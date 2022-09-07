Read full article on original website
Morphometric assessment of the left inferior phrenic vein in patients with portal hypertension
The left inferior phrenic vein (LIPV) is a major drainage vessel of gastric varices and serves as an important conduit in endovascular treatment for gastric varices. The narrowing of LIPV has been empirically demonstrated and sometimes hinders catheter insertion for the treatment of gastric varices. We herein investigated the morphology of narrowed LIPV in patients with portal hypertension. Venograms of LIPV on 25 patients with gastric varices (15 males; 10 females; age range, 45"“79Â years with a mean of 67Â years) were retrospectively reviewed, the following four parameters were measured: the diameter of LIPV, the diameter of narrowed LIPV, the narrowing rate, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein. On all 25 venograms, a narrowing was detected just above the common trunk with the left adrenal vein. The diameter of LIPV was 9.0"‰Â±"‰4.2Â mm, the diameter of narrowed LIPV was 5.1"‰Â±"‰2.3Â mm, the narrowing rate was 40.6"‰Â±"‰16.0%, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein was 20.0"‰Â±"‰7.4Â mm. This anatomical information about the narrowing of LIPV may contribute to the safe and efficacious treatment of gastric varices.
Regional variation in the incidence of pseudo-exfoliation in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS)
To report the 15-year incidence rate of pseudo-exfoliation (PXF),Â PXF glaucoma and regional variation among rural participants in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS) III. Methods. This population-based longitudinal study was carried out at three rural study sites. Individuals of all ages who participated at baseline with aÂ...
Author Correction: Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome protein forms nuclear condensates and regulates alternative splicing
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31220-8, published online 25 June 2022. The original version of this Article contains an error in the order of authorship of Mo Li and Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte. This has been corrected in both the HTML and PDF versions of the Article. Author information. Author notes.
A-to-I editing prevents self-RNA sensing
Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Sensing and discriminating self from non-self nucleic acids is key to reliably initiating antiviral responses. In vertebrates, the principle of discriminating self from non-self nucleic-acid ligands is based on their availability, cellular localization, conformation, modification, and on structural and/or sequence motifs. RNA species such as viral double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) can activate cytosolic RNA sensors and trigger innate immunity.
Intrinsic hard magnetism and thermal stability of a ThMn-type permanent magnet
Herein, we theoretically demonstrate that simple metal (Ga and Al) substitutional atoms, rather than the conventional transition metal substitutional elements, not only stabilize the ThMn12-type SmFe12 and Sm(Fe,Co)12 phases thermodynamically but also further improve their intrinsic magnetic properties such that they are superior to those of the widely investigated SmFe11Ti and Sm(Fe,Co)11Ti magnets, and even to the state-of-the-art permanent magnet Nd2Fe14B. More specifically, the quaternary Sm(Fe,Co,Al)12 phase has the highest uniaxial magnetocrystalline anisotropy (MCA) of about 8"‰MJ"‰mâˆ’3, anisotropy field of 18.2"‰T, and hardness parameter of 2.8 at room temperature and a Curie temperature of 764"‰K. Simultaneously, the Al and Ga substitutional atoms improve the single-domain size of the Sm(Fe,Co)12 grains by nearly a factor of two. Numerical results of MCA and MCA-driven hard magnetic properties can be described by the strong spin-orbit coupling and orbital angular momentum of the Sm 4f-electron orbitals.
Time to CT scan for patients with acute severe neurological symptoms: a quality assurance study
Emergent brain computed tomography (CT) scan allows for identification of patients presenting with acute severe neurological symptoms in whom medical and surgical interventions may be lifesaving. The aim of this study was to evaluate if time to CT from arrival at the emergency department exceeded 30Â min in patients admitted with acute severe neurological symptoms. This was a retrospective register-based quality assurance study. We identified patients admitted to the emergency department with acute severe neurological symptoms between April 1st, 2016 and September 30th, 2020. Data were retrieved from the registry of acute medical team activations. We considered that time to CT from arrival at the emergency department should not exceed 30Â min in more than 10% of patients. A total of 559 patients were included. Median time from arrival at the emergency department until CT scan was 24Â min (IQR 16"“35) in children (<"‰18Â years), 10Â min (IQR 7"“17) for adults (18"“59Â years), and 11Â min (IQR 7"“16) for elders (>"‰60Â years). This time interval exceeded 30Â min for 8.2% (95% CI 6.1"“10.9) of all included patients, 35.3% of children, 5.9% of adults, and 8.6% of elders. No children died within 30Â days. The 30-day mortality was 21.3% (95% CI 16.4"“27) in adults, and 43.9% (95% CI 38.2"“49.8) in elders. Time from arrival at our emergency department until brain CT scan exceeded 30Â min in 8.2% of all included patients but exceeded the defined quality aim in children and could be improved.
