The boxing world is gearing up for one most highly-anticipated fights of the past few years, with Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall (finally) facing off for the undisputed middleweight title. This weekend, the rival boxers will go head-to-head for Shields’ middleweight WBC, WBA, and IBF belts and Marshall’s middleweight WBO title. Both are at the top of their game, boasting undefeated professional careers and stellar amateur records. Here’s where the rivalry gets good: Shields has lost just one bout in her entire career (amateur or pro)… to none other than Savannah Marshall. The two haven’t met since that fight in...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO