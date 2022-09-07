Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home
A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.
Community concerned over pile of belongings left in dead neighbor's yard
Action 13 explains how a woman's passing created a nuisance-level pile outside of her Kingwood home, and how neighbors acted to get it cleared.
HCSO: Teen shoots, kills 2 men during attempted home invasion in Channelview
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were shot and killed by a teen armed with a shotgun during an attempted home invasion, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened Friday night just after 10:30 p.m. on 1st Street in the Channelview area. Gonzalez said three masked...
Teen armed with shotgun kills 2 suspects during attempted home invasion near Houston
CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A 17-year-old boy armed with a shotgun killed two people during an attempted home invasion in suburban Houston on Friday night, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred in the Channelview area east of Houston at about 10:40 p.m. CDT, KHOU-TV reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Man accused of chasing girlfriend with knife before setting fire to bedroom
HOUSTON - Authorities have a man behind bars for allegedly chasing his girlfriend with a knife during an argument before setting fire to their bedroom in northeast Harris County. Constable deputies in Harris County Precinct 3 were called to a home in the 12900 block of City Green Trail around...
bluebonnetnews.com
Constable’s Office releases names, charges for persons arrested in sting Thursday in Dayton
The Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office has concluded an investigation regarding the alleged trafficking of marijuana and firearms from a residence located at 5670 County Road 602 in Dayton by executing a search warrant for the premises, issued by Liberty County 253rd District Judge Chap Cain. The Precinct...
Click2Houston.com
MUST SEE VIDEO: Suspect carefully selects, tries on clothes before loading them into duffle bag and fleeing store
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a shoplifting turned robbery by threat. On Wednesday, at around 6 p.m., a man entered a department store in the 18100 block of Gulf Freeway. He walked around the store, removed numerous articles of clothing from their hangers, tried some of the items on and then walked to the luggage section. The man then placed the clothing in an empty duffle bag and walked towards the front entrance/exit of the store.
FOUND SAFE: Baby recovered after father leaves them inside running Jeep
The father told deputies he had left his 2018 Jeep Cherokee running outside the gas station with his 6-month-old in the car seat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Dad confesses to lying that his infant son was inside stolen Jeep, sheriff says
HOUSTON - A man who lied to authorities about his son being inside his stolen Jeep has been arrested, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The theft took place just before 5 a.m. Thursday at an Exxon gas station on Imperial Valley Drive on Houston's North Side. Deputies said...
Click2Houston.com
2 Houstonians dead after horrific RV crash in Virginia, police say; 25-year-old Houstonian charged
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Virgina – Authorities in Virginia are investigating a deadly crash involving three Houstonians that happened on Thursday night. According to Virginia Police, the crash took place around 8:26 p.m. along Interstate 66 at the 16 mile-marker in Fauquier County. Investigators say a Winnebago RV was traveling east...
Man dies after being found with multiple stab wounds in front of hotel, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man died after he was attacked by someone with a knife in front of a hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport early Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened at about 1 a.m. in front of the Courtyard by Marriott on John F. Kennedy...
Jury deliberating fate of accused road rage shooter that left two boys severely burned in 2019
HOUSTON — A Harris County jury is deliberating the fate of the accused road rage shooter that left two toddlers severely burned back in 2019. Bayron Rivera is accused of four counts of assault with a deadly weapon when a bullet from his AR-15 allegedly ignited fireworks in the back of a family’s pick-up truck.
Baby found safe at relative's home after father reported he was in stolen Jeep, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A baby boy reported missing Thursday morning has been found safe after his father said he was in the backseat of a stolen Jeep in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the 6-month-old was safe around...
Passenger shot and killed while driving along Grand Parkway in Spring area
The eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway have reopened after they were closed for several hours. Now, investigators are looking for surveillance video.
Man stabbed to death in parking lot of hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport
Police said as the victim was being taken to the hospital, he asked someone to call his mother. He was stabbed at least twice in the groin and chest area.
WFAA
Texas teen girl found dead on side of rural road identified
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect barricaded inside home in north Harris Co.; SWAT team on scene, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 are responding to a residence where they say a suspect is reportedly barricaded inside in the Eagle Landing subdivision in north Harris County. According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the situation is happening in the...
Coyote Spotted Jumping Fence Days After Dog Dies From Attack In Texas
Police are warning residents about a rise in coyote sightings in the area.
The unsolved murders that led to the creation of Texas EquuSearch
A father mourning the loss of his daughter who had been one of the victims of The Killing Fields Case vowed to help families with missing loved ones through the creation of Texas EquuSearch, a Texas-based non-profit that searches for missing people.
Silver Alert canceled for 76-year-old man after found safe in SW Houston
Police said Lincoln Williams has been found safe.
Comments / 0