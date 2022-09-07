Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain.
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says Crypto Markets Are Disconnected From Reality Amid ‘Sea of Red’
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson says the true worth of crypto projects is not being reflected in the prices of their respective tokens. Hoskinson says that Cardano and “many other” crypto projects have strong fundamentals but the market is painting a different picture. “A universal truth about crypto...
u.today
Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment

cryptoglobe.com
Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months
The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
How Germany’s regulators beat the SEC in the race for crypto regulation–and convinced me to establish my business there
Germany's Federal Financial Services Authority (BaFin) has sought to systematically clarify the rules for crypto and decentralized finance. There is prestige to be had building a successful business in the U.S. and, when we set out to build a liquidity solution for security tokens, it was a U.S. launch we had firmly in our sights.
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $40M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $40,564,484 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 19nd43PueaiE1kbnWzksWWSUVEkMekhiL7. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
U.S. SEC to set up new office for crypto filings
Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator will set up two new offices to deal with filings related to crypto assets and the life sciences sector, the agency said on Friday.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Strategist Issues Severe Warning on Embattled Altcoin That’s Exploded by Over 330% in a Month
A widely followed crypto analyst is issuing a warning to investors about an altcoin that has surged over 330% since August. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 510,000 Twitter followers that he believes Terra Luna Classic (LUNC), the rebranded version of stablecoin issuer Terra (LUNA), is bad news and that investors should steer clear from it.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Crypto Analyst Who Predicted May 2021 Market Crash: ‘Now Is the Time to Buy’ Bitcoin
A popular cryptocurrency analyst who predicted May 2021’s Bitcoin ($BTC) market crash has suggested that based on a little-known model, “now is the time to buy” the flagship cryptocurrency, and not to sell it. In a series of tweets, the pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave...
Motley Fool
Why Roblox Stock Was Up This Afternoon
Roblox is bringing big upgrades to the user and developer experience. The changes show management moving quickly to unlock more value out of its growing base of users.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Activity Is Sending a Bullish Signal for BTC, Says deVere Group CEO Nigel Green – Here’s Why
The CEO of financial advisory giant deVere Group, Nigel Green, says that recent activity by Bitcoin (BTC) whales is making him bullish on the flagship crypto asset. According to Green, one of the reasons he is bullish is that Bitcoin whales could be preparing to jump back into the market after a period of selling.
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,257 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,145,642 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1hM4WDTzJLkC3z5HAs7UK7KDyxANdASDF. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Gas rationing risk means French yoghurt factory faces sour future
Tanker trucks filled with milk collected from across northern France waited in line to unload their precious cargo at one of the country's biggest yoghurt factories on a recent morning, but this ritual is at risk as the nation considers how to cut energy use. The milk from the tanker trucks, after having gone through rigorous quality controls, is transferred into tanks where it is briefly heated to a high temperature to kill bacteria naturally present.
dailyhodl.com
U.S. Treasury Department Sued by Crypto Investors With Support From Industry Giant Coinbase
A group of Tornado Cash users is suing the U.S. Treasury Department over the decision to add the crypto mixer to the Specifically Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) list. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, the plaintiffs claim that the sanction of...
tokenist.com
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 as US Dollar Dips 0.7%
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the $21,000 threshold during morning hours Friday, pushing other cryptocurrencies and crypto-exposed stocks into the green as well. The move up was likely driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar index, which fell roughly 1% today.
TechCrunch
Stack banks $2.7M to teach teens, parents about crypto
Today, Stack released what CEO Will Rush says is “the first crypto education and trading app for teens and their parents.”. The subscription-based app costs $3 per month per user and is available for Android. It was designed with Gen Z in mind, a generation that will grow up with the blockchain and most likely own some kind of digital assets, Rush told TechCrunch.
