ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Blind Date goes to Beijing: ‘I wanted to hold her hand … too fast!’

To start a new relationship in Beijing. Movies, cartoons, music and dramas we watched; job and career development; our time in the US – mine in California, hers in New York. When we were going for a walk on a lovely night, it seemed quite natural to hold her hand. Yet I thought I should not do this. Too fast! And we can be friends instead of lovers.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy