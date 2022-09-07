Read full article on original website
The most memorable moments in film, as picked by readers in 2000
Director Neil Jordan said he’d always turned down the chance to write about his favourite films, ‘Not because I can’t think of them, but because I can far more readily think of my favourite bits of movies than my favourite movies. Many dull movies are redeemed by unexpected, accidental bits of poetry,’ he said – and actual bits of poems, which brought a ‘smart but decidedly commercial film to a different kind of life’ in Four Weddings and a Funeral with that Auden recital.
