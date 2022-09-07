Read full article on original website
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Just Tied the Knot with a Secret Ceremony in North Dakota
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari officially tied the knot this weekend, after nearly a year of being engaged. The news was confirmed by sources like Us Weekly, who reported that the couple was wed in a Lutheran Church in Mari's hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Saturday, September 10. Randy...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Says Kody Denied Her Intimacy for Not Treating His 'Favorite Wife' Well
Christine Brown is airing all of her grievances in season 17 of Sister Wives. The TLC reality series following the lives of polygamist Kody Brown and his four wives returned on Sunday with an explosive episode, which mostly consisted of Christine and Kody facing off over her decision to leave their 25-year marriage.
'Abbott Elementary' Season 2 Trailer Promises Another School Year of Laughs and Chaos
It's going to be another chaotic school year at Abbott Elementary! ABC dropped the full-length trailer for the comedy's upcoming season on Monday, and it promises more of the fun we've come to expect from the heartwarming series. The Emmy-nominated comedy starring creator Quinta Brunson picks up right where it...
Anna Kendrick Details Being Stuck in Elevator, Rescued By Firefighters in Toronto (Exclusive)
Anna Kendrick had a little setback during her time at the Toronto International Film Festival. On Sunday, the Pitch Perfect actress shared that she and her team got stuck in an elevator on the way to an appearance. And lucky for the Internet, she documented the whole ordeal. “Ah, the...
Prince William speaks out on grandmother Queen Elizabeth's death: 'She was by my side during the saddest days of my life'
Prince William is speaking out after the death of Queen Elizabeth — not just as a royal, but as a grieving grandson. Queen Elizabeth, the monarch of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her son is now King Charles, while his wife Camilla Parker Bowles is the queen consort — a title indicating the spouse of the reigning king.
Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation
Anyone thinking about attending the lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going to...
It'll Probably Be a While Until 'Squid Game' Season 2 Comes Out
If you’re looking for a show that is absolutely horrifying in its concept, you probably found great success with Netflix’s Squid Game, a K-drama that follows a bunch of people in desperate need of money who decide to enter a game in which they play children’s games…to the death, for a chance at roughly $38 million. It’s like The Hunger Games but set in the normal world instead of a dystopian situation, with adults instead of teenagers, and the game has a whopping 456 contestants. Wild (and depressing).
Now Euphoria's Jacob Elordi Is Going to Play Elvis
On the heels of Austin Butler's starring role in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, Euphoria's Jacob Elordi will now get a chance to play the King of Rock and Roll. But this time, it will be Priscilla Presley's time to shine. Sofia Coppola is writing, directing, and producing the film Priscilla, adapted...
Selena Gomez Is Stunning in a White Halter Dress at the 2022 Emmys
Emmy presenter Selena Gomez, star of the three-time-nominated series Only Murders in the Building, gave an award season look worthy of the stage this evening in Los Angeles. The actress stepped out at tonight's Emmys in a white sequin halter dress. She accessorized minimally with green tassel earrings. Gomez was...
Jean-Luc Godard death: French New Wave director dies aged 91
Jean-Luc Godard, the revered filmmaker regarded as a giant of the French New Wave movement, has died at the age of 91.He was known for directing a run of radical, medium-changing films throughout the 1960s, including Breathless and Alphaville.News of Godard’s death was reported by the French newspaper Liberation.Along with contemporaries such as Éric Rohmer, Jacques Rivette, and François Truffaut, the Paris-born Godard was a central figure in the Nouvelle Vague, an experimental film movement that emerged in France in the late 1950s. Several of his films are frequently cited among the best movies ever made.Godard’s first feature was...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Sings and Sheds Tears in Powerful Speech for First Emmy Win for 'Abbott Elementary'
Sheryl Lee Ralph is now an Emmy winner! The comedian won in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, beating out her Abbott Elementary co-star, Janelle James, as well as Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), and Ted Lasso's Sarah Niles, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham.
Sheryl Lee Ralph gets standing ovation after epic Emmys speech: 'This is what believing looks like'
Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph brought down the house during her Emmys acceptance speech in one of the standout moments of Monday's telecast. Ralph, who was escorted to the stage by co-star Tyler Jesse Williams, was overcome with emotion as she won the trophy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The 65-year-old actress tearfully burst into song, belting out a powerful rendition of Dianne Reeves’s “Endangered Species.” It has been 35 years since a Black woman won in the category.
Double names rules that every Southerner knows
When it comes to double names, it's important to know the rules whether you're in possession of a double name, know someone with a double name, or are the bestower of a double name. (We must all fit into at least one of these categories, right?) If you happen to have a double name, this list of name-related know-how will certainly be of interest, particularly when it comes to politely, yet firmly, correcting those who dare to abbreviate your moniker without hesitation. The takeaway: Yes, Elizabeth Ann, you absolutely should say something unless you want to start going by Beth. After all the name-preserving corrections Mama doled out when you were too young to do it yourself, you at least owe her this. Word of an abbreviated name travels faster than the speed of light and are oftentimes harder to drop than a bad habit, so listen up.
