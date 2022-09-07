A 90 year-old Burlington woman has been found safe after missing for over four hours this afternoon. South Burlington Police received a call from the Lowe’s store on Hannaford Drive in South Burlington at noon Saturday. A Lowe’s employee reported an elderly woman in need of assistance. The caller initially stated the woman was trying to get home or contact her son, but she did not know her address or her son’s phone number. The woman, Hi Kyung Brandt, had been reported missing to the Burlington Police Department earlier in the day. Unfortunately, Brandt left Lowe’s before South Burlington Police Officers arrived. Brandt was last seen carrying a bouquet of purple flowers and headed east toward Shelburne Road.

