Pensacola, FL

WKRG News 5

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Pelican Point

UPDATE: A News Release was sent by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office: On 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot in the head, was transported by […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police looking for alleged bus vandals

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police said they are looking for two individuals who were caught on camera allegedly vandalizing a school bus Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from DPD. According to the post, a bus at the Ruff Wilson Youth Center on Johnson Rd was vandalized sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

What is ‘bank jugging’ and what should you know about it?

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With the recent crimes of “bank jugging” happening in Northwest Florida and lower Alabama, there are several that might not know what the term means. WKRG News 5 talked with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter to explain what exactly “bank jugging” is and how you can protect […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local person speaks out after shooting in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out Friday night near Pelican Point in Fairhope. Baldwin County officers said they responded to the scene, discovering two people shot. Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. We’re told one man died on the scene while the other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Tanker fire on I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that engulfed a cab and tanker in flames near I-10 early Friday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue sent half a dozen units to the fire just after midnight. In a Facebook post, ECFR said the tanker had been unloaded before the fire. […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
DESTIN, FL
Public Safety
Cars
WKRG News 5

Pensacola repairs more than 47K feet of ADA sidewalk

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As a part of the City of Pensacola’s ongoing efforts to improve accessibility and walkability throughout the city, according to the Public Works and Facilities Department, 47,240 linear feet of sidewalk have been repaired and 665 curb ramps have been installed since 2018. According to the city, the repairs include complete […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola man arrested for child solicitation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is in the Escambia County jail charged with child solicitation. James Darwin Willman, 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on $100,000 bond. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents began investigating Willman last month when an agent posed as a 14-year-old...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family of man killed by Bay Minette police officer still pushing for answers

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Family and friends of Otis French Jr., the man shot and killed by a Bay Minette police officer in August, are still pushing for answers. The Bay Minette Justice League hosted a community day in honor of French. Those in attendance included the NAACP, Baldwin County Democrats, and the Martin Luther King Planning Committee. They’re asking for more transparency in the case.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola homeless shelter director denies abuse allegations

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Several allegations were made against Maxwell-Respite Center director Melissa Johnson at the Escambia County Board of Commissioners meeting last Thursday, calling for her removal from the position because of misallocation of funds and mistreatment of the homeless. Volunteer Candy Alcott was the first to speak, saying that it was going […]
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Altercation at Fairhope boat ramp leaves an Alabama man dead, another shot in the head

One Alabama man died and another was injured Friday night after the two exchanged gunfire at a boat ramp in Fairhope, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. on a call about a shooting, said Capt. Clint Cadenhead. Officers found two men, one of whom was shot in the head. The injured man was transported by Life Flight to a hospital in Mobile. The other man, Gregory Johnson, 50, of Fairhope, was pronounced dead on the scene.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Contractor Competency Board votes to make Pensacola contractor pay $80K in restitutions to three victims

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting on Wednesday, the board voted to make Matthew Banks of Banks Construction pay restitutions to three victims in the amount of $80,419. The board also voted unanimously to make Banks pay for violations to several Florida statutes in the amount of $52,000 […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

