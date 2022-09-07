Read full article on original website
Related
Blind Date goes to Beijing: ‘I wanted to hold her hand … too fast!’
To start a new relationship in Beijing. Movies, cartoons, music and dramas we watched; job and career development; our time in the US – mine in California, hers in New York. When we were going for a walk on a lovely night, it seemed quite natural to hold her hand. Yet I thought I should not do this. Too fast! And we can be friends instead of lovers.
A robot named Mr. Bah can sense when the elderly are about to lose their balance — and catch them before they fall
The robot successfully prevented all falls during a clinical trial with 29 patients, including some with brain and spinal cord injuries.
Comments / 0