AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Navi Bruzon's perfect passing night fuels Liberty's rout of Pinnacle

Junior quarterback Navi Bruzon doesn't keep track of his passes. He had no idea he left with a little under nine minutes to play with a perfect Saturday night throwing the football. After completing all 18 of his passes for 331 yards and four TDs, Bruzon watched the rest of Peoria Liberty's 49-7 6A rout of visiting Phoenix Pinnacle from the sideline, as his backup added another TD pass. ...
PHOENIX, AZ

