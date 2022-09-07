The first home game for the Oregon football program under head coach Dan Lanning will be played Saturday evening. After dropping their season opener a week ago in Georgia, the Ducks will look to get back on track when they host Eastern Washington in Autzen Stadium on Saturday (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network). The Eagles opened their season with a 36-29 win last week over Tennessee State.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO