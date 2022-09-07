The Conrad Redwolves face a tough opponent, the St. Elizabeth Vikings, this Saturday at home in the season opener. The Vikings are coming off a 1A championship appearance and only graduated 5 players this past year. Meanwhile, Conrad is coming off a rebuilding season and is primed for a breakout year. The Redwolves are led by senior captains Sean Holotanko, Lenniek Preston, and Marco Aponte-Martinez and have QB Gabe Welsh returning after gaining valuable experience the previous year. This is a must-see rivalry matchup between 2 schools with high playoff hopes.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO