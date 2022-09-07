Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration EventDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks ShowDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenBoston, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Local Airport is Hosting "Girls in Aviation Day" to Inspire Future Female PilotsDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
thequincysun.com
‘Joe Finn Building’ Dedicated In Quincy Center
A newly renovated building with 22 units of affordable housing located in the heart of Quincy Center was dedicated Friday morning. The building, located at 1433 Hancock St., was named the Joe Finn Building in honor of Finn, a longtime advocate for affordable housing and a former member of the Quincy City Council.
homenewshere.com
Town officials pitch pedestrian-friendly vision for Stoneham Square
During an era when citizens shared packed dirt roads with horse-and-buggies and a handful of first-generation cars, Stoneham citizens had plenty of space to roam about its historic downtown area. But with those wide multimodal dirt boulevards since converted into a sea of pavement to accommodate the exploding popularity of...
braintreema.gov
Mayor Kokoros Weekend Update
The Braintree Historical Society is hosting a craft fair this Saturday, September 10th. The craft fair will be held at the historical society located at 31 Tenney Road from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Additionally, on Sunday September 11th we will be holding our annual September 11th remembrance ceremony at...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Stoughton (MA)
Incorporated in 1726, Stoughton is about 17 miles south of downtown Boston, and was famed for its shoemaking industry in the 19th century. Stoughton’s downtown area has diverse restaurants and some stately buildings, like the Lucius Clapp Memorial, home to the local historical society, and a grand Romanesque Revival train station.
The Swellesley Report
Business Buzz: Milk Money opens in Wellesley Square; Nonprofits unite; One Hollis St.—topiary and all—acquired
Women have a new source in Wellesley Square for clothes, jewelry, shoes and more at the Milk Money boutique at 93 Central St., formerly home to Bobbles & Lace. The Charles River Regional Chamber joins with Cambridge Trust at 100 Worcester St. (Rte. 9) on Sept. 14 at 9-10am to host a free Networking for Nonprofits event for members and non-members. The Chamber says: “If you work, volunteer, sit on a board or are interested in connecting with our local nonprofit community – this event is for you.”
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: September edition
Where can renters get the best deals? Plus, a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was 19% higher in August than it was in August 2021, according to a recent report from ApartmentAdvisor.com. ApartmentAdvisor, a real estate listing site, analyzes properties on...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
NACTO Comes to Boston
For the next three days, the Boston region will host hundreds of transportation engineers, planners, and transit officials from dozens of cities worldwide for the annual conference of the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO). While the transportation engineering profession generally has a reputation for neglecting anyone who isn’t...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Marblehead rep candidate scores victory against old-boy network
JENNY ARMINI narrowly edged Tristan Smith Tuesday night in the Democratic primary race for the House seat representing Marblehead, Swampscott, and part of Lynn – a victory that was all the more sweet given Smith’s support by the old-boy Democratic establishment in Massachusetts. Smith, the 26-year-old son of...
country1025.com
It’s Moving Day: Goodbye Dorchester, Hello Waltham!
Moving always brings mixed feelings. Change is hard, but change is also good. It helps us grow, by learning new things, discovering new places, meeting new people and learning to adapt. Survival baby, that’s what it’s all about. If you don’t bend with the wind, your branches will break, I’ve learned these things in my life, having moved about every three years, growing up. Yes, I’m feeling a little sad and nostalgic on moving day, but hopeful for the future.
wgbh.org
Sec. of State Galvin glides to eighth primary victory, celebrates quietly at The Stockyard
If Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin wins reelection in November, the question is this: Will he seek a ninth term in 2026?. Galvin coasted through his eighth successful Democratic primary Tuesday night, besting Massachusetts NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan. If he wins against Republican Rayla Campbell in November, he’ll be on his way to serving a total 31 years in the post.
Wilmington restaurants scramble to stay open during boil water order
WILMINGTON - Inside Tremezzo Ristorante in Wilmington, it looks like any other busy Friday night. But there's an issue in town making it tough for business to stay afloat. A boil water order was issued after E. coli was found in the town's tap water. The safety hazard affected businesses, homes and even shut down school for the day. But not all businesses could close. "Closing for a couple days wasn't really an alternative for us," said Tremezzo owner Rick Lowe. "We have a lot of people who this job is a career, so to close would have been tough."...
Broken pipe leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A broken fire pipe sent water gushing through a Boston neighborhood, leaving a massive crater in the middle of a street. The break created a river of water on A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have...
wgbh.org
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
Boston Globe
‘As cold as the winters’: Readers say Bostonians are rude and proudly so
"All northeastern cities are rude. It's in our DNA." Is Boston one of the rudest cities in the country? Yes, Boston.com readers have decided, but what’s it to you?. Boston was recently ranked fifth on a list of the top rudest American cities, and we asked Boston.com readers if they agreed with the ranking. Most of the 205 who responded to our survey said, if anything, we should be ranked first. Another 400 readers responded to our poll on Boston.com’s Instagram page, where the responses were mixed, but leaned toward an embrace of our less than courteous attitudes.
universalhub.com
Malden man gets 6 1/2 years in federal pen in latest success for 'Operation Street Sweepah'
A Malden man who admitted his role in a north-of-Boston guns and drug ring was sentenced this week to 6 1/2 years in federal prison, the US Attorney's office in Boston reports. Phillips "PHON C" Charles, 22, was swept up as part of a federal and local sweep dubbed ""Operation...
After a summer of crashes, neighbors of Melrose's Lynn Fells Parkway plead for help
Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV NewsMELROSE - A summer of crashes on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose has neighbors pleading with the city for help."For us, it's scary, but for some people, it's fatal," says Kim Giles, a neighbor who had an accident crash through her backyard last year. "We don't want to rush out to fatal car accidents."The incidents began a few years ago; however, neighbors say this summer has been especially difficult. A crash on Sunday took a man's life when he hit a tree. In May, the same tree was struck in another accident."So you hear the hit, and...
Everett firefighters battling multi-alarm fire
EVERETT, Mass. — Fire crews in Everett are currently battling a multi-alarm fire. Flames could be seen coming from the roof of a home on Pearl St, Friday night. A person who lives in the home told Boston 25 News that they believe everyone got out of the house safely. About 20 people live in this multi-unit home, according to that same resident.
