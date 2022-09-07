Read full article on original website
Avrit’s 63 Leads Ducks at Mirabel
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Owen Avrit had seven birdies on his way to a career-best round of 63 to lead Oregon into second place following round one of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate Friday at Mirabel Golf Club. As a team, the Ducks were at 12-under 268 and trailed only No....
5 Things To Watch: EWU
The first home game for the Oregon football program under head coach Dan Lanning will be played Saturday evening. After dropping their season opener a week ago in Georgia, the Ducks will look to get back on track when they host Eastern Washington in Autzen Stadium on Saturday (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network). The Eagles opened their season with a 36-29 win last week over Tennessee State.
Ducks Fall in Four at No. 3 Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The No. 18 Oregon volleyball team suffered its first setback of the season Friday night at the hands of third-ranked Minnesota, a four-set loss (25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 27-25) inside Maturi Pavilion in front of 4,850 fans. The Ducks held a set point in the fourth to force a decisive frame but the Gophers won the final three points of the match.
Oregon Participating in Fanatics’ NIL Jersey Initiative
With the launch of the NIL Jersey initiative by Fanatics, Oregon fans now have the opportunity to purchase Nike replica jerseys of current Duck players. Officially licensed green Oregon jerseys are now available at www.goducks.com\NILjersey. Oregon is one of a select number of schools invited to partner with Fanatics in...