Numerical methodology to evaluate unipolar saturation current limit of DC corona discharge in complex geometries
The unipolar saturation current limit (\({I}_{sat}\)) gives an upper limit to the corona current that can be obtained from a unipolar corona discharge. Therefore, it implies a theoretical limit to the performance of unipolar corona discharge devices. However, it has not been widely used in practice because it is difficult to deal with complex discharge configurations in an analytical way. This study aims to establish and validate a numerical methodology to evaluate the maximum current, which numerically imitates the unipolar saturation current limit. It was shown that the maximum current has the same mathematical definition as the unipolar saturation current. For validation, the maximum current was compared with an analytical solution of the Poisson equation for the coaxial cylinders configuration. The differences between the maximum current and unipolar saturation current limit for the coaxial cylinders, pin-to-plane, and single wire-to-plane configurations were discussed in terms of the assumptions used in the semi-analytical derivation of the unipolar saturation current limit. The validated methodology was applied to a multiple wire-to-plane configuration, for which a semi-analytical expression of the unipolar saturation current limit has not yet been developed. The effects of geometric and operation parameters on the maximum currents of the multiple wire-to-plane configuration were analyzed. The results were regressed into a single formula.
Analyzing cell-type-specific dynamics of metabolism in kidney repair
A common drawback of metabolic analyses of complex biological samples is the inability to consider cell-to-cell heterogeneity in the context of an organ or tissue. To overcome this limitation, we present an advanced high-spatial-resolution metabolomics approach using matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization mass spectrometry imaging (MALDI-MSI) combined with isotope tracing. This method allows mapping of cell-type-specific dynamic changes in central carbon metabolism in the context of a complex heterogeneous tissue architecture, such as the kidney. Combined with multiplexed immunofluorescence staining, this method can detect metabolic changes and nutrient partitioning in targeted cell types, as demonstrated in a bilateral renal ischemia"“reperfusion injury (bIRI) experimental model. Our approach enables us to identify region-specific metabolic perturbations associated with the lesion and throughout recovery, including unexpected metabolic anomalies in cells with an apparently normal phenotype in the recovery phase. These findings may be relevant to an understanding of the homeostatic capacity of the kidney microenvironment. In sum, this method allows us to achieve resolution at the single-cell level in situ and hence to interpret cell-type-specific metabolic dynamics in the context of structure and metabolism of neighboring cells.
Parent and child characteristics associated with treatment non-response to a short- versus long-term lifestyle intervention in pediatric obesity
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This study aimed to identify the factors associated with short- or long-term non-response to an obesity intervention in children and adolescents. Subjects/Methods. In this observational study, a total of 242 children and adolescents (sex- and age-specific body mass index (BMI)"‰â‰¥"‰85th percentile) were...
ADHD and its neurocognitive substrates: A two sample Mendelian randomization study
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is associated with a wide array of neural and cognitive features, and other psychiatric disorders, identified mainly through cross-sectional associations studies. However, it is unclear if the disorder is causally associated with these neurocognitive features. Here, we applied a two-sample bidirectional Mendelian randomization (MR) study to summary GWAS data to explore the presence and direction of a causal effect between ADHD and a range of neurocognitive features and other psychiatric disorders. The inverse variance weighted method was used in the main analysis, and two MR methods (MR-Egger, weighted median) were used for robustness checks. We found that genetic risk for ADHD was causally associated with a decreased area of lateral orbitofrontal cortex. Conversely, we found that brain volume and some features of intrinsic functional connectivity had causal effects on ADHD risk. Bidirectional causal links were found between ADHD and adult general intelligence, as well as depression and autistic spectrum disorders. Such work highlights the important ties between ADHD and general cognitive ability, and suggest some neural features, previously merely associated with the disorder, may play a causal role in its pathogenesis.
A study on the influence of service robots' level of anthropomorphism on the willingness of users to follow their recommendations
Service robots are increasingly deployed in various industries including tourism. In spite of extensive research on the user's experience in interaction with these robots, there are yet unanswered questions about the factors that influence user's compliance. Through three online studies, we investigate the effect of the robot anthropomorphism and language style on customers' willingness to follow its recommendations. The mediating role of the perceived mind and persuasiveness in this relationship is also investigated. Study 1 (n"‰="‰89) shows that a service robot with a higher level of anthropomorphic features positively influences the willingness of users to follow its recommendations while language style does not affect compliance. Study 2a (n"‰="‰168) further confirms this finding when we presented participants with a tablet vs. a service robot with an anthropomorphic appearance while communication style does not affect compliance. Finally, Study 2b (n"‰="‰122) supports the indirect effect of anthropomorphism level on the willingness to follow recommendations through perceived mind followed by persuasiveness. The findings provide valuable insight to enhance human"“robot interaction in service settings.
