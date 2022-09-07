Read full article on original website
Football’s Back at Conrad
The Conrad Redwolves face a tough opponent, the St. Elizabeth Vikings, this Saturday at home in the season opener. The Vikings are coming off a 1A championship appearance and only graduated 5 players this past year. Meanwhile, Conrad is coming off a rebuilding season and is primed for a breakout year. The Redwolves are led by senior captains Sean Holotanko, Lenniek Preston, and Marco Aponte-Martinez and have QB Gabe Welsh returning after gaining valuable experience the previous year. This is a must-see rivalry matchup between 2 schools with high playoff hopes.
Sheriff addresses death of inmate at Cascade County jail
On Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, Aleesha Mae Kempa was found dead in her cell at the Cascade County Detention Center.
