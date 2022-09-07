Read full article on original website
Driver killed after vehicles collide at intersection in Salem County
A motorist died of his injuries after two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection on Tuesday afternoon. A 76-year-old Elmer woman was driving an SUV north on Alvine Road in Pittsgrove Township shortly after 1:30 p.m. when her vehicle collided with a car traveling east on Upper Neck Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Tractor-Trailer Flips, Road Closed In South Jersey
A tractor-trailer overturned in Gloucester County, shutting down the highway, authorities said. The crash occurred about 1 p.m. on Friday Sept. 9 on the Route 55 southbound ramp to Exit 39 - US 40 in Franklin Township, according to the state Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed, the DOT...
Northfield woman dies from injuries in EHT crash
A passenger injured in an Egg Harbor Township last week has died. Delores McCreight, 80, was a passenger in the front seat of a Honda Fit driven by Michelle Sanders. Sanders, of Pleasantville, was making a left turn from Washington Avenue onto Uibel Avenue at about 3:38 p.m. Friday, when the car was struck by a Ford F-350 heading south on Tilton Road toward Washington Avenue, Lt. Cherie Burgan said.
Route 130 in NJ: Trucker Ticketed After Car With Teens Gets Stuck Underneath
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Three high school students escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when the front of their sedan wound up under a tractor-trailer on Route 130. A mom was driving her 14-year-old kids and their friend from Franklin to a private school in Mercer County. As they approached the...
Atlantic County Prosecutor: Release Re: Vehicular Homicide Revoked
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds is continuing to demonstrate his no nonsense approach in his role as Atlantic County, New Jersey’s top law enforcement official. Reynolds has confirmed that Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant has revoked the release of Taquaysha Bell of Trenton, New Jersey. Bell was involved in the June...
80-year-old Northfield Woman Killed in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Crash
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say an 80-year-old woman from Northfield was killed in a crash late last week. The accident happened around 3:30 last Friday afternoon, September 2nd, at the intersection of Tilton Road/Washington Avenue and Uibel Avenue, in the area of the former Cardiff Circle. According to the...
17-Year-Old Reported Missing in Gloucester
Gloucester Township, NJ – Washington Township Police Department has reported a seventeen-year-old girl has gone...
Owner dies in car crash in front of his Mount Laurel restaurant
Glenn Keen, 52, was struck and killed by a car in front of his own restaurant, Cucina Carini, last week in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. He was leaving the parking lot when he was hit by another car.
Two Dogs Die in NJ Official’s Car: No Charges and Few Answers
Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
5 seriously injured, including 2 children, in SUV crash in N.J. town
Five people were seriously hurt — including two children — when an SUV crashed into a fence and a tree after veering off a road in Burlington County on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A 48-year-old Mount Holly woman was driving south on the Mount Holly Bypass in Westampton...
Have You Seen Her? Woman from Atlantic County, NJ, Missing For Months
That's a question being asked by members of law enforcement across Atlantic County as she hasn't been seen since the first week of July. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department, Healey is 26 years old and from Collings Lakes; she is known to frequent the Atlantic City area. Kaleigh...
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized
Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.
Fentanyl-Heroin Worth $750K Seized, Pair Arrested In Cape May County Drug Bust: Prosecutor
Fentanyl-laced heroin with a street value of $750,000 was seized as part of an investigation into drug deals in Cape May County, authorities said. The probe culminated in the arrest of Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez, 32, and Jose Roman-Maysonet, 25, of Maple Avenue in Wildwood, they said. This investigation originated from an...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
Van Crushed by Old Decaying Tree in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – the Gloucester Township Police Department reported on Wednesday that a large...
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
Prosecutor: Ocean County, NJ, Man Charged For Murdering His Father
Authorities say a man from Lacey Township has been charged in connection with the death of his father. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 36-year-old Justin Donaldson was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with murder. According to officials, the scene unfolded around 4:30 when officers from the Lacey Township Police...
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
Lower Twp Police Ask for Info on Man Missing for a Month
What happened to Douglass Walsh? Lower Township Police are searching for Walsh and could use any information you may have about him. According to a Lower Twp Police Facebook post on Tuesday, Walsh was last seen near Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
