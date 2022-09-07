ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, TX

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home

A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Sheds#Poison#Candy Man#Texas State Optical
Click2Houston.com

MUST SEE VIDEO: Suspect carefully selects, tries on clothes before loading them into duffle bag and fleeing store

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a shoplifting turned robbery by threat. On Wednesday, at around 6 p.m., a man entered a department store in the 18100 block of Gulf Freeway. He walked around the store, removed numerous articles of clothing from their hangers, tried some of the items on and then walked to the luggage section. The man then placed the clothing in an empty duffle bag and walked towards the front entrance/exit of the store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Deer Park, TX
City
Pasadena, TX
WFAA

Texas teen girl found dead on side of rural road identified

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy