Harvard Grid to help researchers make leap from lab to startup

More than 100 startup companies have been launched based on research conducted in Harvard labs during the past five years alone. Those new ventures have raised $4.4 billion in equity financing and created countless jobs. But campus-based research has the potential for even greater impact. A new initiative is designed...
‘I want to learn from people at the forefront’

On a warm, late-summer afternoon last week, Harvard Law School welcomed its newest students with a fabulous fete on Holmes Field. At the annual LAWn Party, Harvard Law Today caught up with a few of these incoming J.D. and LL.M.s, who shared why they chose Harvard Law, what they are most looking forward to this year, and what they love to do outside of school – from acting and dancing, to basketball, photography, and more.
Sustaining social well-being through service

What started as a local first-year orientation activity in 2015 has evolved into an annual rallying call for civic activism across the greater Harvard community. Through the 2022 Global Day of Service, 1,274 volunteers worked on 78 project teams supporting public service programs on five continents. While the Global Day of Service is a symbolic welcome for incoming students, it also offers an important platform for community conversations about social well-being and addressing systemic issues related to poverty, racism, inequality, and injustice.
A week of firsts, and the first of a last

Classrooms across the College came back to life last week with the start of the new academic year. Students found their way to seminar rooms, labs, and lecture halls for courses that met Gen Ed requirements, served their concentration studies, or simply piqued their interest. Professor Katherine Merseth had her...
