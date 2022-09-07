Director Neil Jordan said he’d always turned down the chance to write about his favourite films, ‘Not because I can’t think of them, but because I can far more readily think of my favourite bits of movies than my favourite movies. Many dull movies are redeemed by unexpected, accidental bits of poetry,’ he said – and actual bits of poems, which brought a ‘smart but decidedly commercial film to a different kind of life’ in Four Weddings and a Funeral with that Auden recital.

