New Cedar Rapids Park Goes Beyond A Typical Play Space [PHOTOS]
The namesake of a new park soon to open in Cedar Rapids intended for it to be much more than just your ordinary play space. A media release sent to this station by the Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department says that Hughes Park will open on Friday, September 9, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 10 a.m.
Traffic shift on 1st Avenue / Marion Boulevard for second step of rehabilitation project
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Traffic has shifted on 1st Avenue / Marion Boulevard for the second phase of the rehabilitation project on the edge of Cedar Rapids and Marion. As the road is being repaved, traffic has shifted to the two inside lanes and the outside...
Petition rejects City Park Pool renovation plan
Over 800 people have signed a petition rejecting a new design for City Park pool. The Daily Iowan says the petition was presented during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The proposed changes include a new diving well, lawn areas, a lazy river, and additional shaded space. The predesign would reduce the 9 50-meter lap lanes down to just three, and reduce the size of the diving well.
Neighbors consider leaving Iowa community over pit bull ban
KEYSTONE, Iowa — Some people are thinking about moving out of a small eastern Iowa town because of the controversy surrounding their dogs. We've been following the city of Keystone's pit bull ban for months. Over the Memorial Day weekend, the city officially told some residents they had just...
What Restaurants are Open Late in Cedar Rapids?
The next time you find yourself craving something other than pizza or fast food late at night, just know that you have a few options! Here are some of the Cedar Rapids area restaurants that serve food until midnight or later (some restaurants may have reduced late night menus):. 3325...
Basement fire causes damage to northwest Cedar Rapids residence
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home on the northwest side of Cedar Rapid suffered some damage after an early evening fire. At around 5:41 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke emanating from a two-story apartment building in the 2500 block of Ellis View Court NW. Firefighters arrived and did not observe smoke outside, but located smoke inside the structure. Smoke was heaviest in the basement, where firefighters discovered where the fire started in a closed room.
IN TH FIRST: Traffic study tied to popular orchard arrives too late for changes now, but offers suggestions
A recently received state traffic study of the area near the autumnal favorite Czipar’s Orchard south of Dubuque recommends more prominent signage to help address safety concerns. But the Iowa Department of Transportation study was requested by the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Joe Kennedy a year...
Watch Iowa City Workers Save Baby Kittens Trapped Under a Porch
There was a bit of drama recently of the feline variety in Iowa City, Iowa. A stray cat was trapped and taken to a shelter before it was known that she was a mother with kittens who were still trapped. Thankfully, workers came to the rescue as a new video share shows.
Demolition Date set for Smouse House
The demolition date for the Smouse House has been set for Monday, September 26th. The Washington Historic Preservation Commission approved the demolition on June 20th, citing its long-term vacancy, safety hazards, and the current estimate that it would cost over $1.5 million to renovate. At the July 5th Washington City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved a demolition permit. However, the demolition could not ultimately be finalized until the National Register of Historic Places supported the demolition.
'Thoughtful and compassionate' l Ceremony honors first female chief judge in Iowa
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As more women fill high-level leadership positions across the country, the same can be said in the Quad Cities area. A ceremony held at the Jackson County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 9, celebrated the first female chief judge named to Iowa courts, Bobbi Alpers, with a special portrait.
Iowa City facing influx of bats, worrying residents
From apartment buildings to sorority houses, reports of bats entering homes are increasing in Iowa City. For Ahava Atar, a University of Iowa second-year student, her roommate had a bat recently enter her room in the middle of the night. “There was a bat flying around her room, and we...
Liberty 2022 Homecoming Parade to Impact North Liberty Road Traffic
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, the Liberty High School community will celebrate its homecoming with a parade. The school’s parade is scheduled to begin 5:30 p.m. and will require the closure of several streets near Liberty High School for the route. The following roads will be closed during the parade:
Neighbor reacts to nearly two dozen cats being rescued from Muscatine home
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17 Fall Beaux Arts Fair is this weekend at Figge Plaza. Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6 reports live from the upcoming Fall Beaux Arts Fair on Quad Cities Live. QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christian Care...
Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s week three of high school football in Eastern Iowa. Track the latest scores as they come in from across our region with the KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard. Click here.
Southeast Iowa farmers coping with drought conditions, affecting yields
Cedar Rapids Police are asking the public's help to identify these two people in connection with a recent robbery. A large portion of the city of Dubuque is under a precautionary 'boil water' advisory, as of Thursday evening.
Four COVID-19 Related deaths In Area
Four additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from August 31st to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, Dubuque County reported one additional COVID-19-related death, as did Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Jones County in Iowa, reported two additional deaths. There were six people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, a decrease of two from one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. It was low in Clayton and Delaware counties in Iowa, as well as Iowa and Grant counties in Wisconsin.
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
Two of Iowa’s Three Public Universities Saw Declining Enrollment
(Radio Iowa) Two of Iowa’s three public universities saw declining enrollment this fall. The University of Iowa is the only university to see an increase in its fall enrollment. Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management Brent Gage says part of the increase is out-of-state students who were kept away during the pandemic.
KXEL Morning News for Thu. Sep. 08, 2022
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) – On September 2nd, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th St. N in Maynard. Upon search of the residence, authorities found illegal substances and items. A 4-month-old child was also present in the residence during the execution of the warrant. Officers observed garbage, diapers not disposed of, feces, and urine all inside the residence. It was found during the investigation process that Evans had custody of the child when the mother was away/gone. 37-year-old Jaron Evans and 19-year-old Karylann Lewin were both arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officials say more charges are pending at this time.
