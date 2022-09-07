KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their match against Trinity University this afternoon 0-1 It came down to the final ten minutes in today’s match, as the Mountaineers played an incredible defensive game throughout both halves of their first conference match of the season. Unfortuntaly, a late goal in the 79th minute by the Tigers from Trinity University was enough to make the difference with the match finishing 0-1 in favor of the Tigers.

