Plattsburgh, NY

mychamplainvalley.com

New gun law will not impact Battle of Plattsburgh reenactments

Plattsburgh, NY — The Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration is officially underway as the event kicked off on Thursday with an opening ceremony and tours of the old military base. The event will run through Sunday and feature reenactments, demonstrations, a parade, a live orchestra on the steps of City...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Dirty water in Plattsburgh caused by sediment in tanks

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you've been seeing brown or dirty-looking water coming out of your showers and faucets in Plattsburgh for the past few weeks, you aren't alone. On Wednesday, the city of Plattsburgh issued a warning to residents that hydrants were being flowed throughout the city. A complete flush of the system began in the west end of the city and is scheduled to continue until work is completed.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Plattsburgh, NY
Education
City
Plattsburgh, NY
mynbc5.com

Northern New York high school football to open with rivalry matchup

WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Beekmantown High School varsity football is eager to start their season with another rematch against their rival Peru. “It’s definitely a big game week one,” Nathan Parliament, a junior quarterback and safety from Beekmantown High School said. “I think everyone’s ready.”
WEST CHAZY, NY
informnny.com

Police find man’s body in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are looking for information regarding a body found in Plattsburgh. According to State Police, a deceased male was found in a field in the town of Plattsburgh on Sunday, September 4 around 8:40 a.m. A preliminary investigation identified the body as...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

NY State Police ID victim in fatal AuSable crash

AU SABLE, N.Y. — New York State Police have released the identity of the driver involved in a fatal single car crash in the town of AuSable on Monday. Police said Jeremy Richards, 47, of Las Vegas was driving north on I-87 around 4:42 p.m. when his car left the road and struck a cement bridge pillar.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Missing 90-year-old woman located after four hours

A 90 year-old Burlington woman has been found safe after missing for over four hours this afternoon. South Burlington Police received a call from the Lowe’s store on Hannaford Drive in South Burlington at noon Saturday. A Lowe’s employee reported an elderly woman in need of assistance. The caller initially stated the woman was trying to get home or contact her son, but she did not know her address or her son’s phone number. The woman, Hi Kyung Brandt, had been reported missing to the Burlington Police Department earlier in the day. Unfortunately, Brandt left Lowe’s before South Burlington Police Officers arrived. Brandt was last seen carrying a bouquet of purple flowers and headed east toward Shelburne Road.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

2 men arrested after fatal shooting in Burlington’s City Hall Park

Christopher Crawford, 42, of New Jersey, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Bryan C. Rogers II, 32, of Philadelphia. Joseph Craig, 59, of St. Albans, faces a charge of accessory to first-degree murder. Read the story on VTDigger here: 2 men arrested after fatal shooting in Burlington’s City Hall Park.

