scitechdaily.com
Quantum Breakthrough: Researchers Demonstrate Full Control of a Three-Qubit System
Error correction in a silicon qubit system was demonstrated by the researchers. By demonstrating error correction in a three-qubit silicon-based quantum computing device, researchers from RIKEN in Japan have made a significant advancement toward large-scale quantum computing. This research, which was published in Nature, could help make practical quantum computers a reality.
Phys.org
Scientists use novel method to make promising battery material
Charging and discharging a battery cell transforms its electrode material into a "super" material. Over the last decade, advances in research and development have led to more efficient lithium-ion batteries. Yet, significant shortcomings remain. One challenge is the need for faster charging, which can help speed the adoption of electric vehicles.
Researchers modified regular microwaves to shrink electronics further
Researchers at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Cornell University have successfully demonstrated that microwave technology could be used to address a major challenge faced by the semiconductor industry today, a university press release said. With every passing year, electronic devices are getting smaller. This is thanks to...
Phys.org
Review paper: Tiny biohybrid robots for intelligent drug delivery
A review paper by scientists at Zhejiang University summarized the development of continuum robots from the aspects of design, actuation, modeling and control. The new review paper, published on Jul. 26 in the journal Cyborg and Bionic Systems, provided an overview of the classic and advanced technologies of continuum robots, along with some prospects urgently to be solved.
Phys.org
Prospects for an all-optical remote magnetic field sensor
Crystals doped with rare-earth (RE) ions exhibit very narrow linewidths of optical transitions. The narrow-line spectra of triply ionized RE elements cover the entire visible and infrared range. RE-doped materials are widely used as laser media, phosphors, scintillators, in solar cells, etc. Nowadays, RE-based luminescence thermometry is successfully developing, demonstrating a wide working temperature range, high thermal sensitivity, and spatial resolution.
Phys.org
A new tool for cryo-electron microscopy
Researchers at Forschungszentrum Jülich and Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf led by Prof. Dr. Carsten Sachse are using cryo-electron microscopy, or cryo-EM for short, to make biomolecules visible at the atomic level. In a paper now published in the journal Nature Methods, they present a new method that combines cryo-EM with a method otherwise used in materials research. The results are also presented and classified in a Nature Briefing.
There is Gulf between Science and Technology But AI Could Bridge the Gap
Science and Technology are often used interchangeably in everyday situations. One could argue that it is because they are the opposite sides of the same coin. Over-simplified, Science is the ‘reduction’ of nature to rules, and Technology is the ‘construction’ of nature from rules. From Newton...
Phys.org
A quantum network of entangled atomic clocks
For the first time, scientists at the University of Oxford have been able to demonstrate a network of two entangled optical atomic clocks and show how the entanglement between the remote clocks can be used to improve their measurement precision, according to research published this week by Nature. Improving the...
Phys.org
Anti-correlated plasma and THz pulse generation during two-color laser filamentation in air
The strong terahertz (THz) waves generated by femtosecond laser pulse induced gas plasma have drawn extensive attention owing to the ultra-wide spectral bandwidth, the high electric field strength, and no material damage threshold. However, the abundant and multi-dimensional cross-scale light-matter interactions during filamentation intertwine, interact and restrict mutually, which not only puts the physical mechanism of THz radiation under debate, but also limits the optimization techniques of THz wave generation.
notebookcheck.net
SiFive selected to provide NASA with RISC-V-based cores for the next gen space mission processors
RISC-V’s viability over popular ISAs like x86 and Arm is once again demonstrated as premier RISC-V chipmaker SiFive has just been selected by NASA to provide the next High-Performance Spaceflight Computing processors. The next gen RISC-V-based processing units are expected to be utilized in all future space missions, including the upcoming Artemis II Moon mission scheduled for 2024. At the heart of the new HPSC processor lie a SiFive Intelligence X280 chip with eight RISC-V vector cores, plus an additional four general purpose cores, which together are estimated to deliver 100x the computational capability of current space module computers.
Phys.org
Unique ferroelectric microstructure revealed for first time
A team of researchers have observed and reported for the first time the unique microstructure of a novel ferroelectric material, enabling the development of lead-free piezoelectric materials for electronics, sensors, and energy storage that are safer for human use. This work was led by the Alem Group at Penn State and in collaboration with research teams at Rutgers University and the University of California, Merced.
A new AI-powered x-ray technique for detecting explosives could identify cancer
Researchers at University College London (UCL) in the UK have created a novel x-ray technique for detecting explosives that might also be used to identify tumors. The potentially early-stage fatal tumors in humans could be noticed by the new x-ray method that collaborates with a deep-learning Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm to detect explosives in luggages, according to a report published by MIT Technology Review on Friday.
Phys.org
Pioneering mathematical formula paves way for exciting advances in health, energy, and food industry
A groundbreaking mathematical equation that could transform medical procedures, natural gas extraction, and plastic packaging production in the future has been discovered. The new equation, developed by scientists at the University of Bristol, indicates that diffusive movement through permeable material can be modeled exactly for the very first time. It comes a century after world-leading physicists Albert Einstein and Marian von Smoluchowski derived the first diffusion equation, and marks important progress in representing motion for a wide range of entities from microscopic particles and natural organisms to man-made devices.
Phys.org
Unveiling how water and ions impact chemical reactivities at solid-aqueous interfaces
Solid-aqueous interfaces are ubiquitous and essential in a diverse range of natural and man-made systems and processes, from mineral formation, rock weathering and metal corrosion, to the intricate functioning of biological membranes and ion channels. In all these systems and processes, water and water-borne ions play decisive roles and underpin...
All about the powerful J58 engine and its many achievements
There are engines and there are engines! The Pratt & Whitney J58 is an American afterburning turbojet engine that powered the Lockheed A-12, the YF-12 interceptor, and the SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance as well as the SR-71B trainer aircraft. It features a unique compressor bleed to the afterburner that gives it increased thrust at high speeds.
