Winona Community Foundation doles out more than $70k in grants
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — The Winona Community Foundation announced more than $70,000 in grant awards to ten Winona organizations Thursday. The foundation received 20 applications for a cumulative $166,230 in community grant requests. In all, ten applications were accepted for a total of $73,579 awarded in their second grant cycle of 2022.
Winona Police Department Congratulates New Sergeants & Officers
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Officers Doug Inglett, Anthony Wurst and Wade Anderson were ceremoniously recognized for their promotions during a pining ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center. Doug Inglett has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted on June 25th. Anthony Wurst has served the department since 2012 and was promoted on July 23rd . Wade Anderson has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted September 3rd.
