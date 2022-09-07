Read full article on original website
New gun law will not impact Battle of Plattsburgh reenactments
Plattsburgh, NY — The Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration is officially underway as the event kicked off on Thursday with an opening ceremony and tours of the old military base. The event will run through Sunday and feature reenactments, demonstrations, a parade, a live orchestra on the steps of City...
Banking transfer is bumpy for some new M&T Bank customers
The bank moved all former People’s United customers to a combined banking system over Labor Day Weekend. For some, the transition hasn’t been smooth. Read the story on VTDigger here: Banking transfer is bumpy for some new M&T Bank customers.
New NY gun law prevents use of firearms at Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration officially begins on Friday, but some last-minute issues have arisen due to the state's new gun laws. The city will no longer be able to have use firearms throughout its commemoration weekend, even though they have traditionally been used for reenactments.
Dirty water in Plattsburgh caused by sediment in tanks
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you've been seeing brown or dirty-looking water coming out of your showers and faucets in Plattsburgh for the past few weeks, you aren't alone. On Wednesday, the city of Plattsburgh issued a warning to residents that hydrants were being flowed throughout the city. A complete flush of the system began in the west end of the city and is scheduled to continue until work is completed.
Northern New York high school football to open with rivalry matchup
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Beekmantown High School varsity football is eager to start their season with another rematch against their rival Peru. “It’s definitely a big game week one,” Nathan Parliament, a junior quarterback and safety from Beekmantown High School said. “I think everyone’s ready.”
Human waste dumped beside popular trail, Winooski River in Bolton
Neither town officials nor trail stewards are seeking to prosecute the culprit. They figure it stems from a situation where someone likely needs help. Read the story on VTDigger here: Human waste dumped beside popular trail, Winooski River in Bolton.
Peru high school football takes 2022 Apple Bowl over Beekmantown 34-20
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Not only was Peru High School's varsity football team opening its season at home, but they also were doing it in 2022's edition of the Apple Bowl between them and Beekmantown. Despite the high stakes, the Nighthawks (1-0 CVAC) did not crack under the pressure....
Police find man’s body in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are looking for information regarding a body found in Plattsburgh. According to State Police, a deceased male was found in a field in the town of Plattsburgh on Sunday, September 4 around 8:40 a.m. A preliminary investigation identified the body as...
NY State Police ID victim in fatal AuSable crash
AU SABLE, N.Y. — New York State Police have released the identity of the driver involved in a fatal single car crash in the town of AuSable on Monday. Police said Jeremy Richards, 47, of Las Vegas was driving north on I-87 around 4:42 p.m. when his car left the road and struck a cement bridge pillar.
Man arrested for illegal firearm in Adirondacks
On Monday, New York State Troopers arrested a man who was found to be in possession of an illegal shotgun after visiting a campground in the Adirondack Park. The visit included a verbal and physical altercation with another camper.
Malone man arrested on charges of endangering person with physical disabilities
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man was arrested over Labor Day weekend on charges related to endangering an individual with disabilities. On September 3, New York State Troopers responded to State Route 30 in the town of Malone on reports of a physical altercation. Troopers determined that this...
Missing 90-year-old woman located after four hours
A 90 year-old Burlington woman has been found safe after missing for over four hours this afternoon. South Burlington Police received a call from the Lowe’s store on Hannaford Drive in South Burlington at noon Saturday. A Lowe’s employee reported an elderly woman in need of assistance. The caller initially stated the woman was trying to get home or contact her son, but she did not know her address or her son’s phone number. The woman, Hi Kyung Brandt, had been reported missing to the Burlington Police Department earlier in the day. Unfortunately, Brandt left Lowe’s before South Burlington Police Officers arrived. Brandt was last seen carrying a bouquet of purple flowers and headed east toward Shelburne Road.
Jay Man Charged with Unlawful Imprisonment After Alleged Domestic Incident
An Essex County man is facing several charges following an alleged domestic dispute. Troopers with the New York State Police (NYSP) were called to a home on Forge Street in the town of AuSable, New York at approximately 11:36pm on Monday, September 5, 2022 after receiving a call about a domestic dispute.
2 men arrested after fatal shooting in Burlington’s City Hall Park
Christopher Crawford, 42, of New Jersey, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Bryan C. Rogers II, 32, of Philadelphia. Joseph Craig, 59, of St. Albans, faces a charge of accessory to first-degree murder. Read the story on VTDigger here: 2 men arrested after fatal shooting in Burlington’s City Hall Park.
