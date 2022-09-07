ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books

Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bravotv.com

Below Deck Adventure Takes Fans (and a Real Housewife!) to Norway: Check Out the Action-Packed First Look

We've traveled the world with the Below Deck franchise... and this November we're setting sail to Norway for a whole new adventure on the high seas, literally, when Below Deck Adventure premieres. And, of course, the series includes lots of action, crew hookups. injuries, fire, a cameo from one of the Real Housewives, and a new Captain and crew to take us on a tour around Norway.
TV & VIDEOS