Quantifying the role of antiferromagnetic fluctuations in the superconductivity of the doped Hubbard model
Superconductivity arises from the pairing of charge-e electrons into charge-2e bosons-called Cooper pairs-and their condensation into a coherent quantum state. The exact mechanism by which electrons pair up into Cooper pairs in high-temperature superconductors is still not understood. One of the plausible candidates is that spin fluctuations can provide an attractive effective interaction that enables this1,2,3. Here we study the contribution of the electron"“spin-fluctuation coupling to the superconducting state of the two-dimensional Hubbard model within dynamical cluster approximation4 using a numerically exact continuous-time Monte Carlo solver5. We show that only about half of the superconductivity can be attributed to a pairing mechanism arising from treating spin fluctuations as a pairing boson in the standard one-loop theory. The rest of the pairing interaction must come from as-yet unidentified higher-energy processes.
The evolving standards of active surveillance monitoring
Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Al Awamlh et al. analyzed the SEER Prostate with Watchful Waiting database to explore the intensity of testing among men electing active surveillance following the diagnosis of low grade prostate cancer [1]. They specifically looked at three primary metrics to monitor disease progression: serum psa values, prostate biopsy, and multi-parametric MRI studies. Their primary conclusions were that Black men had a lower frequency of receiving all three tests when compared to non-Black men and that men in the highest income quintile were likely to undergo PSA tests and MRI scans more frequently when compared to men in the lower income quintiles. None of these findings are surprising since race and income play significant roles in virtually all health care delivered in the United States.
Evaluation of a hybrid pipeline for automated segmentation of solid lesions based on mathematical algorithms and deep learning
We evaluate the accuracy of an original hybrid segmentation pipeline, combining variational and deep learning methods, in the segmentation of CT scans of stented aortic aneurysms, abdominal organs and brain lesions. The hybrid pipeline is trained on 50 aortic CT scans and tested on 10. Additionally, we trained and tested the hybrid pipeline on publicly available datasets of CT scans of abdominal organs and MR scans of brain tumours. We tested the accuracy of the hybrid pipeline against a gold standard (manual segmentation) and compared its performance to that of a standard automated segmentation method with commonly used metrics, including the DICE and JACCARD and volumetric similarity (VS) coefficients, and the Hausdorff Distance (HD). Results. The hybrid pipeline produced very accurate segmentations of the aorta, with mean DICE, JACCARD and VS coefficients of: 0.909, 0.837 and 0.972 in thrombus segmentation and 0.937, 0.884 and 0.970 for stent and lumen segmentation. It consistently outperformed the standard automated method. Similar results were observed when the hybrid pipeline was trained and tested on publicly available datasets, with mean DICE scores of: 0.832 on brain tumour segmentation, and 0.894/0.841/0.853/0.847/0.941 on left kidney/right kidney/spleen/aorta/liver organ segmentation.
Identifying and tailoring C"“N coupling site for efficient urea synthesis over diatomic Fe"“Ni catalyst
Electrocatalytic urea synthesis emerged as the promising alternative of Haber"“Bosch process and industrial urea synthetic protocol. Here, we report that a diatomic catalyst with bonded Fe"“Ni pairs can significantly improve the efficiency of electrochemical urea synthesis. Compared with isolated diatomic and single-atom catalysts, the bonded Fe"“Ni pairs act as the efficient sites for coordinated adsorption and activation of multiple reactants, enhancing the crucial C"“N coupling thermodynamically and kinetically. The performance for urea synthesis up to an order of magnitude higher than those of single-atom and isolated diatomic electrocatalysts, a high urea yield rate of 20.2"‰mmol"‰hâˆ’1 gâˆ’1 with corresponding Faradaic efficiency of 17.8% has been successfully achieved. A total Faradaic efficiency of about 100% for the formation of value-added urea, CO, and NH3 was realized. This work presents an insight into synergistic catalysis towards sustainable urea synthesis via identifying and tailoring the atomic site configurations.
Showing a sensitive side
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. In science as in life, the language we choose to use is of great importance and power. This is particularly true in discussion of medical conditions. More care is needed to sensitively discuss diseases and patient care. Words are powerful and the...
