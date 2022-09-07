Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bedroom fire sends 5 to hospital; State investigates cause
An early morning fire sent five people to the hospital in Pensacola.
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Pelican Point
UPDATE: A News Release was sent by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office: On 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot in the head, was transported by […]
Man acquitted, charges dismissed for woman accused of murder
A man and woman once charged with murder are both free after a jury found one of them not guilty.
Daphne Police looking for alleged bus vandals
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police said they are looking for two individuals who were caught on camera allegedly vandalizing a school bus Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from DPD. According to the post, a bus at the Ruff Wilson Youth Center on Johnson Rd was vandalized sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 […]
What is ‘bank jugging’ and what should you know about it?
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With the recent crimes of “bank jugging” happening in Northwest Florida and lower Alabama, there are several that might not know what the term means. WKRG News 5 talked with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter to explain what exactly “bank jugging” is and how you can protect […]
Blue Moon Killer: Man accused of ‘ritualistic’ murders in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola murderer, deemed the “Blue Moon Killer,” was once thought to be a “ritualistic” killer. Now, officers know his attacks were much more personal attack. This is the story of Donald Hartung. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Voncile Smith, John William […]
Local person speaks out after shooting in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out Friday night near Pelican Point in Fairhope. Baldwin County officers said they responded to the scene, discovering two people shot. Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. We’re told one man died on the scene while the other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.
Tanker fire on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that engulfed a cab and tanker in flames near I-10 early Friday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue sent half a dozen units to the fire just after midnight. In a Facebook post, ECFR said the tanker had been unloaded before the fire. […]
Shooting at Escambia Co. apartment complex, ECSO looking for suspect
Viewer warning: Video may contain violence ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said shot at a vehicle in an apartment parking lot on Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from ECSO. According to the post, the suspect ran up to the driver’s side […]
Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
Fort Walton Beach police release Labor Day checkpoint DUIs, drugs stats
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department held a DUI checkpoint over the Labor Day holiday weekend. On Friday, Sept 2 alone, officers arrested eight people for driving under the influence and pulled a large number of drugs off the streets. FWBPD held a traffic checkpoint with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s […]
SUV flees Mobile Police, crashes with child inside
A chase in Mobile with a child inside the vehicle happened Friday afternoon on Dauphin Street.
Pensacola repairs more than 47K feet of ADA sidewalk
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As a part of the City of Pensacola’s ongoing efforts to improve accessibility and walkability throughout the city, according to the Public Works and Facilities Department, 47,240 linear feet of sidewalk have been repaired and 665 curb ramps have been installed since 2018. According to the city, the repairs include complete […]
Helicopter circling Milton searching for carjacking suspect: Santa Rosa deputies
UPDATE: (5:43 p.m.) At approximately 12 p.m., on Sept. 6, Santa Rosa deputies received information about a possible carjacking that occurred at Bagdad Park. Deputies said today, Sept. 8, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra was located and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle. It was during this […]
Florida man arrested, charged with hit & run, driving with suspended license
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after leading deputies on a 10-minute chase in the Holt area early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. According to the post, 36-year-old Jesse Nixon of Crestview was charged with the following: charged with hit and […]
Pensacola man arrested for child solicitation
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is in the Escambia County jail charged with child solicitation. James Darwin Willman, 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on $100,000 bond. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents began investigating Willman last month when an agent posed as a 14-year-old...
Family of man killed by Bay Minette police officer still pushing for answers
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Family and friends of Otis French Jr., the man shot and killed by a Bay Minette police officer in August, are still pushing for answers. The Bay Minette Justice League hosted a community day in honor of French. Those in attendance included the NAACP, Baldwin County Democrats, and the Martin Luther King Planning Committee. They’re asking for more transparency in the case.
Pensacola homeless shelter director denies abuse allegations
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Several allegations were made against Maxwell-Respite Center director Melissa Johnson at the Escambia County Board of Commissioners meeting last Thursday, calling for her removal from the position because of misallocation of funds and mistreatment of the homeless. Volunteer Candy Alcott was the first to speak, saying that it was going […]
Altercation at Fairhope boat ramp leaves an Alabama man dead, another shot in the head
One Alabama man died and another was injured Friday night after the two exchanged gunfire at a boat ramp in Fairhope, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. on a call about a shooting, said Capt. Clint Cadenhead. Officers found two men, one of whom was shot in the head. The injured man was transported by Life Flight to a hospital in Mobile. The other man, Gregory Johnson, 50, of Fairhope, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Contractor Competency Board votes to make Pensacola contractor pay $80K in restitutions to three victims
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting on Wednesday, the board voted to make Matthew Banks of Banks Construction pay restitutions to three victims in the amount of $80,419. The board also voted unanimously to make Banks pay for violations to several Florida statutes in the amount of $52,000 […]
