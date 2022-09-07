ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
CMT

Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Stepped Away From “The Voice”

The season premiere of NBC’s “The Voice” is slated to air in mid-September, but long-time coach Kelly Clarkson won’t be turning her chair. The crossover artist recently appeared (Aug 23) on the TODAY show alongside Hoda Kobt and Carson Daly to explain why she stepped away from the fan-favorite competition show.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Shared the Sweet Reason He's Stepping Back From His Career

Blake Shelton is entering an exciting chapter in his life and it all has to do with Gwen Stefani and his stepchildren. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” he told ET in August. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) Stefani has three children, 16-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Apollo and 13-year-old Zuma. Shelton has been vocal about his commitment to being...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
HollywoodLife

Trace Adkins’s Wife: Meet Victoria Pratt, Plus Everything To Know About His Previous Marriages

Trace Adkins has been a country music star for over two decades. The “You’re Gonna Miss This” singer became a sensation in the country world after dropping his debut album Dreamin’ Out Loud in 1996. Since then, Trace, 60, gone on to four Grammy nominations, as well wins at the CMT Awards and the ACMs. He’s also released 16 albums since his debut, and he’s even dabbled acting, appearing in TV shows and movies, like The Lincoln Lawyer.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#U Been#Variety
Variety

20 Years After Kelly Clarkson’s ‘American Idol’ Win, Simon Cowell Will Present Her With a Star on the Walk of Fame

Kelly Clarkson was supposed to get her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021. But when COVID delayed those plans, the ceremony was pushed to this month, which brings a little serendipity to this moment: September 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Clarkson’s win on the very first edition of “American Idol.” Clarkson will be celebrating with close friends on Hollywood Blvd. as she receives the honor on Sept. 19. The global superstar has been surrounded by much of the same team for the entirety of her two-decade career — from her lawyer to her music director, Jason...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kelly Clarkson emotionally marks 20 years since she won first ‘American Idol’

Some people wait a lifetime for a life-changing moment like the one Kelly Clarkson experienced exactly two decades ago. And on Sunday, the first-ever “American Idol” winner commemorated the special anniversary with an emotional statement shared via Instagram. “20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life,” the powerhouse vocalist — who went from winning the reality TV singing competition to earning three Grammy Awards — began her post. “That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Hints At The End Of His Career: “The Clock’s Ticking… I’m Not Gonna Ever Beat My Head Against The Wall”

And that’s according to Blake Shelton himself. The country music star and longtime The Voice judge has built himself quite the career in the country music. Cranking out radio hit after hit, #1 album after #1 album, he’s got a number of Ol’ Red Bars, he’s got a big-ass house in Los Angeles now… for a while, he was the biggest thing in country music.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Little Big Town Delivers Powerful Performance of Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’

Miranda Lambert received the Triple Crown Award from ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday. The award was given because the “Actin’ Up” singer earned New Artist of the Year, Best New Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year throughout her career. It’s something that’s only been done seven times. Merle Haggard, Micky Gilly, Barbara Mandrell, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean are pretty good company.
NASHVILLE, TN
jambroadcasting.com

Music notes: Olivia Newton-John, Cher, Celine Dion, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé and Lady Gaga

Olivia Newton-John is being honored with a 50th anniversary deluxe edition of her debut album, If Not For You. The record is available to purchase now. Cher‘s Twitter tribute to Queen Elizabeth II puzzled fans when she used a bull emoji — leading people to believe she called the late monarch a cow. Others believe Cher was honoring Elizabeth’s star sign, Taurus, because Cher was speaking highly of the royal.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy