed robbery as a party to a crime.
Arrest For Domestic Disorderly Conduct in Iowa County
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a domestic disturbance at an address on Brown Street in Arena Thursday around 7pm. Arena Police and an Iowa County Deputy responded to the scene. As a result, 35 year old Dennis Gleichauf of Arena was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and 5 counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, as well as 4 Iowa County Warrants and an out of county warrant. Gleichauf was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
Janesville woman brought to hospital house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman was brought to the hospital after her house caught fire. The Janesville Fire Department was dispatched to 477 S. Garfield Ave. around 7:49 a.m. Saturday for reports of a residential fire, according to the department. Firefighters saw the entire second story of the house in flames when they […]
DATCP warns of Facebook message phishing scams
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Consumer experts are warning the public of scams involving fraudulent Facebook messages from those appearing to be customer service representatives or automated systems. According to Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, a large number of these phony messages have been reported...
Restraining Order Violation Sends Woman To Jail in Lafayette County
A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to an incident that occurred just before 5pm Thursday on River Bend Road in Argyle. 49 year old Amanda Chapin of Monroe was placed under arrest for a Restraining Order Violation. Chapin was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody.
Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner
DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
Dane Co. Sheriff’s election challenger placed on administrative leave after filing lawsuit
The Dane County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to News 3 Now that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett's election challenger has been placed on administrative leave.
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County
(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
Turtle hurt in prairie fire released after three-year rehab
MADISON, Wis. — A turtle that spent the last three years recovering at the Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center returned to the wild Saturday. DCHS officials said that the Blanding’s turtle was severely injured in a controlled prairie burn in August of 2019. Her nose, eyelids, many of her front digits, and parts of her shell plating were missing. The top of her shell was also burnt and exposed.
Person of interest in Juneau Co. bar explosion still detained, recovering from burn injuries
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The person of interest in an explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar earlier this month is still being detained while he recovers from burn injuries he suffered in the incident, officials said. In a news release this week, the Lyndon Station Police Department...
Three displaced, one hospitalized after fire at Janesville home
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Three people were displaced Saturday after a fire at a Janesville home. Crews were called to a home in the 400 block of South Garfield Avenue just before 8 a.m. Fire could be seen from the second story of the home when the first unit arrived. Officials said three adults live in the house, but only...
Family of fallen Mineral Point fire captain has mortgage paid off
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The family of a Mineral Point fire captain who was killed earlier this year won’t have to worry about paying the mortgage on their home. Capt. Brian Busch and firefighter James Ludlum died in a crash in January while responding to another crash. The incident brought the Mineral Point community together, and thousands of dollars were raised to support the first responders’ families.
Disorderly Conduct Complaint leads To Arrest in Shullsburg
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to West High Street in Shullsburg for a disorderly conduct complaint Wednesday just after 7pm. According to a report, 33 year old Kevin Humphrey of Shullsburg was arrested for Felony Bail Jumping, Disorderly Conduct and Endangering Safety by use of a Dangerous Weapon. Humphrey was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
Construction crew finds body in Delafield
A construction crew found a body in the Town of Delafield just before 11 a.m. on Friday, that's according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the area of N15 W28300 Golf Road after being notified of a deceased individual. So far, the body has not been identified.
