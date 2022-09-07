Read full article on original website
Navi Bruzon's perfect passing night fuels Liberty's rout of Pinnacle
Junior quarterback Navi Bruzon doesn't keep track of his passes. He had no idea he left with a little under nine minutes to play with a perfect Saturday night throwing the football. After completing all 18 of his passes for 331 yards and four TDs, Bruzon watched the rest of Peoria Liberty's 49-7 6A rout of visiting Phoenix Pinnacle from the sideline, as his backup added another TD pass. ...
Sun Devils insistence on running the ball gave them no chance to upset Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. — Throughout his post-game session with media, coach Herm Edwards emphasized his Arizona State football players were confident they could upset No. 11 Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium Saturday, even though hardly anyone else shared that opinion. Turned out, everyone else, including the sports books who had ASU pegged as a double-digit underdog, were right. ...
