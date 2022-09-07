ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Science Daily

Suffocating cancer cells

Development of medical treatment against cancer is a major research topic worldwide -- but cancer often manages to circumvent the solutions found. Scientists around Tanja Weil and David Ng at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research (MPI-P), have now taken a closer look at the cancer's countermeasures and aim to stop them. By disrupting the cellular components that are responsible for converting oxygen into chemical energy, they have demonstrated initial success in eliminating cells derived from untreatable metastatic cancer.
Science Daily

Researchers develop gene therapy for rare ciliopathy

Researchers from the National Eye Institute (NEI) have developed a gene therapy that rescues cilia defects in retinal cells affected by a type of Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), a disease that causes blindness in early childhood. Using patient-derived retina organoids (also known as retinas-in-a-dish), the researchers discovered that a type of LCA caused by mutations in the NPHP5 (also called IQCB1) gene leads to severe defects in the primary cilium, a structure found in nearly all cells of the body. The findings not only shed light on the function of NPHP5 protein in the primary cilium, but also led to a potential treatment for this blinding condition. NEI is part of the National Institutes of Health.
Science Daily

Key protein that drives rheumatoid arthritis damage

Scientists have identified a protein known as sulfatase-2 that plays a critical role in the damage caused by rheumatoid arthritis. A chronic disease in which the immune system attacks the body's own joint tissues, rheumatoid arthritis affects an estimated 1.5 million Americans. Published in the journal Cellular & Molecular Immunology,...
Science Daily

Promising anti-cancer drug also may function as COVID-19 antiviral therapy

Based on findings from a new study by a Johns Hopkins Medicine-led research team, an effective means of fighting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may be possible that circumvents the problem of waning immunity often observed when current vaccines deal with emerging COVID variants. The method uses a small molecule inhibitor (a molecule approximately 1 nanometer in size that inhibits specific interactions between proteins) called RK-33 to block the virus's ability to take over a host cell's "genetic manufacturing plant" and make copies of itself.
Science Daily

Tumors: Not just a backup -- the dual specificity of UBA6

Ubiquitylation of target proteins is one of the most important post-translational modifications and plays essential roles in numerous cellular processes. Ubiquitylation is carried out by a sequential enzymatic cascade of E1 activating enzymes, E2 conjugating enzymes and E3 ligating enzymes. For many years UBA1 was thought to be the only E1 enzyme which activates ubiquitin, until in 2007 a second ubiquitin activating enzyme was discovered: UBA6.
Science Daily

Bird neurons use three times less glucose than mammalian neurons

Birds have impressive cognitive abilities and show a high level of intelligence. Compared to mammals of about the same size, the brains of birds also contain many more neurons. Now a new study reported in Current Biology on September 8 helps to explain how birds can afford to maintain more brain cells: their neurons get by on less fuel in the form of glucose.
Science Daily

New approach more than doubles stem cell editing efficiency

A Penn State-led team of interdisciplinary researchers has developed techniques to improve the efficiency of CRISPR-Cas9, the genome editing technique that earned the Nobel Prize in 2020. While CRISPR-Cas9 is faster, less expensive and more accurate than other gene-editing methods, according to project leader Xiaojun "Lance" Lian, associate professor of biomedical engineering and biology at Penn State, the technology has limitations -- especially in applications to improve human health.
Science Daily

'Jumping gene' found to be strongly linked to depression, fear, and anxiety

Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Graduate University. First characterized in Prof. Tadashi Yamamoto's former lab in Japan in 1996, the gene Tob is well known for the role it plays in cancer. Previous research has also indicated that it has a hand in regulating the cell cycle and the body's immune response. Now, in a multidisciplinary study that combines molecular biology with neuroscience, researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) have found that this gene also plays an important role in reducing depression, fear, and anxiety. Their work was published by the journal Translational Psychiatry.
