On a warm, late-summer afternoon last week, Harvard Law School welcomed its newest students with a fabulous fete on Holmes Field. At the annual LAWn Party, Harvard Law Today caught up with a few of these incoming J.D. and LL.M.s, who shared why they chose Harvard Law, what they are most looking forward to this year, and what they love to do outside of school – from acting and dancing, to basketball, photography, and more.

HARVARD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO