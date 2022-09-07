Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Former Sherman ISD superintendent David Hicks has died
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Former Sherman Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Hicks died unexpectedly on Friday. His death was confirmed by Northwest ISD in suburban Fort Worth, where Hicks began duties as superintendent on May 17 after spending six years as Sherman ISD's chief educator. In a statement,...
KXII.com
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office asking for information on Sadler Community Center shooting
SADLER, Texas (KXII) -The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding whoever shot at the Sadler Community Center. The sheriff’s office said someone shot at the left side window of the main street community center. According to the sheriff’s office, the damage occurred...
keranews.org
Collin County Constable Joe Wright is identified as member of the Oath Keepers extremist group
The Anti-Defamation League has identified Collin County Constable Joe Wright as a member of a the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group. Wright was listed in the civil rights organization’s report on members of the Oath Keepers. The group is an antigovernment organization that includes members who were arrested for their involvement in the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
starlocalmedia.com
BREAKING: Juvenile suspect in custody following shots fired call in McKinney
The McKinney Police Department on Friday Sept. 9 confirmed that it was investigating a shots fired call that came in at around 9:25 a.m. in the area of the WinCo Foods in McKinney. The incident did not take place inside the store, the department sated. As of 11:20 a.m., the...
KXII.com
Sherman ISD warns parents of phone scam
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD is warning parents that an outside group is out to scam them. In an email sent out to parents, the district said a company from a “346″ area code, referred to as My Game Day Live, is calling community members attempting to fundraise for Sherman Athletics.
KXII.com
Chickasaw Nation Treasury building evacuated after bomb threat
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A bomb threat sent police to the Chickasaw Nation Treasury building Tuesday morning. The Chickasaw Lighthorse Police said a man and a woman were involved in a dispute, in the parking lot on Arlington Street in Ada at approximately 11:44 a.m. Police said when approached, the...
KXII.com
Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
KTEN.com
Threat prompts lockdown at Hugo school
HUGO, Okla. (KTEN) — A "verbal threat" prompted the lockdown of Hugo Middle School on Thursday morning. "Out of an abundance of caution - we have locked down Hugo Middle School in order to conduct a search," Hugo Public Schools said in a statement posted to Facebook at 8:07 a.m. "This action was brought about due to a verbal threat. We take the safety of our students seriously and will continue to take steps to ensure the safety of our students. We will notify you when the search is complete and lockdown is lifted."
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
KTEN.com
Fatal crash at Southmayd intersection
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KTEN) — One person died and three others were hospitalized after a crash at a Southmayd intersection on Thursday afternoon. Police said a blue van and a white pickup truck collided at the junction of State Highways 56 and 289. Three individuals in the truck suffered what...
KXII.com
Driver identified in fatal Southmayd crash
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - The woman killed in a fatal crash in Southmayd Thursday afternoon was identified Friday. According to Southmayd Police, the driver was 88-year-old Grace Joy Gordon, of Pottsboro. Southmayd Police Chief Chad McKee said Gordon was turning east towards Sherman at the intersection of State Highway 56...
newstalkkzrg.com
Pittsburg officers find man suffering from gunshot wound
This morning at approximately 2:13 a.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of West Forest Street for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. Around this same time, another call came in from a subiect inside a residence in the 300 block of...
vanalstyneleader.com
Woman arrested for stabbing brother
For the Van Alstyne Leader Around 5:45 p.m. on August 30, Van Alstyne police were called to a home in response to a domestic dispute. When they arrived, they discovered that a brother and sister had apparently been in engaged in a heated argument. The woman allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed the man twice in the leg The woman was later identified through jail records as 33-year-old Rebecca Joy Prikryl. She was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the Grayson County Jail.
KTEN.com
'World's Greatest' TV show to spotlight Ardmore truckers
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Dot Transportation, Inc. — the trucking affiliate of Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor — was recently selected as one of the “World's Greatest” companies in the trucking industry. "This company definitely deserves to be recognized," said...
bryancountypatriot.com
Sally Ann “Memaw” Bates
Sally “Memaw” Ann Montgomery Taylor Bates completed her work here on earth on September 7, 2022. She received a call, a sort of offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. The assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, singing, and reading to her heart’s content. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her friends and family to celebrate her completed mission here. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.
vanalstyneleader.com
Jefferson Starship lands in Van Alstyne
For the Van Alstyne Leader The Jefferson Starship will play Van Alstyne’s Central Social District this Saturday at 6 p.m. The band is one of the longest-running acts in rock history, with a catalog that spans nearly 60 years. It might take a long documentary to fully cover how...
dmagazine.com
Meet the Teenage Wimbledon Champ Who Lives in McKinney
Liv Hovde, 16, is the best female junior tennis player in all of McKinney. And also the country. In July, she won the Wimbledon girls’ championship, becoming only the second American in 30 years to do so. She was rewarded with a pretty cool trophy, a dinner with Novak Djokovic, and the No. 4 ranking in the world. Next up was the US Open, which she lost in qualifiers to Chinese player Wang Qiang. It won’t be the last you see of her. (The interview below happened prior to the tournament.)
