Women’s Soccer Falls to Trinity 0-1
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their match against Trinity University this afternoon 0-1 It came down to the final ten minutes in today’s match, as the Mountaineers played an incredible defensive game throughout both halves of their first conference match of the season. Unfortuntaly, a late goal in the 79th minute by the Tigers from Trinity University was enough to make the difference with the match finishing 0-1 in favor of the Tigers.
No. 10 Bellville shuts out 7th ranked Navasota 35-0
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The 10th ranked Bellville Brahmas (3-0) top number 7 Navasota 35-0 Friday night at Rattler Stadium. The Brahmas got an interception early from Conner Gaines and turned it into points on a 3 yard touchdown run by Sam Hranicky as Bellville grabbed a 7-0 lead. The...
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Whitehouse takes down Corsicana 48-17
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The Corsicana Tigers went head-to-head with the Whitehouse Wildcats in the third week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Whitehouse came away with the win, defeating Corsicana, 48-17. Click the video above for the highlights.
Longview stays undefeated on 2022 season after 69-0 road win over Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos are still undefeated in the 2022 season after getting a road win on Friday night against the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders. The final score was: 69-0 Next week, Longview will head to Lufkin to take on the Panthers, while Tyler Legacy will head to Texarkana to play Texas […]
