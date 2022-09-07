ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
jambroadcasting.com

Women’s Soccer Falls to Trinity 0-1

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their match against Trinity University this afternoon 0-1 It came down to the final ten minutes in today’s match, as the Mountaineers played an incredible defensive game throughout both halves of their first conference match of the season. Unfortuntaly, a late goal in the 79th minute by the Tigers from Trinity University was enough to make the difference with the match finishing 0-1 in favor of the Tigers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KBTX.com

No. 10 Bellville shuts out 7th ranked Navasota 35-0

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The 10th ranked Bellville Brahmas (3-0) top number 7 Navasota 35-0 Friday night at Rattler Stadium. The Brahmas got an interception early from Conner Gaines and turned it into points on a 3 yard touchdown run by Sam Hranicky as Bellville grabbed a 7-0 lead. The...
BELLVILLE, TX

