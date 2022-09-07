ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

American Songwriter

6 Artists Who Are Genres Unto Themselves

The hardest thing in music is to be recognizable. There is talent everywhere. So many people can play like whirling dervishes on piano or guitar. So many have lovely singing voices, from Mariah Carey to your mother-in-law. But the hardest thing is to turn on a song and within .5...
MUSIC
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 9

Ari Lennox experienced a huge breakthrough with 2019's much-loved Shea Butter Baby, but her new album age/sex/location promises to be even bigger. She's been teasing singles like "Hoodie" and "Pressure" for many months now, and even dropped a five-song EP called Away Message last Friday, but the album is finally here. It somehow sounds sleekly modern even as it evokes the most indelible R&B sounds of the '90s and early '00s.
MUSIC
NPR

Peeling back the layers of Amanda Shires' life and musical career

The cover of Amanda Shires' new album, Take It Like A Man, is a black and white portrait of her. She is standing, shoulders to the camera, but with her head tilted ever so slightly to the side. She's looking directly into the lens, and while it's an image that exudes confidence, this isn't a simple power pose — you can see in her eyes that there's something more complex going on. And that's one of the things that's so fascinating about talking to Amanda: There's always another layer to explore.
MUSIC
guitar.com

The Beatles to release deluxe reissue of Revolver, featuring previously-unheard material

The Beatles are set to release a deluxe reissue of their 1966 album Revolver this Autumn which will include some unreleased material and plenty of other extras. The pivotal record was originally produced by George Martin and released by Parlophone, its success saw it certified double platinum by the BPI and reach number one on the Record Retailer LPs Chart at the time of its release.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Pixies’ thunderous new song ‘Dregs Of The Wine’

Pixies have shared their latest single ‘Dregs Of The Wine’ – you can listen to the track below. The song is taken from the veteran four-piece’s upcoming new album ‘Doggerel’, which is set for release on September 30. ‘Dregs Of The Wine’ marks Pixies...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: Parkes Stewart is on the “Beat," covering Whispers’ classic

(September 11, 2022) The last time we updated you on Parkes Stewart, the “soulspirational” singer and multi-platinum hit songwriter had released his then-current single “Black Pearl,” which is an ode to women of color around the world. Now, he’s back with his newest single – a cover of a classic Whispers’ hit, “And the Beat Goes On.”
MUSIC
Fatherly

New Beatles Album Re-Release Features Dark Alternate Version Of A Famous Song

The one Beatles song often cited as the most kid-friendly is without a doubt “Yellow Submarine.” There are kids’ books focused on that submarine, toys, and even pretty rad magnetic puzzles. But what if the most kid-oriented Fab song was actually super dark? In an upcoming re-released version of the 1966 album, Revolver, the world is about to get a dark, sad ballad version of the “Yellow Submarine” that might have been.
MUSIC

