targetedonc.com
Dara-KRd Leads to Encouraging Responses in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma
The phase 2 MASTER trial of daratumumab, carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone demonstrates the promise of minimal residual disease surveillance in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma with 0 or 1 high-risk cytogenetic abnormalities. The combination of daratumumab (Darzalex), carfilzomib (Kyprolis), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone (Decadron; Dara-KRd), autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT), and...
targetedonc.com
Olaparib Maintenance Therapy Benefits Newly Diagnosed Advanced, BRCA+ Ovarian Cancer
Findings from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial presented at ESMO 2022 support maintenance therapy with olaparib in women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer. After 7 years of follow-up, maintenance therapy with olaparib (Lynparza) for 2 years reduced risk for death by 45% vs placebo in patients with newly diagnosed advanced, BRCA-positive ovarian cancer, according to data from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial (NCT01844986) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1-2.
MedicalXpress
Q and A: How early should I be screened for lung cancer?
I am 62 and recently had a physical. My doctor suggested that I should be screened for lung cancer. I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day but quit about a decade ago. I've not had any problems, so I'm wondering if this is necessary. What does screening involve?
healio.com
Metabolic imaging predicts neoadjuvant therapy response before pancreatic cancer surgery
The addition of 18-fluorodeoxyglucose to PET provided significant prognostic benefit in objective assessment of neoadjuvant chemotherapy response among patients with borderline resectable/locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The findings, published in JNCCN — Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network — may help guide decisions on whether to proceed with complex surgery,...
Healthline
Pancreatic Cancer (Tumor) Markers: Uses and Accuracy
Pancreatic cancer is cancer that starts in the pancreas. The pancreas makes enzymes and hormones vital for promoting digestion and regulating blood sugar. Specific biomarkers, called tumor markers, can be found in the blood of people with pancreatic cancer. These markers can not only help doctors diagnose pancreatic cancer, but they can also indicate whether a treatment is working.
2minutemedicine.com
Aspirin associated with significantly higher rate of symptomatic venous thromboembolism compared to enoxaparin in patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty – the CRISTAL randomized trial
1. In this randomized controlled trial that included 9711 patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty, treatment with aspirin vs enoxaparin resulted in symptomatic VTE in 3.45% vs 1.82% of patients, respectively. 2. Death within 90 days occurred in 0.07% of patients in the aspirin group and 0.05% in the enoxaparin...
MedicalXpress
Patients with coronary artery disease should receive P2Y12 inhibitor instead of aspirin
P2Y12 inhibitor monotherapy lowers the risk of ischemic events compared with aspirin alone in patients with coronary artery disease without increasing bleeding risk, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022. Professor Marco Valgimigli of the Cardiocentro Ticino Foundation, Lugano,...
docwirenews.com
One in Five with CKD Developed Cancer
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) was a risk factor for developing various malignancies, according to a single institution study published in PLoS One. According to the study, 15% of U.S. adults have CKD but the effect of CKD on development of malignancies is currently unknown. In this study, the researchers analyzed...
targetedonc.com
Olaparib Added to Bevacizumab Maintenance Therapy After First-Line SOC Improves OS in Advanced HRD+ Ovarian Cancer
Adding olaparib to bevacizumab maintenance therapy following treatment with first-line standard-of-care treatment revealed am improvement in overall survival in advanced ovarian cancer and homologous recombination deficiency. Olaparib (Lynparza) added to bevacizumab (Avastin) maintenance therapy and following treatment with the first-line standard-of-care led to a clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival...
MedicalXpress
Epidemiological studies on gastroesophageal reflux disease and esophageal cancer
Esophageal cancer is the seventh most common cancer world-wide and a lethal malignancy causing a considerably high number of deaths. There is currently no promising method for prevention, early detection, or screening of esophageal cancer so most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which is associated with a poor prognosis.
neurologylive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D deficiency in melanoma patients associated with worse overall survival, new study finds
Vitamin D levels affect overall survival for melanoma (skin cancer) patients, a new study presented at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress has shown. Dermatology researchers discovered that those who were deficient in vitamin D (lower than 10ng/mL) following their melanoma diagnosis were twice as likely...
cgtlive.com
CAR T/CARVac Therapy Yields Responses in Refractory Testicular Cancer
BNT211 showed encouraging responses in testicular cancer but less encouraging responses in ovarian cancer. BNT211, a combination chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell receptor and CAR T-cell-amplifying RNA vaccine (CARVac) therapy, has demonstrated a manageable safety profile with promising signs of clinical activity in patients with claudin 6 (CLDN6)-positive testicular cancer.1.
healio.com
Intensive telephone-based intervention boosted smoking cessation at 3 months
Immediate provision of an intensive telephone-based smoking cessation intervention was associated with increased rates of smoking cessation at 3 months, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. Parris Williams, PhD student at the National Heart and Lung Institute (NHLI) Imperial College, London, presented results of the QuLIT2 study,...
targetedonc.com
Updated Results Support Efficacy of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in Metastatic Gastric/GEJ Cancer
New results from the DESTINY-Gastric02 study include responses, progression-free survival, and overall survival data for patients receiving trastuzumab deruxtecan for with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. Results from the phase 2 DESTINY-Gastric02 study (NCT04014075) confirmed that fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) had a clinical benefit and...
cancernetwork.com
MAGE-A4+ Unresectable or Metastatic Solid Tumors May Experience Antitumor Activity With ADP-A2M4CD8
Phase 1 data on efficacy and safety of ADP-A2M4CD8 in MAGE-A4–positive advanced metastatic disease shows promise at 2022 ESMO. Data from the phase 1 SURPASS trial (NCT04044859) presented during the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) revealed ADP-A2M4CD8, a next-generational autologous T-cell receptor designed for patients with solid tumors, may have activity in MAGE-A4–positive disease.
MedPage Today
Maintenance PARP Inhibition Boosts OS in Two Ovarian Cancer Trials
PARIS -- Olaparib (Lynparza) maintenance therapy appears to offer a long-term overall survival (OS) benefit for women with ovarian cancer, according to two phase III studies presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual congress. At 7 years in the SOLO-1 trial, 67% of patients with advanced BRCA-mutated...
healio.com
Olaparib regimen extends survival for certain women with advanced ovarian cancer
Maintenance therapy with olaparib and bevacizumab extended survival for women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer with homologous recombination deficiency, according to study results. The findings — presented at European Society for Medical Oncology Congress — showed benefit with the combination despite the fact a high percentage of patients in...
cancertherapyadvisor.com
Camrelizumab Plus Rivoceranib: A New First-Line Option for Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Phase 3 data support camrelizumab plus rivoceranib as a new first-line treatment option for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC), according to researchers. Camrelizumab plus rivoceranib improved progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS), when compared with sorafenib, in a phase 3 trial of patients with uHCC. This is the...
MedicalXpress
New study suggests way to predict outcomes with high accuracy prior to surgery for pancreatic cancer patients
New research in the September 2022 issue of Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network finds the use of positron emission tomography (PET) with 18-fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) tracer adds significant prognostic benefit in objectively assessing neoadjuvant chemotherapy response in borderline resectable/locally advanced pancreatic cancer patients prior to surgery. "We were astonished...
