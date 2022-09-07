RISC-V’s viability over popular ISAs like x86 and Arm is once again demonstrated as premier RISC-V chipmaker SiFive has just been selected by NASA to provide the next High-Performance Spaceflight Computing processors. The next gen RISC-V-based processing units are expected to be utilized in all future space missions, including the upcoming Artemis II Moon mission scheduled for 2024. At the heart of the new HPSC processor lie a SiFive Intelligence X280 chip with eight RISC-V vector cores, plus an additional four general purpose cores, which together are estimated to deliver 100x the computational capability of current space module computers.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO