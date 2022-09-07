ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Driver killed after vehicles collide at intersection in Salem County

A motorist died of his injuries after two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection on Tuesday afternoon. A 76-year-old Elmer woman was driving an SUV north on Alvine Road in Pittsgrove Township shortly after 1:30 p.m. when her vehicle collided with a car traveling east on Upper Neck Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Northfield woman dies from injuries in EHT crash

A passenger injured in an Egg Harbor Township last week has died. Delores McCreight, 80, was a passenger in the front seat of a Honda Fit driven by Michelle Sanders. Sanders, of Pleasantville, was making a left turn from Washington Avenue onto Uibel Avenue at about 3:38 p.m. Friday, when the car was struck by a Ford F-350 heading south on Tilton Road toward Washington Avenue, Lt. Cherie Burgan said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Two Dogs Die in NJ Official’s Car: No Charges and Few Answers

Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized

Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
