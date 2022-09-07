Read full article on original website
Adventure, Friends and Outdoor Fun for Kids in Grades K - 5th
Thinking about joining Cub Scouts? Cub Scout Pack 3789 is currently signing up new scouts for the 2022 - 2023 year - join anytime. Cub Scouts is for boys and girls, YES I said "Girls" in Kindergarten through 5th grade. Cubs Scouts is lots of Fun, they have many Family Friendly events and activities! ⚜️
Mindful Parenting with Mel
Do you wish there was a golden key to make parenting easier?. I have to admit, I worked on trying to be a better parent for years. In my search for the golden key, I read books, I observed and talked to other parents and some experts and although I would see some changes in some areas, I would still struggle in others.
Macaroni Pets of the Week, September 9, 2022
Banzai is a rambunctious, 1-year-old pup who would love an active home. He has tons of personality and is a quick learner. He knows “sit” and loves to play with toys. Matisse is a beautiful, 17-year-old, domestic shorthair cat whose been waiting for a home for nearly a year. She has kidney disease but that doesn’t slow her own one bit! Matisse is a calm and loving companion who would enjoy retiring in a quiet home.
