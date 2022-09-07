Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Willow Smith on Pushback Over a Rock Album: 'If I Had Been White, It Would've Been Completely Fine'
Willow Smith is speaking out against the pushback she received as a Black woman, after releasing her latest rock album, Lately I’ve Been Feeling Everything. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 21-year-old musician shared her thoughts on the double standard. “When I wanted to do a rock...
Eric Clapton Tried to Get Ozzy to Change New Song Lyric About Not Believing in Jesus
Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to controversy, and the singer reveals in a new issue of Classic Rock magazine that there's a lyric on his new album that might get a little push back. In fact, it already did from one of the Patient Number 9 guest contributors, Eric Clapton.
NME
Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O on performing live: “I’m going to steamroll you and you’re going to like it”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O has spoken about performing live ahead of the band’s fifth album, ‘Cool It Down’. In an interview with The New York Times, O discussed her larger-than-life stage presence and how it has influenced up-and-coming artists. “Disarming is another speciality of what...
Laurie Anderson on Lou Reed’s lost demo tape: ‘He really wasn’t that interested in his past’
In the later years of his life, Lou Reed kept an office in Manhattan’s West Village and a storage space in New York City’s Chelsea district. The latter, says his former technical assistant Jason Stern, was “stacked almost floor to ceiling” with unlabelled cardboard boxes. “I had no idea what was in them. I never asked Lou.”
6 Artists Who Are Genres Unto Themselves
The hardest thing in music is to be recognizable. There is talent everywhere. So many people can play like whirling dervishes on piano or guitar. So many have lovely singing voices, from Mariah Carey to your mother-in-law. But the hardest thing is to turn on a song and within .5...
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Jon Batiste, Breland and Joss Stone
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 9
Ari Lennox experienced a huge breakthrough with 2019's much-loved Shea Butter Baby, but her new album age/sex/location promises to be even bigger. She's been teasing singles like "Hoodie" and "Pressure" for many months now, and even dropped a five-song EP called Away Message last Friday, but the album is finally here. It somehow sounds sleekly modern even as it evokes the most indelible R&B sounds of the '90s and early '00s.
NPR
Peeling back the layers of Amanda Shires' life and musical career
The cover of Amanda Shires' new album, Take It Like A Man, is a black and white portrait of her. She is standing, shoulders to the camera, but with her head tilted ever so slightly to the side. She's looking directly into the lens, and while it's an image that exudes confidence, this isn't a simple power pose — you can see in her eyes that there's something more complex going on. And that's one of the things that's so fascinating about talking to Amanda: There's always another layer to explore.
Arctic Monkeys’ 20 greatest songs – ranked!
As the Sheffield band gear up to release The Car, their seventh album, we trace the road paved with rock, R&B and romance that got them here
guitar.com
The Beatles to release deluxe reissue of Revolver, featuring previously-unheard material
The Beatles are set to release a deluxe reissue of their 1966 album Revolver this Autumn which will include some unreleased material and plenty of other extras. The pivotal record was originally produced by George Martin and released by Parlophone, its success saw it certified double platinum by the BPI and reach number one on the Record Retailer LPs Chart at the time of its release.
NME
Listen to Pixies’ thunderous new song ‘Dregs Of The Wine’
Pixies have shared their latest single ‘Dregs Of The Wine’ – you can listen to the track below. The song is taken from the veteran four-piece’s upcoming new album ‘Doggerel’, which is set for release on September 30. ‘Dregs Of The Wine’ marks Pixies...
soultracks.com
First Listen: Parkes Stewart is on the “Beat," covering Whispers’ classic
(September 11, 2022) The last time we updated you on Parkes Stewart, the “soulspirational” singer and multi-platinum hit songwriter had released his then-current single “Black Pearl,” which is an ode to women of color around the world. Now, he’s back with his newest single – a cover of a classic Whispers’ hit, “And the Beat Goes On.”
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Courtney Marie Andrews, Lee Fields and The Afghan Whigs
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Lewis Capaldi says new song 'Forget Me' is 'sad and fast, much like my love making'
British singer Lewis Capaldi has shared his brand new single, “Forget Me,” the first new music to arrive since his highly successful May 2019 debut, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent,’ and its extended edition which arrived that same year.
NME
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s new song ‘Nothing Feels Right’ with Zakk Wylde
Ahead of new album ‘Patient Number 9’ arriving this Friday (September 9), Ozzy Osbourne has shared one more preview of the record: a cut called ‘Nothing Feels Right’ that features Zakk Wylde on guitar. Wylde has regularly toured with Ozzy and played guitar for several of...
NFL・
New Beatles Album Re-Release Features Dark Alternate Version Of A Famous Song
The one Beatles song often cited as the most kid-friendly is without a doubt “Yellow Submarine.” There are kids’ books focused on that submarine, toys, and even pretty rad magnetic puzzles. But what if the most kid-oriented Fab song was actually super dark? In an upcoming re-released version of the 1966 album, Revolver, the world is about to get a dark, sad ballad version of the “Yellow Submarine” that might have been.