In vivo restoration of dystrophin expression in mdx mice using intra-muscular and intra-arterial injections of hydrogel microsphere carriers of exon skipping antisense oligonucleotides
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disease caused by a mutation in the X-linked Dytrophin gene preventing the expression of the functional protein. Exon skipping therapy using antisense oligonucleotides (AONs) is a promising therapeutic strategy for DMD. While benefits of AON therapy have been demonstrated, some challenges remain before this strategy can be applied more comprehensively to DMD patients. These include instability of AONs due to low nuclease resistance and poor tissue uptake. Delivery systems have been examined to improve the availability and stability of oligonucleotide drugs, including polymeric carriers. Previously, we showed the potential of a hydrogel-based polymeric carrier in the form of injectable PEG-fibrinogen (PF) microspheres for delivery of chemically modified 2"²-O-methyl phosphorothioate (2OMePs) AONs. The PF microspheres proved to be cytocompatible and provided sustained release of the AONs for several weeks, causing increased cellular uptake in mdx dystrophic mouse cells. Here, we further investigated this delivery strategy by examining in vivo efficacy of this approach. The 2OMePS/PEI polyplexes loaded in PF microspheres were delivered by intramuscular (IM) or intra-femoral (IF) injections. We examined the carrier biodegradation profiles, AON uptake efficiency, dystrophin restoration, and muscle histopathology. Both administration routes enhanced dystrophin restoration and improved the histopathology of the mdx mice muscles. The IF administration of the microspheres improved the efficacy of the 2OMePS AONs over the IM administration. This was demonstrated by a higher exon skipping percentage and a smaller percentage of centered nucleus fibers (CNF) found in H&E-stained muscles. The restoration of dystrophin expression found for both IM and IF treatments revealed a reduced dystrophic phenotype of the treated muscles. The study concludes that injectable PF microspheres can be used as a carrier system to improve the overall therapeutic outcomes of exon skipping-based therapy for treating DMD.
Tumor-derived exosomes deliver the tumor suppressor miR-3591-3p to induce M2 macrophage polarization and promote glioma progression
Exosomes can selectively secrete harmful metabolic substances from cells to maintain cellular homeostasis, and complex crosstalk occurs between exosomes and tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) in the glioma immune microenvironment. However, the precise mechanisms by which these exosome-encapsulated cargos create an immunosuppressive microenvironment remain unclear. Herein, we investigated the effect of glioma-derived exosomes (GDEs) on macrophage polarization and glioma progression. We performed sequencing analysis of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and tumor tissues from glioma patients to identify functional microRNAs (miRNAs). High levels of miR-3591-3p were found in CSF and GDEs but not in normal brain tissue or glial cells. Functionally, GDEs and miR-3591-3p significantly induced M2 macrophage polarization and increased the secretion of IL10 and TGFÎ²1, which in turn promoted glioma invasion and migration. Moreover, miR-3591-3p overexpression in glioma cell lines resulted in G2/M arrest and markedly increased apoptosis. Mechanistically, miR-3591-3p can directly target CBLB and MAPK1 in macrophages and glioma cells, respectively, and further activate the JAK2/PI3K/AKT/mTOR, JAK2/STAT3, and MAPK signaling pathways. In vivo experiments confirmed that macrophages lentivirally transduced with miR-3591-3p can significantly promote glioma progression. Thus, our study demonstrates that tumor-suppressive miR-3591-3p in glioma cells can be secreted via exosomes and target TAMs to induce the formation of an immunosuppressive microenvironment. Collectively, these findings provide new insights into the role of glioma exosomal miRNAs in mediating the establishment of an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and show that miR-3591-3p may be a valuable biomarker and that blocking the encapsulation of miR-3591-3p into exosomes may become a novel immunotherapeutic strategy for glioma.
Survey the foundations
It is easy to dismiss research into the foundations of quantum mechanics as irrelevant to physicists in other areas. Adopting this attitude misses opportunities to appreciate the richness of quantum mechanics. Quantum physics is weird. This is one of the most widely held perceptions of physics, running through almost all...
Quantitative 3D OPT and LSFM datasets of pancreata from mice with streptozotocin-induced diabetes
Mouse models for streptozotocin (STZ) induced diabetes probably represent the most widely used systems for preclinical diabetes research, owing to the compound's toxic effect on pancreatic Î²-cells. However, a comprehensive view of pancreatic Î²-cell mass distribution subject to STZ administration is lacking. Previous assessments have largely relied on the extrapolation of stereological sections, which provide limited 3D-spatial and quantitative information. This data descriptor presents multiple ex vivo tomographic optical image datasets of the full Î²-cell mass distribution in mice subject to single high and multiple low doses of STZ administration, and in glycaemia recovered mice. The data further include information about structural features, such as individual islet Î²-cell volumes, spatial coordinates, and shape as well as signal intensities for both insulin and GLUT2. Together, they provide the most comprehensive anatomical record of the effects of STZ administration on the islet of Langerhans in mice. As such, this data descriptor may serve as reference material to facilitate the planning, use and (re)interpretation of this widely used disease model.
